Roy Orbison, the enigmatic voice behind some of the most unforgettable songs in rock history, remains a towering figure in the world of music. With a career spanning over four decades, his haunting voice, emotional depth, and unique style have left an indelible mark on generations of listeners. Orbison’s music is a thrilling blend of rock ‘n’ roll, country, and operatic pop that transcends time. Whether breaking hearts with his soulful ballads or electrifying crowds with his rock anthems, his songs are a testament to both his vocal prowess and his ability to capture the most intimate emotions.

In this article, we’ll take you on a journey through Roy Orbison’s top 10 most popular songs of all time—tracks that have defined his legacy and continue to resonate with fans old and new. From the haunting strains of “Crying” to the upbeat energy of “Oh, Pretty Woman,” these iconic songs showcase why Orbison is still regarded as one of the greatest voices in music. So, sit back, immerse yourself in the timeless melodies, and rediscover the magic of Roy Orbison’s music as we count down his greatest hits.

1. Oh, Pretty Woman (1964)

Released in 1964, Oh, Pretty Woman quickly became Orbison’s most recognizable hit. With its iconic opening guitar riff and catchy beat, the song captivated audiences worldwide. Inspired by a chance encounter with a woman on the street, Orbison’s smooth vocals perfectly complement the upbeat rock rhythm, making it a timeless classic. The song not only topped the charts but became a cultural phenomenon, influencing generations of musicians. It remains a staple in pop culture, featured in countless films and commercials, proving that its infectious energy will never fade.

2. Crying (1961)

Few songs encapsulate heartbreak as eloquently as Crying, released in 1961. Orbison’s soaring vocals convey raw emotion, making listeners feel every tear and heartache. The orchestral arrangement, combined with Orbison’s unique vocal delivery, takes this ballad to another level. Crying became an instant classic, reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s poignant melody and lyrics have made it one of Orbison’s most enduring ballads, resonating with anyone who’s ever experienced the depths of sorrow.

3. Only the Lonely (Know the Way I Feel) (1960)

Released in 1960, Only the Lonely marked Roy Orbison’s breakthrough into the mainstream. The song’s haunting melody and emotional lyrics made it a chart-topping hit, reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Orbison’s high-register vocals, paired with lush orchestration, create an atmosphere of deep yearning and melancholy. This song was a game-changer for Orbison, establishing his signature sound of blending rock with operatic pop balladry. It remains a touchstone in his career and a favorite among fans.

4. In Dreams (1963)

In Dreams, released in 1963, is perhaps one of Roy Orbison’s most surreal and emotionally evocative songs. Featuring a dreamlike narrative, the song tells the story of longing and loss in a way that resonates deeply with listeners. Orbison’s vocals glide effortlessly over the lush instrumentals, creating a cinematic soundscape. The song gained renewed popularity when it was prominently featured in David Lynch’s 1986 film Blue Velvet, introducing Orbison to a new generation of fans. Its ethereal beauty and emotional depth make In Dreams a standout in his catalog.

5. Blue Bayou (1963)

Originally released in 1963, Blue Bayou became one of Orbison’s most beloved songs. The track’s melancholy tone and Orbison’s smooth, yearning vocals paint a vivid picture of someone longing to return to a simpler, happier place. Its gentle, soothing melody is complemented by a rich orchestral arrangement. Though Linda Ronstadt’s 1977 cover brought the song back into the spotlight, Orbison’s original rendition remains the definitive version, showcasing his ability to blend country and pop into a heart-wrenching ballad.

6. Running Scared (1961)

Running Scared, released in 1961, is a masterclass in building tension. The song starts quietly, with Orbison’s vocals softly conveying a sense of fear and insecurity. But as the song progresses, the intensity builds until it climaxes in a powerful, operatic crescendo. This dramatic structure made Running Scared a standout on the charts, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s tension-filled narrative, where the protagonist fears losing his love, resonates universally and showcases Orbison’s incredible vocal range.

7. You Got It (1989)

Released posthumously in 1989, You Got It became one of Orbison’s biggest hits in the later stages of his career. Co-written with Jeff Lynne and Tom Petty, the song blends Orbison’s classic style with a more modern production, creating a timeless love anthem. You Got It reached #9 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving that even after decades in the industry, Orbison’s voice and songwriting could still captivate audiences. Its catchy chorus and uplifting message make it a beloved part of his discography.

8. It’s Over (1964)

It’s Over, released in 1964, is a heartbreaking ballad that captures the agony of a relationship’s end. Orbison’s voice, filled with both vulnerability and power, takes listeners on an emotional rollercoaster. The song’s dramatic orchestration and Orbison’s impeccable vocal control make it a standout in his catalog. Though melancholic in theme, It’s Over was a commercial success, reaching #9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song remains a testament to Orbison’s ability to turn personal pain into universally relatable art.

9. Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream) (1962)

Released in 1962, Dream Baby is one of Orbison’s more upbeat hits. With its infectious rhythm and catchy melody, the song became a Top 5 hit in the U.S. and charted internationally as well. The optimistic feel of the song, coupled with Orbison’s smooth vocal delivery, makes it a fun, breezy track that contrasts with some of his more somber ballads. Dream Baby showcases Orbison’s versatility as an artist, proving that he could master both upbeat rock tunes and heart-wrenching ballads with equal skill.

10. Love Hurts (1961)

Love Hurts, released in 1961, is a poignant ballad that embodies the pain and vulnerability of love. While later covered by several artists, Orbison’s original version remains a powerful interpretation of the song’s emotional core. His voice, capable of conveying both strength and fragility, perfectly captures the bittersweet essence of the lyrics. Though the song didn’t achieve massive commercial success upon its release, it has since become a beloved classic in Orbison’s catalog and a testament to his ability to express universal feelings of heartache.