Oklahoma may be known for its wide-open plains and rich Native American heritage, but it’s also the birthplace of some of the biggest names in the music industry. From the twang of country legends to the soulful melodies of folk icons, this state has produced a diverse array of talent that has left a lasting impact on the world. Whether it’s the electrifying live performances of Garth Brooks or the trailblazing vocals of Carrie Underwood, Oklahoma’s musical roots run deep. In this article, we’ll take you on a journey through the top 10 most popular singers from the Sooner State, each with their own unique sound and story. These artists have not only dominated the charts but have also shaped the sound of American music in profound ways. So get ready to dive into the stories behind the stars who put Oklahoma on the musical map, and discover how this unassuming state has produced some of the most iconic voices of our time. Whether you’re a country fan or a lover of folk, rock, or Broadway tunes, there’s something here for everyone!

1. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire is nothing short of country royalty. With a career spanning over four decades, this Oklahoma-born powerhouse has redefined what it means to be a multi-talented artist. From her humble beginnings singing in the rodeo circuit to headlining sold-out arenas, Reba’s journey has been one of relentless ambition and undeniable talent. Her iconic voice, with its rich, emotive tone, has brought life to hits like “Fancy” and “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.” But Reba is more than just a singer; she’s a trailblazer. As one of the first women to dominate the country charts, she opened doors for future female artists, solidifying her status as a legend. With her magnetic stage presence and ability to connect with fans of all ages, Reba continues to prove that she’s a force to be reckoned with.

2. Garth Brooks

Few artists have revolutionized country music like Garth Brooks. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Garth took the genre to new heights by blending traditional country sounds with elements of rock and pop. This fusion made his music accessible to a broader audience, and soon, he became not just a country star but a global phenomenon. Hits like “Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance” have become anthems for multiple generations. Known for his explosive, high-energy live performances, Garth brings an arena-rock aesthetic to country music, making his concerts a must-see event. With over 170 million records sold, he’s one of the best-selling artists of all time, proof that his appeal transcends genre boundaries.

3. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is a modern-day country icon, thanks to his blend of traditional country storytelling with a contemporary sound. Born and raised in Ada, Oklahoma, Blake’s Southern charm and relatable lyrics have made him a favorite both on the charts and on TV. His breakout hit “Austin” put him on the map, and he’s continued to deliver hit after hit, including “God’s Country,” which showcases his ability to evolve musically while staying true to his roots. Beyond his music career, Blake’s role as a coach on The Voice has made him a household name, introducing him to millions of new fans. His witty personality combined with his heartfelt performances make him one of the most beloved figures in country music today.

4. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood’s rise to fame is the stuff of dreams. After winning American Idol in 2005, this small-town girl from Checotah, Oklahoma, quickly became a superstar. Her powerhouse voice, capable of delivering both emotional ballads and high-energy anthems, has earned her numerous Grammy Awards and countless chart-topping hits. Songs like “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus, Take the Wheel” have solidified her as one of the leading ladies of country music. But Carrie’s appeal goes far beyond her vocal talent; her down-to-earth personality and dedication to philanthropy have made her a role model for millions. As a trailblazer in country-pop, Carrie continues to push boundaries and elevate the genre.

5. Toby Keith

Toby Keith is a true embodiment of Oklahoma’s rugged, independent spirit. With his deep voice and no-nonsense attitude, Toby has carved out a unique niche in country music. His patriotic anthems like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” have become rallying cries, while his more humorous tracks like “Red Solo Cup” show his ability to not take himself too seriously. Toby’s success isn’t limited to just his music; he’s also a savvy businessman and philanthropist, often giving back to military families and his hometown of Moore, Oklahoma. His career, which has spanned over two decades, is a testament to his authenticity and connection with fans.

6. Woody Guthrie

Woody Guthrie is one of the most influential folk artists in American history. Born in Okemah, Oklahoma, Guthrie used his music to give a voice to the working class during the Great Depression. His songs, including the iconic “This Land Is Your Land,” have become timeless anthems of social justice and unity. Guthrie’s simple, yet profound storytelling style laid the groundwork for future generations of folk and protest singers. His impact on music and culture is immeasurable, influencing everyone from Bob Dylan to Bruce Springsteen. Though Woody passed away in 1967, his legacy continues to inspire those who use music as a tool for change.

7. Vince Gill

Vince Gill is a master craftsman when it comes to country music. Born in Norman, Oklahoma, he’s known for his smooth tenor voice and impeccable guitar work. Vince first gained attention as a member of the band Pure Prairie League, but it was his solo career that truly made him a star. Songs like “When I Call Your Name” and “Go Rest High on That Mountain” have earned him countless awards, including multiple Grammys and CMA Awards. What sets Vince apart is not just his vocal prowess, but his genuine humility and love for the craft. His collaborations with artists across genres—from country to rock to bluegrass—highlight his versatility and respect within the music community.

8. Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth may be best known for her Broadway performances, but this Oklahoma native is a musical force in her own right. With a voice that ranges from operatic highs to country twang, Kristin has conquered everything from stage to screen. Her breakout role as Glinda in Wicked showcased her powerhouse vocals and quirky charm, earning her a Tony Award. But Kristin’s talents don’t stop at musical theatre; she’s also released albums that span genres, from classical crossover to country-pop. Her dedication to her craft, combined with her infectious energy, makes her one of the most versatile performers to come out of Oklahoma.

9. J.J. Cale

J.J. Cale might not be a household name, but his influence on rock and blues is undeniable. Born in Oklahoma City, Cale pioneered the “Tulsa Sound,” a laid-back blend of blues, rockabilly, and country that influenced artists like Eric Clapton and Lynyrd Skynyrd. His understated, groove-heavy style can be heard in hits like “Cocaine” and “Call Me the Breeze.” Despite his low profile, Cale’s work behind the scenes as a songwriter and producer helped shape the sound of modern rock and blues. His music, much like his personality, is unassuming but timeless, making him a cult favorite among musicians and fans.

10. Ronnie Dunn (of Brooks & Dunn)

Ronnie Dunn, one half of the legendary country duo Brooks & Dunn, hails from Coleman, Oklahoma. Known for his soulful, soaring voice, Ronnie brought a unique energy to the duo’s string of hits, including “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Neon Moon.” Together with Kix Brooks, they dominated the country music scene in the ’90s and early 2000s, becoming the best-selling country duo in history. Even after the duo’s initial split, Ronnie continued to find success as a solo artist. His deep connection to traditional country music, combined with a modern flair, has made him a beloved figure in the genre.