Get ready to groove, because we’re diving into the electrifying world of soul legend Wilson Pickett! Known for his raw, unmistakable voice and infectious energy, Pickett defined the sound of 60s and 70s soul music. With a career spanning over three decades, his powerful performances and timeless hits have left an indelible mark on music history. From blistering dance-floor anthems to heart-wrenching ballads, Pickett’s catalog is packed with unforgettable songs that continue to influence artists and thrill audiences around the world.

In this article, we’re counting down the top 10 most popular Wilson Pickett songs of all time—a collection of tracks that showcase his incredible range, from the gritty, funky rhythms to the smooth, soulful melodies that made him a household name. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering his music for the first time, these songs are guaranteed to get you moving, feeling, and singing along. From the iconic “In the Midnight Hour” to the infectious “Mustang Sally,” these tracks prove why Wilson Pickett is still hailed as one of the greatest soul singers of all time. So turn up the volume and get ready to experience the magic of The Wicked Pickett!

1. “In the Midnight Hour” (1965)

Wilson Pickett’s “In the Midnight Hour” is a cornerstone of soul music, released in 1965. With its raw, emotional delivery and infectious groove, the song became an instant classic. Co-written with the legendary Steve Cropper of Booker T. & the MG’s, the track opens with a tight horn section and Pickett’s gritty, commanding voice. The song’s driving rhythm, coupled with its theme of longing and desire, struck a chord with listeners across the world. Its iconic opening line, “I’m gonna wait ’til the midnight hour,” sets the tone for a tune about yearning and anticipation—universal feelings that transcend time. Pickett’s vigorous performance and the song’s perfect blend of soul, rhythm, and blues cemented it as one of the most celebrated tracks of the decade. It still resonates with audiences today as a quintessential piece of 60s soul.

2. “Mustang Sally” (1966)

Few songs have the staying power of “Mustang Sally,” released in 1966. Pickett’s rendition of this Mack Rice-penned classic captures the playful spirit of the era, with its catchy refrain and infectious rhythm. The song tells the story of Sally, a woman more interested in driving her Mustang than settling down, much to the chagrin of her suitor. With a bluesy guitar riff and an irresistible groove, listeners are drawn into the narrative. The shout of “Ride, Sally, ride!” in the chorus became an iconic hook that remains instantly recognizable. Pickett’s voice radiates swagger and frustration, perfectly capturing the song’s theme of unrequited affection. Over the years, “Mustang Sally” has become a party anthem, a staple of jukeboxes and live performances, ensuring its place in the pantheon of classic soul tracks.

3. “Land of 1000 Dances” (1966)

Released in 1966, “Land of 1000 Dances” is a high-energy, dance-inducing track that showcases Wilson Pickett’s mastery of the soul genre. Originally written by Chris Kenner, Pickett’s version, with its powerful brass section and distinctive “na-na-na-na-na” chant, catapulted the song to new heights. The lyrics reference a variety of popular dances of the time, such as the Pony, the Jerk, and the Mashed Potato, creating an irresistible invitation to get up and move. What sets Pickett’s version apart is his explosive vocal performance, which adds a fiery intensity to the song’s already electric feel. The track became a hit on both pop and R&B charts, and its energetic vibe continues to make it a favorite at parties and events. “Land of 1000 Dances” is more than just a song—it’s a celebration of movement and rhythm that exemplifies the best of 60s soul.

4. “634-5789 (Soulsville, U.S.A.)” (1966)

With its unforgettable phone number in the title, “634-5789 (Soulsville, U.S.A.)” quickly became a hit after its release in 1966. Co-written by Eddie Floyd and Steve Cropper, the song features an upbeat groove driven by Stax Records’ signature horn section. The song tells the story of a man offering his number to a love interest, promising to be there whenever she needs him. Pickett’s smooth yet powerful delivery adds a layer of charm and urgency to the narrative, making it more than just a simple love song. The catchy chorus and driving rhythm made this song a chart-topping success, and it continues to be a fan favorite. With its infectious energy and memorable hook, “634-5789” stands as one of Pickett’s most popular recordings, embodying the perfect mix of soul, R&B, and pop sensibilities.

