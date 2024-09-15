Few bands from the late 1970s have left a legacy as enduring and influential as The Only Ones. Emerging from the punk and new wave scenes, this British band stood out with their unique fusion of punk energy, poetic lyrics, and melodic rock sensibilities. Led by the enigmatic Peter Perrett, The Only Ones crafted songs that were raw, emotional, and often ahead of their time, blending vulnerability with rebellion in a way that captivated listeners. Though their commercial success was modest, their music has resonated deeply with fans and musicians alike, earning them a cult following that continues to grow.

In this article, we’re diving into the top 10 most popular songs by The Only Ones, showcasing the tracks that have defined their career and solidified their place in rock history. From the iconic “Another Girl, Another Planet” to the haunting “Miles from Nowhere,” these songs capture the essence of a band that was never afraid to push musical boundaries. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to their sound, this list will take you on a journey through their most beloved and enduring tracks. So, turn up the volume and rediscover the magic of The Only Ones!

1. “Another Girl, Another Planet” (1978)

Widely regarded as The Only Ones’ magnum opus, “Another Girl, Another Planet” was released in 1978 and became an underground classic that transcended its modest commercial success. The song is a perfect fusion of punk energy, new wave flair, and power-pop sensibilities. Peter Perrett’s dreamy, almost nonchalant vocals contrast with the song’s upbeat guitar work, creating a sense of yearning and romantic obsession. Guitarist John Perry delivers one of the most iconic solos of the era, bringing a melodic complexity that set this track apart from its punk contemporaries. Despite its lack of major chart success, “Another Girl, Another Planet” has become a cult favorite, influencing countless alternative rock and indie bands over the decades. The song’s infectious energy ensures it remains a staple in any discussion of late ’70s rock classics.

2. “Lovers of Today” (1977)

“Lovers of Today” introduced the world to The Only Ones in 1977 as their debut single. Unlike the aggressive punk anthems of its time, this track offers a more melancholic, introspective sound. Peter Perrett’s raw, emotive voice captures the disillusionment and confusion of the era. Musically, the song is layered with swirling guitar riffs and a slow, haunting rhythm that sets it apart from the fast-paced punk sound dominating the scene. The lyrical content touches on themes of alienation and love, making it a perfect precursor to the band’s later work. “Lovers of Today” didn’t smash the charts but helped establish The Only Ones as a band with a unique voice in the late ’70s music landscape.

3. “The Whole of the Law” (1978)

From their self-titled debut album, “The Whole of the Law” showcases The Only Ones’ ability to blend raw emotion with polished musicianship. Released in 1978, the song features one of Peter Perrett’s most introspective lyrical performances, with themes of love, disillusionment, and vulnerability woven throughout. The track’s slow, deliberate rhythm contrasts with the more frenetic energy of other songs from the album, offering a moment of reflection amidst the chaos. John Perry’s guitar work is intricate and soulful, elevating the song to a level of sophistication that was rare in the punk scene at the time. “The Whole of the Law” remains a fan favorite for its emotional depth and musical complexity.

4. “Out There in the Night” (1979)

“Out There in the Night,” released in 1979 on Even Serpents Shine, is a driving, energetic track that perfectly captures the band’s ability to merge punk attitude with melodic rock. The song’s upbeat rhythm contrasts with its darker lyrical themes of isolation and existential dread, a hallmark of Peter Perrett’s songwriting. The shimmering guitar work and sharp rhythm section give the track a relentless momentum, making it one of the standout cuts from the album. Though it didn’t achieve massive commercial success, “Out There in the Night” further cemented The Only Ones’ reputation as one of the most innovative bands of the late ’70s.

5. “No Peace for the Wicked” (1978)

From their 1978 debut album, “No Peace for the Wicked” is a snarling, rebellious anthem that captures the frustration and anger of the punk movement. Peter Perrett’s cynical lyrics, combined with the band’s tight, fast-paced instrumentation, create a sense of urgency and defiance. The song’s aggressive guitar riffs and pounding rhythm section make it one of the more intense tracks in The Only Ones’ catalog. Despite its raw energy, the song retains a melodic quality that sets it apart from the more abrasive punk acts of the time. “No Peace for the Wicked” is a powerful statement of discontent, and it continues to resonate with fans who appreciate its biting edge.

6. “Why Don’t You Kill Yourself?” (1978)

Bold and provocative, “Why Don’t You Kill Yourself?” is one of the most audacious songs from The Only Ones’ 1978 debut album. The title alone grabs attention, but it’s the biting lyrics and Perrett’s sardonic delivery that make this track unforgettable. The song’s upbeat tempo and jangling guitars stand in stark contrast to the dark, almost nihilistic lyrics, creating a sense of ironic detachment. Despite the controversial subject matter, the song is a fan favorite for its catchy melody and rebellious spirit. It’s a perfect example of The Only Ones’ ability to tackle difficult themes with both wit and style.

7. “Miles from Nowhere” (1979)

“Miles from Nowhere,” from the band’s 1979 album Even Serpents Shine, is a brooding, atmospheric track that showcases the more introspective side of The Only Ones. The song’s slow, deliberate pace allows Peter Perrett’s haunting vocals to take center stage, with lyrics that speak to feelings of alienation and longing. The melancholic guitar work and minimalistic arrangement give the song a dreamlike quality, making it one of the more emotionally resonant tracks in the band’s discography. “Miles from Nowhere” is a testament to the band’s versatility, proving they could deliver both high-energy anthems and deeply introspective ballads with equal skill.

8. “From Here to Eternity” (1979)

“From Here to Eternity” is a standout track from Even Serpents Shine (1979), showcasing The Only Ones’ ability to combine lyrical depth with infectious melodies. The song’s driving beat and shimmering guitars create a sense of forward momentum, while Peter Perrett’s introspective lyrics explore themes of love and mortality. John Perry’s guitar work is a highlight, weaving intricate melodies that complement Perrett’s unique vocal delivery. Though not as commercially successful as some of their other tracks, “From Here to Eternity” remains a fan favorite for its emotional intensity and musical craftsmanship.

9. “Someone Who Cares” (1980)

Released in 1980 on their third album Baby’s Got a Gun, “Someone Who Cares” is one of The Only Ones’ most heartfelt and introspective songs. The track’s slow tempo and melancholic atmosphere provide the perfect backdrop for Peter Perrett’s emotional delivery. Lyrically, the song deals with themes of loneliness and the desire for connection, making it one of the most poignant tracks in their catalog. The band’s subtle instrumentation, particularly John Perry’s delicate guitar work, adds to the song’s emotional depth. “Someone Who Cares” is a testament to the band’s ability to convey vulnerability through both lyrics and music.

10. “Flaming Torch” (1979)

“Flaming Torch,” released in 1979 on Even Serpents Shine, is a fiery, passionate track that showcases The Only Ones at their most dynamic. The song’s driving rhythm and soaring guitar riffs create a sense of urgency, while Peter Perrett’s vocals exude a raw emotional intensity. Lyrically, the track explores themes of love and loss, with a sense of desperation that adds to its emotional weight. The band’s tight musicianship shines through, with each member contributing to the song’s powerful impact. “Flaming Torch” is a high-energy anthem that remains a highlight of The Only Ones’ discography.