U2 is more than just a band—they’re a musical phenomenon. From the moment they burst onto the scene in the late 70s, the Irish rockers have consistently pushed the boundaries of sound, storytelling, and emotion. With Bono’s unmistakable vocals, The Edge’s signature guitar riffs, Adam Clayton’s steady basslines, and Larry Mullen Jr.’s powerful drumming, U2 has crafted anthems that transcend generations. Their songs have not only dominated charts but also become the soundtrack to countless moments in history, from personal heartaches to global movements for change.

But which tracks stand as the ultimate U2 classics? From the stirring cries of “With or Without You” to the political poignancy of “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” the band’s discography is filled with unforgettable gems. In this article, we’ll dive deep into the top 10 most popular U2 songs of all time—a celebration of their timeless hits that have shaped rock music and left an indelible mark on fans worldwide. Whether you’re a longtime U2 fanatic or just discovering their magic, get ready to revisit the songs that made this band a global icon. Let’s crank up the volume and embark on a musical adventure with U2!

1. With or Without You (1987)

Released in March 1987 as the lead single from U2’s critically acclaimed album The Joshua Tree, “With or Without You” instantly became one of the band’s most beloved songs. The track showcases U2’s ability to blend emotional depth with atmospheric instrumentation. Bono’s haunting vocals convey a sense of yearning and conflict, exploring the complexities of love and relationships. The song’s iconic guitar riff, courtesy of The Edge, adds a shimmering layer of melancholy. “With or Without You” was U2’s first number one hit in the US, cementing their place as one of the biggest bands in the world. The song’s timelessness lies in its raw vulnerability, making it a favorite for fans across generations.

2. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (1987)

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” was released in May 1987, also from The Joshua Tree, and quickly resonated with listeners for its spiritual and introspective lyrics. The song blends rock with gospel influences, creating a sonic landscape that feels both expansive and personal. Bono’s lyrics reflect a deep search for meaning, faith, and purpose, themes that have often defined U2’s music. The track’s infectious rhythm and soul-stirring chorus make it an anthem for anyone on a journey of self-discovery. This song reached number one on the US charts, reinforcing the band’s global superstar status.

3. Where the Streets Have No Name (1987)

Released as a single in August 1987, “Where the Streets Have No Name” is one of U2’s most anthemic and ambitious tracks. The song opens with The Edge’s delayed guitar arpeggios, which build into one of the most recognizable intros in rock history. Thematically, the song reflects Bono’s yearning for a place free from divisions—whether political, religious, or social. Its grandeur and optimism capture the spirit of The Joshua Tree, and its live performances remain among the most electrifying moments in U2 concerts. This track defined U2’s ability to marry soaring music with powerful, evocative messages.

4. One (1992)

March 1992 saw the release of “One”, a song that would come to define U2’s career in a new era. Featured on the album Achtung Baby, the track emerged during a period of tension within the band, making its message of unity all the more poignant. With its heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melody, “One” speaks to the power of love, reconciliation, and togetherness in the face of adversity. It became a worldwide hit, striking a chord across cultures and generations. Often interpreted as a song about relationships, it has also been embraced as an anthem for social and political causes, underscoring its universal appeal.

5. Sunday Bloody Sunday (1983)

Released in March 1983 on War, “Sunday Bloody Sunday” is one of U2’s most politically charged songs, addressing the tragic events of Bloody Sunday in 1972, when British soldiers killed unarmed civil rights protesters in Northern Ireland. The song’s militaristic drumbeat and sharp guitar riff create a tense, urgent atmosphere. Bono’s lyrics, while deeply emotional, avoid taking sides and instead call for peace and an end to violence. “Sunday Bloody Sunday” became an anthem for the band’s anti-war stance and remains one of their most powerful live performances, often punctuated by Bono’s impassioned speeches.

6. Beautiful Day (2000)

“Beautiful Day,” released in October 2000, marked a triumphant return for U2 after a period of experimentation. The lead single from All That You Can’t Leave Behind, the song’s uplifting melody and optimistic lyrics captured the essence of new beginnings. Bono’s soaring vocals, paired with The Edge’s bright guitar work, make “Beautiful Day” an anthem of hope and renewal. The song became an international hit, winning three Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year. Its universal message of finding beauty in resilience has made it one of U2’s most enduring tracks.

7. Pride (In the Name of Love) (1984)

Released in September 1984 from the The Unforgettable Fire album, “Pride (In the Name of Love)” is a tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The song’s powerful message about standing up for justice and equality resonated deeply with audiences. Driven by The Edge’s chiming guitar and Bono’s passionate vocal delivery, “Pride” became one of U2’s first major international hits. Its stirring chorus—”In the name of love”—remains one of the most memorable in rock history. This song cemented U2’s reputation for blending activism with their music in a way that felt both personal and universal.

8. New Year’s Day (1983)

“New Year’s Day,” released in January 1983, was U2’s breakthrough hit. Featured on the War album, the song’s icy piano riff and driving bass line set a dramatic tone. The lyrics, inspired by the Polish Solidarity movement, speak to themes of hope and renewal in the face of oppression. “New Year’s Day” was U2’s first single to chart internationally, and it signaled the start of their rise to global stardom. The song’s mix of political awareness and raw emotion made it a fan favorite and a setlist staple in their live shows.

9. Vertigo (2004)

Released in November 2004, “Vertigo” marked U2’s return to their rock roots with a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping track. The lead single from How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, the song opens with Bono’s iconic “Unos, dos, tres, catorce!” and launches into a fast-paced, guitar-driven anthem. The song’s raw energy and infectious riff made it an immediate hit, and it quickly became a concert favorite. “Vertigo” won three Grammy Awards and showcased U2’s ability to evolve while staying true to their rock and roll essence.

10. Mysterious Ways (1991)

“Mysterious Ways,” released in November 1991 as part of the Achtung Baby album, captures U2’s shift toward a more experimental, electronic sound. The song’s funky rhythm and swirling guitar effects were a departure from the band’s earlier rock anthems, signaling a new creative direction. Bono’s lyrics explore themes of love, attraction, and spirituality, wrapped in a groove that makes the track irresistibly danceable. “Mysterious Ways” became a major hit, highlighting U2’s ability to reinvent themselves while maintaining their core identity.