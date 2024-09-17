Few artists in contemporary Christian music have had the lasting impact and influence of Michael W. Smith. With a career spanning more than four decades, Smith has become a household name not only for his powerful voice but also for his heartfelt lyrics and timeless worship anthems. From worship ballads that bring tears to your eyes, to upbeat, feel-good tunes that get you on your feet, Smith’s music has touched millions of lives around the globe.

Whether you’ve been a fan since his early days in the 80s or discovered his music more recently, there’s no denying the deep connection many have with his songs. In this article, we’re diving into the top 10 most popular Michael W. Smith songs of all time—tracks that have defined his legacy and continue to inspire listeners today. These are the songs that have topped charts, been sung in churches worldwide, and carved a permanent place in the hearts of fans.

So, get ready for a musical journey through the hits that have solidified Michael W. Smith as one of the most beloved and enduring artists in Christian music history. Let’s celebrate the timeless anthems that have shaped generations and continue to resonate with believers everywhere!

1. “Friends” (1983)

Possibly one of Michael W. Smith’s most beloved songs, “Friends” was first released in 1983 on his debut album Michael W. Smith Project. This heartfelt anthem of deep friendship and faith has become a staple at graduations, farewells, and memorials. Written with his wife, Debbie, the lyrics emphasize the eternal nature of friendships that are grounded in Christ. With its touching message, “Friends” resonates with listeners who have experienced both the joy of fellowship and the sorrow of parting. Even today, the song continues to be an emotional highlight of Smith’s concerts.

2. “Place in This World” (1990)

“Place in This World” from Smith’s Go West Young Man album was a major crossover hit. Released in 1990, the song reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Smith’s highest-charting mainstream single. Its message of searching for purpose and meaning in life struck a chord with both Christian and secular audiences. The soaring chorus and introspective lyrics have made “Place in This World” a timeless anthem for those seeking direction and identity in their spiritual journey.

3. “Awesome God” (1990)

Although written by Rich Mullins, Michael W. Smith’s 1990 rendition of “Awesome God” is one of the most well-known versions of this classic worship song. Featured on his Go West Young Man album, Smith’s passionate delivery of the song helped it become a worship staple. The powerful declaration of God’s majesty and sovereignty has made “Awesome God” an enduring favorite in churches worldwide. Smith’s version captures the awe and reverence of the original while adding his own unique touch.

4. “Agnus Dei” (1990)

“Agnus Dei” is another standout track from Smith’s 1990 Go West Young Man album. The song, which means “Lamb of God” in Latin, is a reverent and minimalist worship piece that has become a mainstay in Christian worship services. Its simple yet profound lyrics, combined with Smith’s emotive voice, create an atmosphere of deep worship. The song’s sweeping melodies and spiritual intensity have made it a favorite for both personal reflection and corporate worship.

5. “Healing Rain” (2004)

Released in 2004, “Healing Rain” was the title track from Michael W. Smith’s album of the same name. This song marked a return to more contemporary sounds for Smith, blending rock and worship elements. The lyrics call for spiritual renewal and healing, and the song’s powerful chorus is both uplifting and heartfelt. “Healing Rain” quickly became a favorite, especially in times of hardship and personal struggle, offering listeners hope in the midst of life’s storms.

6. “Great is the Lord” (1983)

One of Smith’s earliest hits, “Great is the Lord” was released in 1983 as part of his debut album. This song is a classic praise anthem, exalting God’s greatness and faithfulness. The uplifting melody and worshipful lyrics have made it a favorite in churches for decades. “Great is the Lord” showcases Smith’s early talent for writing powerful worship songs that inspire a deep sense of reverence and gratitude.

7. “Breathe” (2001)

“Breathe” was originally written by Marie Barnett but became synonymous with Michael W. Smith after he recorded it for his 2001 Worship album. With its passionate plea for God’s presence, the song has become a worship anthem, inviting believers to draw closer to God. Smith’s powerful vocals and the song’s intimate lyrics create a deep atmosphere of surrender and devotion. “Breathe” continues to be a favorite in worship sets around the world, especially for those seeking a moment of quiet reflection and connection with the divine.

8. “Above All” (2001)

“Above All,” co-written by Paul Baloche and Lenny LeBlanc, was brought to new heights by Michael W. Smith’s moving rendition on his 2001 Worship album. The song’s lyrics focus on the sacrifice of Jesus, emphasizing His love and His supremacy over all creation. With its tender melody and stirring message, “Above All” has become one of the most beloved worship songs in modern Christian music, and Smith’s recording remains a definitive version.

9. “You Won’t Let Go” (2014)

“You Won’t Let Go,” released in 2014 as part of Smith’s Sovereign album, is a powerful reminder of God’s unyielding faithfulness. The song’s lyrics speak to the assurance that God will never abandon His children, no matter the circumstances. With an uplifting and reassuring melody, “You Won’t Let Go” became an instant hit, especially among listeners who needed encouragement during difficult times. Smith’s passionate delivery makes this song a comforting anthem of trust and hope.

10. “This Is Your Time” (1999)

Inspired by the tragic events surrounding the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, “This Is Your Time” is a powerful call to live life boldly for Christ. Featured on the album of the same name, the song became a rallying cry for young believers to stand firm in their faith, even in the face of adversity. The emotional weight of the lyrics, combined with Smith’s heartfelt performance, make “This Is Your Time” one of his most poignant and impactful songs.