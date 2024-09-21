Few artists in the history of hip-hop have left as indelible a mark as Tupac Shakur, better known as 2Pac. With his raw, unapologetic lyricism and ability to merge street wisdom with deep introspection, 2Pac’s music has transcended generations, solidifying his status as one of the greatest rappers of all time. His impact goes far beyond the charts — his songs have become anthems of resilience, defiance, and social consciousness, resonating with fans from all walks of life. From heartfelt tributes to his mother to explosive diss tracks that fueled the infamous East Coast-West Coast rivalry, 2Pac’s catalog is as diverse as it is powerful. But which of his songs have stood the test of time and remain fan favorites to this day? In this article, we’ll dive into the top 10 most popular 2Pac tracks, each one a testament to his unparalleled talent and influence. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering his music for the first time, these tracks embody the revolutionary spirit, raw emotion, and undeniable charisma that made 2Pac a legend. Buckle up as we take a journey through the timeless hits that continue to define the legacy of one of hip-hop’s most iconic figures.

1. California Love (featuring Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman) – 1995

“California Love” is arguably one of the most iconic anthems celebrating the Golden State. Released in December 1995, this Dr. Dre-produced track brought together the lyrical prowess of 2Pac and the futuristic funk of Roger Troutman’s talk box vocals. With its infectious beat, which samples Joe Cocker’s “Woman to Woman,” and 2Pac’s vivid depiction of California’s vibrant culture, the song became an instant classic. It’s a feel-good West Coast celebration that dominated airwaves, becoming a cultural mainstay. 2Pac’s verses are energetic and confident, celebrating his return to the forefront of the rap game after being released from prison. The song’s accompanying Mad Max-inspired music video is as legendary as the track itself, further cementing “California Love” as not just a song, but a moment in hip-hop history.

2. Changes – 1998

Released posthumously in 1998, “Changes” is a timeless reflection on racial inequality, poverty, and violence in America. Built around a sample of Bruce Hornsby’s “The Way It Is,” the song’s production is smooth yet melancholy, perfectly complementing 2Pac’s introspective lyrics. He speaks candidly about the struggles of African Americans, the justice system, and his own evolution as a man. “Changes” taps into 2Pac’s ability to blend personal vulnerability with social commentary, making it one of his most beloved songs. Despite being released after his death, it resonated deeply with fans and remains one of his most enduring tracks, proving that 2Pac’s voice was ahead of its time.

3. Dear Mama – 1995

“Dear Mama,” released in 1995, is one of 2Pac’s most heartfelt tracks, a tribute to his mother, Afeni Shakur. Over a soulful, laid-back beat, 2Pac reflects on his turbulent childhood, acknowledging his mother’s struggles with addiction while expressing gratitude for her unconditional love and sacrifices. The song’s emotional depth and honesty struck a chord with listeners worldwide, and it stands as a powerful anthem of familial love and resilience. “Dear Mama” showcases 2Pac’s softer, more vulnerable side, proving that despite his tough exterior, he was deeply compassionate and introspective. This track is a universal ode to motherhood that transcends genre and era.

4. Hail Mary – 1996

“Hail Mary,” released in 1996, is a haunting, menacing track that showcases 2Pac’s darker, more introspective side. The eerie production, featuring a slow, hypnotic beat, creates a foreboding atmosphere as 2Pac delivers some of his most intense and raw lyrics. The song touches on themes of spirituality, betrayal, and survival, with 2Pac calling out his enemies while seeking protection from a higher power. “Hail Mary” is both a prayer and a warning, capturing 2Pac’s complex relationship with faith and violence. The solemn tone of the track, combined with its confrontational lyrics, has made it one of the most gripping songs in 2Pac’s catalog, especially in how it foreshadowed his tragic fate.

5. Hit ‘Em Up (featuring Outlawz) – 1996

“Hit ‘Em Up” is perhaps the most infamous diss track in hip-hop history. Released in 1996, it’s a scathing verbal assault directed primarily at The Notorious B.I.G. and Bad Boy Records. Over a hard-hitting beat, 2Pac delivers venomous bars, accusing his rivals of betrayal and disrespect. His aggressive delivery and unrelenting insults made this track a defining moment in the East Coast-West Coast feud of the ’90s. The song’s raw energy and explosive lyrics sparked controversy, but it also solidified 2Pac’s reputation as a fearless and dominant force in hip-hop. “Hit ‘Em Up” remains a powerful statement of 2Pac’s no-holds-barred approach to his music and his life.

6. Keep Ya Head Up – 1993

“Keep Ya Head Up,” released in 1993, is one of 2Pac’s most uplifting and socially conscious tracks. Addressing issues of misogyny, poverty, and systemic oppression, the song’s message is one of hope and empowerment, particularly for women. Over a smooth, soulful beat that samples Zapp’s “Be Alright,” 2Pac delivers an inspiring message of resilience and self-respect. His verses call out the mistreatment of women and urge listeners to stand strong in the face of adversity. “Keep Ya Head Up” is a beautiful example of 2Pac’s ability to merge social commentary with infectious, feel-good music, making it a fan favorite and a timeless anthem of empowerment.

7. 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted (featuring Snoop Dogg) – 1996

Released in 1996, “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” is the ultimate West Coast collaboration between 2Pac and Snoop Dogg. The track is a celebration of their defiance in the face of legal troubles and media scrutiny, with both rappers reveling in their outlaw personas. The upbeat, funk-inspired production gives the song a celebratory vibe, while 2Pac and Snoop trade confident, playful verses that highlight their undeniable chemistry. “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” is a fun, high-energy anthem that showcases the charisma and bravado of two of hip-hop’s biggest stars at the height of their powers.

8. I Get Around – 1993

“I Get Around,” released in 1993, is a playful, carefree track that highlights 2Pac’s charisma and flirtatious side. Over a funky, upbeat instrumental, 2Pac delivers witty lines about his encounters with women, embracing his status as a young, rising star in the rap game. The song’s infectious energy and catchy hook made it a breakout hit, showing a more lighthearted, fun-loving side of 2Pac. Despite its playful nature, “I Get Around” still features sharp lyricism and a confident delivery, reminding listeners that 2Pac could effortlessly switch between socially conscious material and party anthems.

9. Ambitionz Az a Ridah – 1996

“Ambitionz Az a Ridah” is the perfect introduction to 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me album, released in 1996. With its thumping bassline and sinister production, the song exudes confidence and aggression. 2Pac’s lyrics are unapologetically brash, as he declares his return to the rap game after his time in prison. “Ambitionz Az a Ridah” is a statement of resilience and dominance, with 2Pac detailing his life as a rebel and a survivor. The track’s relentless energy and hard-hitting delivery make it one of 2Pac’s most powerful anthems, symbolizing his unbreakable spirit and relentless drive.

10. All Eyez on Me (featuring Big Syke) – 1996

The title track of 2Pac’s seminal 1996 double album, “All Eyez on Me,” is a bold declaration of his larger-than-life persona. Over a smooth, G-funk-influenced beat, 2Pac reflects on his newfound fame, wealth, and the pressures that come with being in the spotlight. His verses are filled with swagger and self-assurance, but there’s also an underlying sense of paranoia as he acknowledges the scrutiny that surrounds his every move. “All Eyez on Me” is both a celebration of success and a meditation on the dangers of living life in the public eye. It’s a fitting centerpiece for an album that captured 2Pac at the height of his powers.