South Carolina may be known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and Southern charm, but it’s also the birthplace of some of the most iconic voices in music! From soul legends who revolutionized entire genres to country stars who’ve made hearts swoon across the globe, the Palmetto State has produced a remarkable range of talent. Whether you’re a fan of smooth R&B, foot-stomping country, or the electrifying sounds of rock and funk, South Carolina’s musical exports have something for everyone. These artists have not only dominated the charts but have also left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape, influencing countless musicians and fans alike. In this article, we’re diving into the top 10 most popular singers from South Carolina—artists whose voices have defined eras, created dance crazes, and brought people together through the universal language of music. So, whether you’re ready to relive some classic hits or discover new favorites, get ready to celebrate South Carolina’s musical royalty! From the “Godfather of Soul” to country music’s biggest stars, these talented artists prove that South Carolina is a powerhouse of musical greatness. Let’s get started!

1. James Brown

Often called the “Godfather of Soul,” James Brown was a musical force like no other. Born in Barnwell, South Carolina, Brown revolutionized music with his gritty voice, electrifying stage presence, and groundbreaking innovations in funk and soul. He became the embodiment of rhythm and groove, influencing everyone from Michael Jackson to Prince. With hits like “I Got You (I Feel Good)” and “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,” he was a pioneer who pushed the boundaries of genre, creating music that transcended racial and cultural divides. Brown’s performances were legendary; he’d command the stage with his high-energy dance moves, cape routine, and raw passion, leaving audiences breathless. His influence on both popular music and social movements in the U.S. remains unparalleled.

2. Darius Rucker

From leading the massively successful alternative rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, to becoming one of country music’s biggest solo stars, Darius Rucker has had a career that few can rival. Raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Rucker helped define the sound of ’90s rock with hits like “Hold My Hand” and “Let Her Cry.” His smooth, soulful voice made him a standout in the rock world, but it was his love for country music that led him to reinvent himself as a solo artist. Rucker’s country hits like “Wagon Wheel” and “Alright” have earned him Grammy Awards and a place among Nashville’s elite. His seamless transition from rock to country is a testament to his versatility and enduring appeal.

3. Chubby Checker

In the early 1960s, Chubby Checker changed the face of dance floors around the world with his infectious hit “The Twist.” Born in Spring Gully, South Carolina, Checker’s version of the song started a dance craze that swept across the globe, becoming the first and only record to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 twice in different years. With his charismatic stage presence and boundless energy, Checker became synonymous with carefree fun and youthful exuberance. His influence extended beyond “The Twist,” as he continued to produce other dance hits like “Pony Time.” Chubby Checker’s legacy as a pioneer of dance music and pop culture remains undeniable.

4. Josh Turner

Country music fans know Josh Turner for his deep, baritone voice that’s as smooth as a Southern breeze. Hailing from Hannah, South Carolina, Turner’s breakout hit “Long Black Train” introduced him as a force in the genre, blending traditional country roots with a modern edge. He’s earned a reputation for his heartfelt ballads and uplifting anthems, such as “Your Man” and “Would You Go With Me.” Turner’s music often touches on themes of faith, love, and life in the South, making him a fan favorite. With multiple No. 1 hits and several platinum albums, his authenticity and humility make him stand out in a crowded field.

5. Peabo Bryson

Peabo Bryson is a voice that defines romance. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryson’s smooth R&B stylings captured hearts worldwide, especially with his timeless duets from iconic Disney films. His performances on “A Whole New World” from Aladdin and “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion are etched into the fabric of pop culture. But Bryson’s career extends far beyond Disney ballads. He has a rich discography of soulful hits like “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again” and “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love.” His voice, both powerful and tender, remains one of the most recognizable in R&B, making him a beloved figure in the genre.

6. Angie Stone

A key figure in the neo-soul movement, Angie Stone has been a trailblazer in blending old-school R&B with modern soul vibes. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, Stone first made her mark as part of the R&B trio The Sequence before going solo. Her sultry vocals, paired with deeply personal lyrics, have given rise to hits like “No More Rain (In This Cloud)” and “Brotha.” Stone’s music often speaks to the complexities of love, self-empowerment, and the Black experience. With a career spanning decades, she’s earned a reputation as a soulful storyteller, influencing a new generation of R&B and neo-soul artists.

7. Hank Garland

Considered one of the finest guitarists of his era, Hank Garland was a virtuoso who worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Elvis Presley and Patsy Cline. Born in Cowpens, South Carolina, Garland was a prodigy who could play everything from country to jazz with unparalleled finesse. He contributed to classic hits like “Jailhouse Rock” and “I Fall to Pieces,” leaving his mark on both country and rock music. Garland’s ability to switch seamlessly between genres, combined with his technical brilliance, made him a sought-after session musician and a legend among guitar enthusiasts.

8. Lee Brice

With a voice as rugged as the Carolina landscape, Lee Brice has become one of country music’s most respected singer-songwriters. Born in Sumter, South Carolina, Brice first made a name for himself writing hits for stars like Garth Brooks before stepping into the spotlight himself. His raw, emotional songs like “I Drive Your Truck” and “Love Like Crazy” have struck a chord with listeners, earning him multiple awards and nominations. Brice’s music is known for its authenticity, often drawing from personal experiences and Southern roots. His ability to connect with fans on a deeply emotional level has solidified his place as a modern country icon.

9. Bill Anderson

Known as “Whisperin’ Bill” for his soft, conversational singing style, Bill Anderson is a country music legend. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, Anderson has penned some of country’s biggest hits, both for himself and for other artists. Songs like “Still” and “Po’ Folks” showcase his knack for storytelling, combining wit and heart. Anderson’s longevity in the music business is a testament to his talent; he’s been a fixture in the Grand Ole Opry for decades and continues to influence new generations of country artists with his songwriting. His contributions to the genre are nothing short of legendary.

10. Shameik Moore

Though he’s best known for his acting, particularly as the voice of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Shameik Moore is also a rising star in music. Born in Atlanta but raised in South Carolina, Moore has dabbled in R&B and hip-hop, showcasing his talents as a singer and rapper. His music reflects a blend of influences, from smooth R&B vibes to hard-hitting hip-hop beats, and his charisma is undeniable. Moore’s star continues to rise, both on screen and in the recording studio, making him one of the most exciting young talents to watch.