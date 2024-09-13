Rod Stewart, with his unmistakable raspy voice and charismatic stage presence, has captivated audiences for more than five decades. Whether belting out rock anthems, crooning heartfelt ballads, or embracing the disco fever of the late ’70s, Stewart has consistently proven why he remains one of music’s most enduring icons. From his early days with The Faces to his wildly successful solo career, Stewart’s musical catalog is packed with hits that have defined generations. His ability to seamlessly blend rock, pop, folk, and even disco has earned him legions of fans across the globe. But which tracks truly stand out as the cream of the crop in his illustrious career? Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering his legendary discography, we’re counting down the top 10 most popular Rod Stewart songs of all time. These aren’t just songs—they’re timeless anthems that have shaped the soundscape of modern music. Get ready to dive into a whirlwind of unforgettable melodies, stirring lyrics, and the undeniable flair that only Rod Stewart can deliver. Let’s take a journey through his greatest musical moments!

1. “Maggie May” (1971)

Rod Stewart’s breakout hit, “Maggie May,” is a timeless classic that took the world by storm in 1971. Released as part of the Every Picture Tells a Story album, the song blends folk, rock, and blues to tell the story of a young man’s bittersweet affair with an older woman. Stewart’s raspy voice, paired with the iconic mandolin riff, gave the song a raw authenticity that resonated with listeners worldwide. The song’s autobiographical nature added to its charm, as it reflected Stewart’s own experiences with youthful romance. Unexpectedly, “Maggie May” became a chart-topping sensation, hitting No. 1 on both the UK and US charts, cementing Stewart’s place as a rock legend.

2. “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” (1978)

In 1978, Rod Stewart ventured into the disco scene with the release of “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” from his album Blondes Have More Fun. The song’s infectious groove, combined with Stewart’s cheeky lyrical delivery, made it a global hit. It topped the charts in multiple countries, including the US and UK. With its funky bassline, sweeping strings, and a catchy chorus, the track became an anthem of the late ’70s disco era. The song’s flirtatious tone and danceable rhythm showcased a different side of Stewart’s musical persona, proving that he could successfully cross genres while keeping his rock roots intact.

3. “Sailing” (1975)

“Sailing,” released in 1975 as part of the Atlantic Crossing album, is one of Rod Stewart’s most enduring ballads. The song has a haunting, ethereal quality that beautifully captures the yearning for freedom and escape. Its simple yet powerful lyrics, coupled with Stewart’s soulful, gravelly voice, struck a chord with audiences, particularly in the UK, where it became a No. 1 hit. The song has since become a staple in Stewart’s live performances, often evoking a sense of nostalgia and reflection. “Sailing” is a perfect example of Stewart’s ability to convey deep emotion through his music.

4. “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)” (1976)

Rod Stewart hit another home run with “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright),” released in 1976. This sultry, seductive track from the A Night on the Town album topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks. The song’s slow, seductive rhythm and Stewart’s intimate vocal delivery gave it an irresistible allure. The suggestive lyrics stirred some controversy at the time, but that only added to its appeal. Its blend of rock and soft pop showcased Stewart’s versatility as a performer, and the song remains one of his most well-known hits, often associated with a romantic, late-night vibe.

5. “The First Cut Is the Deepest” (1976)

Originally written by Cat Stevens, Rod Stewart’s 1976 cover of “The First Cut Is the Deepest” became one of his most beloved ballads. Featured on A Night on the Town, Stewart’s version adds a rock edge to the song while maintaining its emotional depth. Stewart’s gravelly voice lends a raw, heartfelt quality to the lyrics about love and heartbreak, making it a standout in his catalog. The song was a commercial success, especially in the UK, where it became a top 20 hit. Stewart’s rendition has since become a definitive version, frequently played on radio and at concerts.

6. “You Wear It Well” (1972)

“You Wear It Well” was released in 1972 on the Never a Dull Moment album and is often compared to Stewart’s earlier hit, “Maggie May,” due to its similar storytelling style and folk-rock vibes. The song tells the tale of a man reflecting on a past relationship, with a mix of nostalgia and humor. Its upbeat tempo, paired with Stewart’s distinctive voice, made it an instant hit, reaching No. 1 in the UK. The song’s combination of heartfelt lyrics and catchy melody made it a fan favorite, and it remains a staple in Stewart’s live performances to this day.

7. “Young Turks” (1981)

In 1981, Rod Stewart embraced the new wave sound with “Young Turks,” a synth-driven track from his Tonight I’m Yours album. The song is a coming-of-age anthem, telling the story of two young lovers running away to find freedom and independence. The energetic beat and catchy chorus helped the song become a Top 10 hit in both the US and the UK. “Young Turks” marked a shift in Stewart’s sound, as he experimented with more modern production techniques, while still staying true to his storytelling roots. Its timeless message of youthful rebellion continues to resonate with audiences today.

8. “Forever Young” (1988)

Released in 1988 on the Out of Order album, “Forever Young” is often seen as one of Rod Stewart’s most anthemic tracks. The song is a heartfelt tribute to the hope and optimism of youth, with lyrics that express a parent’s wishes for their child’s future. Its uplifting melody, paired with Stewart’s earnest vocal delivery, made it a beloved hit. Though it didn’t top the charts, “Forever Young” became a fan favorite and remains a staple in Stewart’s live shows. Its universal themes of love, growth, and enduring hope have made it a lasting part of Stewart’s legacy.

9. “Have I Told You Lately” (1991)

Rod Stewart’s 1991 version of “Have I Told You Lately,” originally written by Van Morrison, became a massive hit and one of the most requested songs at weddings and special occasions. Featured on the Vagabond Heart album, Stewart’s rendition adds an extra layer of warmth and sincerity to the already tender ballad. His raspy voice brings a unique emotional depth to the song, making it a favorite among his fans. “Have I Told You Lately” was a commercial success, peaking in the Top 5 in the US and UK, and remains one of Stewart’s most enduring love songs.

10. “Hot Legs” (1978)

“Hot Legs,” released in 1978 from the Foot Loose & Fancy Free album, is Rod Stewart at his most playful and energetic. The song is a rollicking rock anthem with a driving beat and cheeky lyrics that celebrate youthful lust and attraction. Stewart’s energetic performance, combined with the song’s infectious guitar riff, made it a hit on rock radio and a crowd favorite at his concerts. Though it didn’t chart as high as some of Stewart’s other hits, “Hot Legs” has remained a staple of his career, showcasing his ability to blend humor, rock, and undeniable charisma.