Since bursting onto the music scene as a teenage heartthrob, Justin Bieber has become one of the defining artists of his generation. With a career spanning over a decade, the Canadian superstar has evolved from YouTube sensation to global pop icon, collecting chart-topping hits and breaking records along the way. From his early days serenading fans with acoustic ballads to his more recent ventures into electronic beats and R&B-inspired grooves, Bieber has consistently delivered songs that resonate with millions around the world. Whether you’re a die-hard Belieber or just someone who can’t resist a catchy tune, there’s no denying the impact his music has had on the pop landscape.

In this article, we’re counting down the Top 10 Most Popular Justin Bieber Songs of All Time. These tracks have defined moments in his career, captured the hearts of fans, and dominated airwaves globally. So, whether you’re ready to relive the nostalgia of his early hits or dive into his more mature sound, this list will take you on a musical journey through Justin Bieber’s greatest moments. Let’s crank up the volume and get started!

1. “Baby” (featuring Ludacris) – 2010

“Baby” is the song that launched Justin Bieber into global superstardom. Released in early 2010, this track became an anthem for millions of teens and pop lovers everywhere. Featuring a catchy hook by Ludacris, “Baby” blends youthful energy with infectious melodies, creating a song that’s impossible not to sing along to. The music video became one of the most-watched on YouTube, solidifying Bieber’s place in pop culture. With its blend of bubblegum pop and R&B influences, “Baby” is a timeless classic that continues to be a fan-favorite, even years after its release.

2. “Sorry” – 2015

Released in 2015 as part of Bieber’s critically acclaimed Purpose album, “Sorry” became an instant global hit. This tropical house-inspired track showcases Bieber’s growth as an artist, with a catchy beat and heartfelt lyrics about seeking forgiveness. The song’s infectious chorus and danceable rhythm made it a staple on dance floors worldwide, while its accompanying vibrant dance video became a viral sensation. “Sorry” marked a turning point in Bieber’s career, showing a more mature and refined sound that resonated with both old and new fans alike.

3. “Love Yourself” – 2015

“Love Yourself,” released in 2015, is one of Justin Bieber’s most personal and introspective songs. Written by Ed Sheeran, this acoustic ballad strips away the heavy production for a more minimalistic and raw sound, allowing Bieber’s voice and the poignant lyrics to shine. The song tells the story of self-empowerment after a toxic relationship, resonating deeply with listeners around the world. It became a massive success, topping charts globally, and further cemented Bieber’s ability to deliver meaningful and emotionally charged music.

4. “What Do You Mean?” – 2015

Released as the lead single from his Purpose album in 2015, “What Do You Mean?” was a game-changer for Bieber. It introduced a more mature, electronic sound that appealed to a broader audience. The song’s blend of tropical house beats, smooth vocals, and subtle yet powerful lyrics created a sophisticated pop track that quickly became a fan favorite. “What Do You Mean?” topped charts worldwide and marked Bieber’s transition from teen idol to respected pop artist.

5. “Peaches” (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – 2021

“Peaches,” released in 2021, is a laid-back, feel-good anthem that highlights Bieber’s ability to collaborate with other talented artists. Featuring smooth vocals from Daniel Caesar and Giveon, the track blends R&B and pop effortlessly, creating a song that’s as relaxing as it is catchy. The soulful vibe and breezy production made “Peaches” an instant hit, propelling it to the top of the charts. The song’s infectious chorus and easygoing energy made it a standout track in Bieber’s discography, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

6. “Boyfriend” – 2012

“Boyfriend,” released in 2012, marked a significant shift in Justin Bieber’s sound as he transitioned from bubblegum pop to a more mature, R&B-influenced style. With its minimalistic production and smooth vocals, “Boyfriend” showcased a new side of Bieber, one that was more confident and suave. The song’s catchy hook and flirtatious lyrics made it an instant hit, dominating radio airwaves and solidifying Bieber’s status as a heartthrob for a more mature audience.

7. “Yummy” – 2020

Released in early 2020, “Yummy” was Bieber’s much-anticipated return to music after a brief hiatus. The song, with its playful lyrics and bouncy production, quickly became a viral sensation. “Yummy” is a fun, lighthearted track that showcases Bieber’s signature smooth vocals and knack for catchy melodies. Although it received mixed reviews, it nonetheless became a commercial success, reaffirming Bieber’s ability to create songs that dominate the pop landscape.

8. “Where Are Ü Now” (with Jack Ü) – 2015

“Where Are Ü Now,” released in 2015, was a collaboration between Justin Bieber and the electronic duo Jack Ü (comprised of Skrillex and Diplo). This song marked a significant departure from Bieber’s previous work, blending electronic dance music (EDM) with emotional lyrics about longing and vulnerability. The unique sound and powerful drop made it a massive hit in both the EDM and pop worlds, and it’s credited with helping Bieber reinvent his image as a more versatile and mature artist.

9. “Intentions” (featuring Quavo) – 2020

“Intentions,” released in 2020, is an upbeat, feel-good anthem that features rapper Quavo. With its positive lyrics about love and admiration, the song immediately resonated with listeners. Its smooth blend of pop and hip-hop made it a standout track on Bieber’s Changes album, and its catchy chorus helped it become a commercial success. The song’s message of uplifting and supporting loved ones struck a chord with fans, making “Intentions” one of Bieber’s most popular songs in recent years.

10. “Holy” (featuring Chance the Rapper) – 2020

“Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper, was released in 2020 and represents a more spiritual and emotional side of Justin Bieber’s music. The song’s gospel-inspired production and heartfelt lyrics about love, faith, and devotion resonated deeply with fans, especially during a challenging year. Bieber’s vocal performance, combined with Chance’s uplifting verse, creates a powerful and soulful track that stands out in his discography. “Holy” became an instant hit, showcasing Bieber’s ability to blend pop with deeper, more meaningful themes.