Erykah Badu, the “Queen of Neo-Soul,” has spent decades captivating listeners with her rich, soulful voice, eclectic style, and thought-provoking lyrics. Since bursting onto the scene in the late 1990s, Badu has continuously pushed the boundaries of R&B, blending elements of jazz, funk, hip-hop, and soul into a sound that is uniquely hers. Whether she’s delivering smooth, introspective ballads or funky, socially conscious anthems, Badu’s music transcends genres and eras, solidifying her as one of the most influential artists of her generation. But which of her songs truly stand out as the best of the best? From her Grammy-winning hits to deep album cuts that resonate just as deeply, this list of the top 10 most popular Erykah Badu songs takes you on a journey through her unparalleled career. Each track reveals a different side of Badu—whether it’s her mesmerizing vocal range, her poetic lyricism, or her ability to tap into the emotional core of her listeners. So sit back, relax, and let the magic of Erykah Badu’s music wash over you as we count down her most iconic songs of all time!

1. On & On (1997)

Released in 1997 as the lead single from her debut album Baduizm, “On & On” is the song that catapulted Erykah Badu into the spotlight and solidified her as the face of the burgeoning neo-soul movement. The smooth, jazzy beats paired with Badu’s ethereal vocals created a sound that was fresh yet timeless. Lyrically, “On & On” delves into themes of spirituality, self-discovery, and resilience, all delivered in Badu’s signature poetic style. The song’s infectious, laid-back groove is underscored by Badu’s philosophical musings, making it more than just a radio hit—it became an anthem for those seeking deeper meaning in everyday life. With its Grammy-winning success, “On & On” remains one of her most iconic tracks and a perfect introduction to her unique artistry.

2. Tyrone (Live) (1997)

“Tyrone” isn’t just a song—it’s a cultural moment. First performed live during Badu’s 1997 concert album Live, this track quickly became a fan favorite for its biting wit and soulful delivery. In “Tyrone,” Badu calls out a deadbeat lover and delivers a humorous, yet empowering, message to women everywhere. The live performance enhances the raw emotion and sarcasm as Badu’s voice effortlessly glides over the funky instrumental. The memorable refrain—“Call Tyrone!”—became a catchphrase almost overnight, cementing this song as one of her most beloved tracks. Its realness and relatability make “Tyrone” a timeless classic in her repertoire.

3. Bag Lady (2000)

Released in 2000 as part of her Mama’s Gun album, “Bag Lady” is a soulful anthem dedicated to emotional healing and self-liberation. In this song, Badu uses the metaphor of a “bag lady” to represent someone carrying the emotional baggage of past relationships and experiences. The song’s minimalist production, anchored by a sparse beat and soft guitar strumming, allows Badu’s vocals and the song’s message to shine through. “Bag Lady” became an anthem for anyone looking to let go of the weight holding them back. Its soulful groove and empowering lyrics earned it Grammy nominations and a lasting place in Badu’s catalog.

4. Next Lifetime (1997)

“Next Lifetime,” from her debut album Baduizm, is a slow-burning ballad that showcases Badu’s ability to weave complex emotional narratives. Released in 1997, the song deals with the bittersweet nature of unrequited love and impossible timing. Badu’s voice, simultaneously tender and wise, perfectly captures the longing and regret of being unable to pursue a romantic connection. The mellow, jazz-infused production complements the song’s introspective lyrics, making “Next Lifetime” a soulful meditation on love, fate, and missed opportunities. It remains one of Badu’s most beloved songs for its emotional depth and timeless subject matter.

5. Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop) (2002)

“Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)” is Erykah Badu’s love letter to the genre that shaped her sound. Released in 2002 and featured on the Brown Sugar movie soundtrack, the song is a collaboration with Common and serves as both a nostalgic ode to hip-hop’s golden age and a personal reflection on the role music plays in her life. The song’s smooth, infectious beat and playful lyrics earned it a Grammy for Best R&B Song. With its blend of R&B and hip-hop, “Love of My Life” became a fan favorite, highlighting Badu’s versatility and deep connection to the genre.

6. Window Seat (2010)

Released in 2010 as the lead single from New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), “Window Seat” is a soulful, introspective track that explores themes of freedom, vulnerability, and self-expression. The song’s laid-back production, with its smooth bassline and subtle horns, provides the perfect backdrop for Badu’s reflective lyrics. “Window Seat” became particularly known for its controversial music video, in which Badu strips away layers of clothing while walking through Dallas, symbolizing shedding societal expectations. The song’s message of individual liberation, coupled with its groove-heavy sound, made it one of her most talked-about and beloved tracks in the 2010s.

7. Didn’t Cha Know (2000)

“Didn’t Cha Know,” released in 2000 on Mama’s Gun, is a soulful, introspective track that blends elements of jazz, funk, and R&B. Produced by the revered J Dilla, the song features a hypnotic groove and shimmering instrumentation that perfectly complements Badu’s contemplative lyrics about life’s unpredictable journey. The song’s dreamy, laid-back vibe is underscored by its existential message—Badu sings about feeling lost but remaining hopeful amid life’s uncertainties. With its sophisticated production and heartfelt lyrics, “Didn’t Cha Know” earned a Grammy nomination and remains a standout in Badu’s discography.

8. Appletree (1997)

“Appletree,” from Baduizm (1997), is a deeply personal and philosophical track that reflects Badu’s unique outlook on life and relationships. Over a smooth, jazzy beat, Badu shares wisdom about the importance of self-love and surrounding oneself with positive energy. The song’s metaphorical use of the “appletree” represents growth, nourishment, and wisdom, themes that resonate throughout Badu’s work. With its introspective lyrics and laid-back groove, “Appletree” showcases Badu’s ability to blend soulful melodies with thought-provoking messages, making it a fan favorite.

9. The Healer (2008)

“The Healer,” from New Amerykah Part One (4th World War) (2008), is a hypnotic tribute to the power of music, specifically hip-hop, as a force for healing and change. The song’s earthy, stripped-down production, featuring tribal drums and minimalist instrumentation, allows Badu’s voice to take center stage. In “The Healer,” Badu praises hip-hop as a global unifier, transcending race, religion, and geography. Its spiritual, almost meditative quality makes the song a standout in her catalog, resonating deeply with fans who view music as a transformative force.

10. Otherside of the Game (1997)

“Otherside of the Game,” from Baduizm (1997), is a deeply emotional and introspective track that tells the story of a woman grappling with her partner’s involvement in illegal activities. The song’s slow, soulful groove and Badu’s haunting vocals convey the complexity of love, loyalty, and morality. With its rich storytelling and poignant lyrics, “Otherside of the Game” stands out as one of Badu’s most cinematic tracks. The song showcases her ability to tackle difficult, real-life subjects with grace and raw emotion, making it a timeless piece in her discography.