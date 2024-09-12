South Dakota may be known for its vast plains, stunning national parks, and the iconic Mount Rushmore, but it’s also home to a surprising number of talented musicians who have made a mark on the national and international stage. From Grammy-winning singer-songwriters to rising country stars, the state has produced a diverse array of artists that reflect the heart and soul of the Midwest. In this article, we’re counting down the Top 10 Most Popular Famous Singers from South Dakota—artists who’ve not only captivated audiences with their music but also represented their roots with pride. Whether it’s the soulful storytelling of folk, the energetic beats of rock, or the heartfelt twang of country, these musicians have proven that great talent can come from even the most unexpected places. Get ready to discover the voices that have put South Dakota on the musical map, as we dive into the stories behind these incredible artists and their unforgettable contributions to the world of music. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or hearing their names for the first time, this list will make you proud of South Dakota’s rich musical heritage!

1. Shawn Colvin

Shawn Colvin is a singer-songwriter whose captivating voice and deeply personal lyrics have earned her a lasting place in American folk music. Hailing from Vermillion, South Dakota, Colvin broke into the mainstream with her 1996 hit “Sunny Came Home,” a hauntingly beautiful track that won her two Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Her style is an intricate blend of folk, country, and pop, with storytelling at the heart of her music. Colvin has a remarkable ability to convey raw emotion, whether she’s singing about love, loss, or self-discovery. Her enduring career has seen numerous critically acclaimed albums, and she remains a powerful voice in the singer-songwriter tradition. With her poetic insight and melodic precision, Shawn Colvin continues to inspire both fans and fellow musicians alike.

2. Jewel Kilcher (Jewel)

Jewel is a multi-platinum recording artist who rose from humble beginnings in Alaska and South Dakota to become one of the most celebrated female singer-songwriters of the 1990s. Her breakout debut album, Pieces of You (1995), featured iconic tracks like “Who Will Save Your Soul” and “You Were Meant for Me.” Jewel’s music blends folk, pop, and country influences, all underscored by her ethereal vocals and introspective lyrics. Her rugged upbringing in Homer, Alaska, and time spent performing in small venues in San Diego before breaking into the mainstream adds an authentic, down-to-earth quality to her work. Over the years, Jewel has expanded her artistic reach, publishing poetry, acting, and even exploring country music. Despite her fame, she remains grounded, using her platform to advocate for mental health and promote her philanthropic projects.

3. Chad Greenway

Though not a professional singer, Chad Greenway holds a unique place in South Dakota’s cultural landscape. Best known for his NFL career as a linebacker with the Minnesota Vikings, Greenway has become a community figure in South Dakota, thanks to his philanthropic work and involvement in local music events. His charity foundation, “Lead the Way,” often collaborates with musicians in fundraising efforts, making him a well-loved figure in the state. While his primary fame comes from the gridiron, Greenway’s passion for giving back to his home state—and occasional appearances at local music festivals—connects him to South Dakota’s music scene in a meaningful way.

4. Steve Bormes (The Tinderbox)

Steve Bormes, a South Dakota-based artist, is best known as part of The Tinderbox, an indie folk band that has garnered attention for its captivating, rustic sound. The group’s music is a blend of folk, indie, and Americana, often drawing inspiration from the wide-open landscapes of the Midwest. Bormes’ contributions as a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter give the band a unique, organic feel, combining storytelling with intricate melodies. The Tinderbox has built a loyal fanbase through heartfelt performances, often playing intimate venues that allow their audience to experience their music up close. Bormes’ deep connection to South Dakota is evident in the band’s lyrics and sound, making them a standout in the regional indie folk scene.

5. Eliza Blue

Eliza Blue is a modern-day troubadour, a singer-songwriter whose music is deeply rooted in the pastoral beauty of South Dakota. Her Americana and folk songs often reflect the rugged landscapes and quiet strength of life on the plains. With albums like The Road Home and South Dakota, 1889, Blue’s music is a heartfelt homage to the state she calls home. Her voice has a haunting quality that pairs perfectly with her poetic lyrics, drawing listeners into the worlds she creates within each song. Eliza Blue has also become known for her storytelling, weaving tales of family, history, and nature into both her live performances and recordings. Her authenticity and connection to rural life give her music a timeless quality, making her a beloved figure in South Dakota’s folk scene.

6. Judith Owen

Judith Owen may be best known for her eclectic approach to music, blending jazz, folk, and singer-songwriter traditions into a unique and soulful sound. Born in London but with strong ties to South Dakota, Owen’s music has a global flair while remaining deeply personal. Her album Ebb & Flow is a standout, offering a mix of introspective ballads and jazzy, upbeat tracks that showcase her wide vocal range. Known for her sharp wit and emotional depth, Owen’s live performances are an experience unto themselves, as she masterfully balances humor with more serious themes of love, loss, and self-reflection. Her ability to weave together different musical genres makes her a standout in a crowded field of singer-songwriters.

7. Kory and the Fireflies

Kory Van Sickle, the charismatic frontman of Kory and the Fireflies, has been lighting up stages across the Midwest for over two decades. The band’s energetic blend of rock and pop has made them a regional favorite, especially in their home state of South Dakota. Hits like “Everyone” and “Pop Fly” have earned them a dedicated fanbase, and their live shows are known for their infectious energy and crowd interaction. Kory and the Fireflies have shared the stage with national acts like Goo Goo Dolls and Smash Mouth, proving they have what it takes to entertain on a large scale. With catchy hooks, feel-good lyrics, and a commitment to their fans, this band has become synonymous with fun, uplifting music in the region.

8. Rockie Lynne

Country music fans will recognize Rockie Lynne for his heartfelt songs and undeniable stage presence. Born in North Carolina but with strong ties to South Dakota, Lynne’s rise to fame began with his self-titled debut album in 2006, featuring the hit single “Lipstick.” His music is a perfect blend of traditional country and modern rock influences, creating songs that are both catchy and emotionally resonant. Lynne is also a U.S. Army veteran, and his deep respect for the military is reflected in his work supporting veterans’ causes through his music. His performances are known for being both energetic and emotionally charged, leaving audiences feeling inspired and connected. Rockie Lynne is a true entertainer with a heart of gold, making him a beloved figure in the country music world.

9. Tigirlily

Tigirlily is a dynamic country-pop duo consisting of sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, originally from North Dakota but with deep ties to South Dakota. Their catchy, harmony-rich sound has quickly made them rising stars in the country music scene. Songs like “Somebody Does” showcase their ability to blend modern Nashville production with heartfelt lyrics, making them relatable to a wide audience. The sisters’ chemistry on stage is electric, and their performances are known for being high-energy and emotionally impactful. Tigirlily has steadily gained a passionate fanbase through their infectious melodies and genuine personalities, making them ones to watch in the evolving country music landscape.

10. Casey Tibbs

While Casey Tibbs is primarily known as a rodeo legend, his forays into country music and entertainment during his career make him a unique figure in South Dakota’s cultural history. A nine-time rodeo world champion, Tibbs was an icon of the American West, and his larger-than-life personality naturally led him to dabble in music and film. Though not a prolific singer, Tibbs recorded a few country tracks and appeared at various entertainment events, where his cowboy charm and easygoing attitude made him a hit. His contributions to the rodeo world and his brief involvement in music make him a beloved figure in South Dakota’s folklore, remembered not just for his athletic achievements but also for his role in promoting cowboy culture through music and entertainment.