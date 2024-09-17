Few bands have left as profound a mark on modern Christian music as Elevation Worship. With their powerful lyrics, soul-stirring melodies, and anthemic worship experiences, they’ve become a beacon for millions of believers around the globe. Their songs transcend mere performance—each track is an invitation to encounter the divine, to worship with abandon, and to connect with the heart of God.

From the soaring declarations of faith to the quiet, intimate moments of surrender, Elevation Worship’s catalog is a treasure trove of spiritual nourishment. But which songs have truly resonated with listeners the most? Which anthems have become staples in churches, playlists, and personal moments of reflection?

In this article, we’re diving deep into the top 10 most popular Elevation Worship songs of all time. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering their music for the first time, this list showcases the tracks that have not only defined their journey but also impacted the lives of countless worshippers worldwide. Get ready to explore the songs that have moved mountains, inspired hearts, and fueled a global movement of praise!

1. O Come to the Altar (2017)

Released in 2017, “O Come to the Altar” quickly became one of Elevation Worship’s signature songs, resonating with listeners worldwide. The song is a powerful invitation to approach God’s presence, laying down burdens and receiving His grace. With its tender opening and heartfelt lyrics, this track builds toward a climactic declaration of God’s love and forgiveness. This anthem has become a staple in church services, welcoming worshippers to experience the redemptive power of Christ. The song’s emotional depth, combined with its simple yet profound message, makes it a timeless piece that continues to move hearts.

2. Do It Again (2017)

“Do It Again,” also released in 2017, is a song that speaks to God’s faithfulness. It’s a declaration that even in the darkest moments, we can trust that God will come through, just as He has before. The song’s chorus, with its soaring melody, captures the essence of hopeful anticipation, making it an anthem of perseverance. Its combination of reflective verses and an explosive, faith-filled chorus has made “Do It Again” a favorite among those looking for encouragement and reminders of God’s unchanging promises.

3. Graves into Gardens (2020)

In 2020, Elevation Worship released “Graves into Gardens,” a triumphant declaration of God’s power to transform the seemingly impossible. This song, featuring Brandon Lake, takes listeners on a journey from despair to victory. The lyrics paint vivid imagery of God turning graves into gardens, mourning into dancing, and despair into hope. With its dynamic sound and celebratory tone, this anthem has quickly become a fan favorite, inspiring worshippers to believe in the God of the miraculous. It’s a powerful reminder that nothing is too broken for God to redeem.

4. The Blessing (2020)

Released in 2020, “The Blessing” became an international sensation almost instantly. Featuring Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes, this song is a declaration of God’s favor and presence over His people. The lyrics, drawn from the Aaronic blessing in Numbers 6:24-26, speak of God’s desire to bless and keep His children. With its soothing harmonies and repetitive structure, the song feels like a prayer sung over generations. The global response to “The Blessing” has been immense, with countless covers and translations, solidifying its place as one of Elevation Worship’s most impactful songs.

5. See a Victory (2019)

“See a Victory,” released in 2019, is an anthem of faith and confidence in God’s plan for triumph over adversity. The song’s message is simple yet profound: no matter the battle, the victory belongs to God. Its bold proclamation, paired with a powerful melody, has made it a go-to song for believers facing challenges. The declaration that “what the enemy meant for evil, God will turn for good” resonates deeply, making this song a weapon of hope for many.

6. Resurrecting (2016)

Released in 2016, “Resurrecting” is a powerful anthem about the resurrected Christ and His victory over death. The song tells the story of Jesus’ resurrection and how His victory gives life to believers today. With its reverent verses and towering chorus, “Resurrecting” builds to a crescendo of worship, celebrating the power of the risen Savior. Its deep theological roots, combined with a modern worship sound, make it a standout track in Elevation Worship’s catalog, reminding listeners of the life-giving power of Christ’s resurrection.

7. Rattle! (2020)

“Rattle!” was released in 2020 and quickly became a high-energy anthem of revival. The song draws inspiration from the story of Ezekiel and the valley of dry bones, where God breathes life into what was dead. With its pulsating rhythm and powerful declarations, “Rattle!” captures the excitement and anticipation of God moving in miraculous ways. This song is a call to believe in the impossible and to trust in God’s ability to breathe life into any situation. Its raw energy and bold proclamations make it a favorite for worshippers seeking revival and breakthrough.

8. Here Again (2018)

Released in 2018, “Here Again” is a reflective and intimate worship song that speaks to the human need for God’s presence. The song’s lyrics acknowledge moments of weakness and desperation but also express confidence that God meets us in those very moments. The heartfelt chorus, “Not for a minute, was I forsaken,” serves as a reminder of God’s unwavering presence. The song’s slower tempo and introspective tone make it a go-to for personal worship and moments of deep reflection, offering comfort and reassurance in God’s nearness.

9. Jireh (2021)

“Jireh,” released in 2021 and featuring Maverick City Music, is a beautiful expression of God’s provision. The title, “Jireh,” comes from one of the Hebrew names for God—Jehovah Jireh, meaning “The Lord will provide.” The song’s lyrics focus on the sufficiency of God, reminding listeners that He is more than enough. Its soothing melody and heartfelt message of contentment and trust in God’s provision make “Jireh” a powerful declaration of faith. The song has resonated deeply with those seeking reassurance of God’s care and provision in uncertain times.

10. There Is a Cloud (2017)

“There Is a Cloud,” released in 2017, draws inspiration from the story of Elijah and the small cloud that signaled a coming downpour. The song speaks of the faith required to believe in promises before they fully manifest. With its gradual build and expectant lyrics, “There Is a Cloud” is a stirring anthem of hope and trust in God’s timing. The song encourages listeners to hold on to faith, even when the evidence of God’s promises is still on the horizon, making it a powerful anthem for seasons of waiting and expectation.