5. “Funky Broadway” (1967)

Wilson Pickett’s “Funky Broadway” is a funky explosion of rhythm and soul, released in 1967. The track is notable for being the first song to use the word “funky” in its title, marking a shift in the evolution of soul music toward a grittier, more syncopated sound. Originally written by Arlester “Dyke” Christian, Pickett’s version is filled with swagger and groove, propelled by a tight rhythm section and funky guitar riffs. The song is an ode to Broadway, not the theater district, but the bustling, music-filled streets of African American neighborhoods where the funk and soul culture thrived. Pickett’s powerful voice shines over the hard-hitting beat, delivering lyrics that celebrate the vibrancy and life of the community. “Funky Broadway” was a massive hit, reaching the top of the R&B charts and further solidifying Pickett’s status as a soul music giant.

6. “Don’t Let the Green Grass Fool You” (1971)

Released in 1971, “Don’t Let the Green Grass Fool You” is another gem in Wilson Pickett’s extensive catalog. The song delivers a timeless message about not being deceived by appearances, warning that the “green grass” on the other side may not be as great as it seems. Pickett’s soulful delivery brings a sense of wisdom and experience to the lyrics, blending perfectly with the song’s laid-back groove. The track stands out for its smooth, almost gospel-like melody, combined with Pickett’s signature gritty vocals. “Don’t Let the Green Grass Fool You” became a top-ten hit on the R&B charts, further proving Pickett’s ability to adapt his sound to the changing landscape of soul music in the early 70s. Its relatable message and infectious rhythm make it a standout in his later career.

7. “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love” (1966)

Wilson Pickett brought his own fiery energy to the Solomon Burke classic “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love” in 1966. Pickett’s version is faster and more upbeat than the original, filled with his signature shouts and electrifying vocal delivery. The song talks about the universal need for love, and Pickett’s powerful voice makes that need feel urgent and immediate. The driving rhythm and upbeat tempo make this version particularly danceable, while the horn section adds a layer of richness and excitement. Pickett’s take on the song became a hit, showcasing his ability to reinterpret a track and make it entirely his own. His version of “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love” remains a staple of his live performances and an example of his exuberant, larger-than-life stage presence.

8. “Ninety-Nine and a Half (Won’t Do)” (1966)

Released in 1966, “Ninety-Nine and a Half (Won’t Do)” is a gospel-infused soul anthem that finds Wilson Pickett demanding full commitment in a relationship. The song’s title refers to the idea that giving 99.5% effort just isn’t enough—only 100% will do. It’s a theme that resonates with anyone who has ever wanted complete dedication from a partner. The driving rhythm and Pickett’s passionate vocal performance make this song a standout in his catalog. The gospel roots of the song are evident in its call-and-response style, with Pickett’s voice soaring over the background vocals and horn section. “Ninety-Nine and a Half” was a hit on the R&B charts and remains one of Pickett’s most powerful performances, blending the spiritual energy of gospel with the raw emotion of soul.

9. “Engine Number 9” (1970)

“Engine Number 9” is a funky, high-energy track that was released in 1970, showcasing Wilson Pickett’s ability to adapt to the changing musical landscape of the time. With its chugging rhythm and driving bassline, the song evokes the motion of a speeding train—a metaphor for the unstoppable force of love and desire. Pickett’s gritty, impassioned vocals ride over a tight groove provided by a punchy horn section and funky guitar riffs. The song’s infectious energy and catchy chorus made it a hit on the R&B charts, and it remains a favorite among fans of Pickett’s funkier side. “Engine Number 9” captures the spirit of both funk and soul, marking a departure from Pickett’s earlier, more traditional R&B sound, while still showcasing his unmistakable voice.

10. “I’m in Love” (1968)

Wilson Pickett’s “I’m in Love” is a beautiful and heartfelt ballad, released in 1968, that showcases his softer, more vulnerable side. Written by Bobby Womack, the song is a tender expression of love and devotion, with Pickett’s smooth vocals taking center stage. The song’s simple yet poignant lyrics are perfectly complemented by a soulful arrangement, featuring lush strings and gentle horns. Pickett’s vocal performance is restrained yet powerful, allowing the emotion of the song to shine through without overpowering the listener. “I’m in Love” became a hit on the R&B charts, proving that Pickett could deliver a ballad just as effectively as his more upbeat, danceable tracks. The song remains one of his most beloved love songs, a testament to his versatility as an artist.