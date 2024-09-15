Few artists have left a mark on rock and roll quite like Mick Jagger. As the iconic frontman of The Rolling Stones, Jagger’s career has spanned decades, transcending generations and cementing his status as one of the most electrifying performers in music history. With his unmistakable voice, charismatic stage presence, and magnetic energy, Mick Jagger has delivered some of the most unforgettable anthems in rock, both as part of the Stones and through his solo ventures. Whether it’s his bluesy drawl, his rebellious swagger, or his ability to inject emotion into every word, Jagger’s songs have become a soundtrack for countless fans across the globe. But with such an extensive catalog, what are the tracks that truly stand the test of time? From timeless classics to hidden gems, we’re counting down the top 10 most popular Mick Jagger songs of all time. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering the magic of Jagger, these songs capture the essence of what makes him a legend. So crank up the volume, feel the rhythm, and get ready to dive into the greatest hits of one of rock’s most enduring icons!

1. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (1965)

Arguably the song that launched The Rolling Stones into global superstardom, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” is a timeless anthem of frustration and defiance. Released in 1965, this track is driven by Keith Richards’ instantly recognizable guitar riff, paired with Mick Jagger’s sneering, rebellious vocals. Jagger’s lyrics reflect a dissatisfaction with consumerism, the media, and conventional expectations. Its raw energy and catchy hooks made it an instant hit, topping charts worldwide and becoming a defining song of the 1960s rock era. Even today, it remains a staple in live performances, embodying the rebellious spirit of Jagger and The Stones. It’s a song that refuses to age, much like Jagger himself.

2. “Start Me Up” (1981)

Released in 1981, “Start Me Up” is one of The Rolling Stones’ most enduring and recognizable hits. With its infectious guitar riff and Jagger’s unmistakable swagger, the song quickly became a stadium anthem. Originally intended as a reggae track, it evolved into a rock powerhouse during the recording sessions for the album Tattoo You. Jagger’s playful, energetic delivery, combined with the song’s driving rhythm, makes “Start Me Up” a perfect example of the band’s ability to adapt and remain relevant over decades. The song reached the top 10 in multiple countries and is still a crowd favorite at live shows.

3. “Miss You” (1978)

A blend of rock and disco, “Miss You” was released in 1978 and became a massive hit, showcasing The Rolling Stones’ versatility. The song features Jagger’s smooth, seductive vocals over a groovy bassline, reflecting the influence of the disco era. Lyrically, the track explores loneliness and longing, but it’s the rhythm that truly captivates listeners. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and became a fixture on dance floors across the globe. Jagger’s ability to adapt to different musical styles without losing his signature charisma is evident in this track, making it a standout in his catalog.

4. “Sympathy for the Devil” (1968)

Released in 1968 as part of Beggars Banquet, “Sympathy for the Devil” is a haunting, provocative track that showcases Jagger’s ability to captivate through storytelling. The song adopts the perspective of the devil himself, recounting historical events of violence and tragedy. With its samba-inspired rhythm and Jagger’s hypnotic vocal delivery, the track is as eerie as it is mesmerizing. The lyrics sparked controversy upon release, but also cemented Jagger’s reputation as a fearless lyricist unafraid to challenge societal norms. The song remains one of the most iconic tracks in rock history, with Jagger’s performance at its eerie core.

5. “Angie” (1973)

“Angie,” released in 1973, is a heartbreaking ballad that showcases a softer side of Mick Jagger. The acoustic-driven song, featured on the Goats Head Soup album, expresses the pain of a relationship on the verge of collapse. Jagger’s tender, emotional vocals are complemented by Keith Richards’ delicate guitar playing, delivering a poignant contrast to the band’s usual rock sound. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of The Stones’ most popular ballads. Jagger’s raw vulnerability in the track continues to resonate with fans, proving his versatility as a vocalist and lyricist.

6. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (1968)

Released in 1968 as a stand-alone single, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” is a triumphant return to The Rolling Stones’ gritty, blues-inspired rock roots. The song features an infectious guitar riff, and Jagger’s dynamic, snarling vocals carry the listener through a tale of resilience and survival. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” quickly became one of the band’s most beloved tracks, often considered a signature song in their live performances. Jagger’s energetic delivery and the song’s rebellious spirit have ensured its place as a classic in rock history.

7. “Brown Sugar” (1971)

“Brown Sugar,” released in 1971, is a high-energy track that blends rock and roll with elements of funk and blues. The song’s upbeat rhythm and Jagger’s energetic, provocative vocals make it a standout on Sticky Fingers. While the lyrics, which reference themes of slavery and sexuality, stirred controversy, the song became a major hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Jagger’s bold, unapologetic performance, paired with the song’s infectious groove, solidified “Brown Sugar” as one of The Stones’ defining tracks of the 1970s.

8. “Beast of Burden” (1978)

“Beast of Burden,” from the Some Girls album released in 1978, is a soulful, bluesy track that showcases Jagger’s more sensitive side. The song’s laid-back groove is matched by Jagger’s heartfelt vocals, as he sings about love, loyalty, and the burdens of relationships. Despite its reflective nature, “Beast of Burden” is a song full of warmth and sincerity. Jagger’s raw emotion, coupled with the song’s smooth, melodic rhythm, has made it a favorite among fans, cementing its place as a cornerstone of The Stones’ later work.

9. “Out of Focus” (1993)

From Jagger’s solo album Wandering Spirit (1993), “Out of Focus” is a powerful track that reflects the singer’s introspective side. The song’s bluesy, guitar-driven sound is complemented by Jagger’s reflective lyrics, which explore themes of confusion and self-doubt. Although not as commercially successful as some of The Rolling Stones’ hits, it showcases Jagger’s ability to craft deeply personal songs that resonate with listeners on a more intimate level. “Out of Focus” stands out as a hidden gem in Jagger’s solo career.

10. “Gimme Shelter” (1969)

“Gimme Shelter,” released in 1969 on the Let It Bleed album, is widely regarded as one of The Rolling Stones’ greatest songs. The haunting opening guitar riff sets the stage for Jagger’s impassioned vocals, which speak to the turmoil and unrest of the late 1960s. The song’s themes of war, fear, and survival resonate just as strongly today as they did when it was first released. Jagger’s vocals are complemented by powerful backing vocals from Merry Clayton, creating a sense of urgency and despair. “Gimme Shelter” remains a powerful, timeless anthem, showcasing Jagger’s ability to channel the anxieties of an era into a single, unforgettable song.