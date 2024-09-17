Hillsong Worship has been a cornerstone of contemporary Christian music for decades, crafting powerful anthems that resonate in churches, homes, and hearts across the globe. With a unique blend of heartfelt lyrics and soaring melodies, the Australian-based worship collective has produced countless songs that have touched millions, drawing listeners closer to the divine. From intimate prayers of worship to declarations of faith that fill stadiums, Hillsong’s music transcends boundaries, uniting believers in moments of reflection, celebration, and spiritual renewal.

In this list, we’re diving into the top 10 most popular Hillsong Worship songs of all time. These are the tracks that have defined generations, offering comfort in times of need, and strength in moments of uncertainty. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to their music, these songs have the power to inspire, uplift, and ignite the soul. So, get ready to rediscover some timeless classics and perhaps even uncover a few new favorites as we count down the unforgettable worship hits that have left an indelible mark on the Christian music landscape!

1. “What a Beautiful Name” (2016)

Released in 2016 as part of the Let There Be Light album, “What a Beautiful Name” quickly became one of Hillsong Worship’s most iconic songs. Written by Brooke Ligertwood and Ben Fielding, this song celebrates the name of Jesus and the power it holds. Its lyrical depth, combined with a soaring melody, invites listeners to contemplate the majesty, beauty, and authority of Christ. The chorus builds to a triumphant declaration, making it not only a favorite in worship services but also a staple in personal devotion. The song went on to win a Grammy Award in 2018 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, solidifying its place in worship history.

2. “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” (2013)

From the 2013 album Zion, “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” took the world by storm with its hauntingly beautiful melody and deep, faith-stirring lyrics. Taya Smith’s emotive vocals guide listeners through a journey of trust and surrender, echoing Peter’s walk on water as described in the Bible. This song encourages believers to step out in faith, even when the path ahead is uncertain. With its ethereal soundscape and deeply personal message, “Oceans” became a global sensation, topping the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart for a record-breaking 61 weeks.

3. “Who You Say I Am” (2018)

Released in 2018 as part of There Is More, “Who You Say I Am” is a powerful anthem of identity and freedom in Christ. Written by Ben Fielding and Reuben Morgan, the song focuses on the truth that believers are children of God, loved and chosen by Him. Its simple yet profound message, combined with an uplifting melody, makes it a go-to song for many congregations around the world. The chorus, with its declaration of “I am who You say I am,” serves as a bold reminder of God’s promises and a source of encouragement for anyone struggling with self-doubt or insecurity.

4. “Mighty to Save” (2006)

“Mighty to Save,” released in 2006, is one of Hillsong Worship’s most enduring songs. Written by Ben Fielding and Reuben Morgan, the song’s message is one of hope, redemption, and God’s ability to save even in the darkest times. Its anthemic chorus, declaring “He is mighty to save,” has resonated with millions, making it a favorite in worship services around the world. The song’s universal message of God’s love and power continues to inspire believers to this day, and its timeless melody ensures its place as a worship classic.

5. “Cornerstone” (2012)

Inspired by the classic hymn “The Solid Rock,” Hillsong Worship’s “Cornerstone” was released in 2012 on the album of the same name. This powerful song reminds believers that Christ is the foundation upon which they can build their lives, especially in times of uncertainty and hardship. With lyrics that echo, “Christ alone, Cornerstone,” the song calls worshippers to trust in Jesus as their ultimate source of strength. Its mix of traditional hymn elements and modern worship sensibilities has made it a beloved anthem in churches across the globe.

6. “Shout to the Lord” (1994)

“Shout to the Lord,” penned by Darlene Zschech, is arguably one of the songs that put Hillsong on the global worship map. Released in 1994, this timeless classic has been sung in countless churches, bridging generational and denominational divides. Its powerful declaration of God’s greatness, combined with a melody that invites the listener into worship, has made it a worship staple for decades. The song was a pioneering force in contemporary worship music and continues to be a beloved anthem of praise.

7. “Hosanna” (2007)

“Hosanna” was released in 2007 on the Savior King album and has since become one of Hillsong’s most beloved songs. Written by Brooke Ligertwood, the song is a cry for revival and a plea for God’s presence to be made known in the world. With its soaring melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Hosanna” captures the essence of worship as both a personal and communal act of faith. The song’s bridge, “Heal my heart and make it clean,” is a powerful moment of surrender, making it a staple in worship sets worldwide.

8. “This I Believe (The Creed)” (2014)

Released in 2014 as part of the No Other Name album, “This I Believe (The Creed)” is a modern retelling of the Apostles’ Creed. Written by Ben Fielding and Matt Crocker, this song grounds worship in the foundational truths of the Christian faith. The song’s strong, declarative lyrics proclaim core Christian beliefs, such as the death and resurrection of Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and the Church’s mission. Its theological depth, combined with a powerful melody, has made it a favorite for both personal devotion and corporate worship.

9. “From the Inside Out” (2006)

“From the Inside Out,” released in 2006 as part of the United We Stand album, is a song of transformation and surrender. Written by Joel Houston, the song expresses a deep longing for God to transform the heart from the inside out. The lyrics speak of God’s mercy and the desire to live a life that reflects His love. With its slow-building structure and emotionally charged chorus, “From the Inside Out” has become a powerful prayer for many believers, a cry for change that starts within.

10. “King of Kings” (2019)

Released in 2019 on the Awake album, “King of Kings” is a stirring anthem that traces the story of salvation from Christ’s incarnation to His resurrection. Written by Brooke Ligertwood, Scott Ligertwood, and Jason Ingram, the song is both a celebration of the Gospel and a call to worship the risen King. Its majestic melody and rich theological lyrics make it a powerful addition to any worship set, reminding believers of the grandeur and glory of Jesus Christ. Its ability to recount the entire story of redemption in such a profound way has made “King of Kings” an instant classic in the Hillsong catalog.