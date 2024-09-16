From her breakout single to chart-topping global anthems, Dua Lipa has cemented herself as one of pop music’s most electrifying and influential artists. With her powerhouse vocals, infectious beats, and unapologetically bold style, she has captivated fans around the world and dominated playlists with hit after hit. Whether you’ve danced to her disco-infused tracks at a party or belted out her soulful lyrics in the car, Dua Lipa’s music has a way of getting under your skin and making you move.

But what are her most iconic songs? From her early rise to stardom with “Be the One” to the Grammy-winning sensation of “Don’t Start Now,” we’ve curated the ultimate list of Dua Lipa’s top 10 most popular tracks. These are the songs that have defined her career, broken records, and created unforgettable moments in pop culture. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering her music, this list is a must-read for anyone who loves a good bop. So, turn up the volume, and let’s dive into the sounds that have made Dua Lipa a global pop phenomenon!

1. New Rules (2017)

Released on July 7, 2017, “New Rules” marked a defining moment in Dua Lipa’s career, catapulting her into the global spotlight. The song’s infectious blend of tropical house and electropop, paired with a clever and relatable message about setting boundaries after a breakup, resonated with listeners worldwide. The accompanying music video, with its choreographed sequences and strong female empowerment themes, became iconic, racking up billions of views on YouTube. With its catchy chorus and empowering lyrics, “New Rules” became an anthem for anyone needing a reminder to stay strong in the face of temptation. It’s no wonder this track is considered one of Dua Lipa’s most popular songs, as it redefined modern pop and made her a household name.

2. Don’t Start Now (2019)

Released on November 1, 2019, “Don’t Start Now” is a certified pop masterpiece. The song blends ’70s disco with modern dance-pop, creating a perfect storm of nostalgia and contemporary flair. The track’s infectious bassline, handclaps, and synths set the stage for Dua Lipa’s powerful vocals to shine. Lyrically, the song is a fierce declaration of independence after a breakup, with Dua insisting that she’s moved on and isn’t looking back. The chorus – “Don’t show up, don’t come out, don’t start caring about me now” – is as empowering as it is catchy. A massive commercial success, the song became a global hit, earning its place as one of Dua Lipa’s signature tracks.

3. Levitating (2020)

Levitating, released on October 1, 2020, became an instant fan favorite and a pop culture phenomenon. This track is the epitome of feel-good disco-pop, with its infectious rhythm and spacey, futuristic vibes. The song’s joyful energy and playful lyrics make it an irresistible anthem that’s practically built for the dance floor. Dua’s smooth vocals glide effortlessly over the glittering production, and the song’s catchy “I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight” refrain is impossible to get out of your head. Whether it’s the original version or the remix featuring DaBaby, Levitating has kept fans dancing since its release.

4. IDGAF (2018)

Released on January 12, 2018, “IDGAF” is Dua Lipa at her most defiant. The song is a bold, no-nonsense breakup anthem where Dua dismisses an ex who tries to come crawling back. With its sharp lyrics and empowering message, IDGAF became an instant hit among fans looking for a song to channel their inner strength. The track’s punchy beat and infectious chorus make it an undeniable bop, while Dua’s confident delivery takes it to another level. The music video, featuring Dua and a clone of herself in a face-off, adds another layer of depth to the song’s message of self-love and empowerment.

5. Physical (2020)

Physical, released on January 31, 2020, is a high-energy throwback to the glory days of ’80s pop, filled with pulsing synths and relentless beats. The track is an adrenaline rush from start to finish, with Dua leading the charge in an exhilarating anthem about living life to the fullest. Inspired by Olivia Newton-John’s iconic Physical from the 1980s, Dua’s version is a modern twist, packed with infectious energy and a killer chorus that commands you to “Come on, let’s get physical!” The track became a fan favorite, solidifying Dua’s status as a master of blending nostalgia with contemporary flair.

6. Break My Heart (2020)

Released on March 25, 2020, Break My Heart is a disco-pop rollercoaster that explores the emotional risks of falling in love. Sampling INXS’s iconic hit “Need You Tonight”, the song is packed with groove and irresistible hooks. Lyrically, Dua reflects on the vulnerability of love, questioning whether her current relationship will bring her joy or heartbreak. The track’s explosive chorus and shimmering production make it a standout hit from her critically acclaimed Future Nostalgia album. It’s the perfect blend of retro and modern, making it one of the standout songs in her discography.

7. Be the One (2015)

Be the One, released on October 30, 2015, was Dua Lipa’s first true breakout hit. The song is a shimmering synth-pop track with a dreamy, atmospheric quality that immediately grabs attention. With its heartfelt lyrics about trying to win back a lost love, Be the One showcased Dua’s emotional depth as an artist. The song’s success helped establish her as a rising star in the pop world and set the stage for her future chart-topping hits. It remains a fan favorite for its raw vulnerability and catchy melody.

8. One Kiss (with Calvin Harris) (2018)

Released on April 6, 2018, One Kiss saw Dua Lipa team up with superstar DJ Calvin Harris to create a summer anthem that dominated the charts. The track’s deep house beats combined with Dua’s sultry vocals created an irresistible vibe that made it a staple on dance floors worldwide. With its breezy production and catchy chorus, One Kiss quickly became one of the biggest hits of 2018. The song’s lighthearted, feel-good energy makes it a timeless addition to any party playlist.

9. Electricity (with Silk City) (2018)

Electricity, released on September 6, 2018, is a collaboration between Dua Lipa and Silk City (the duo consisting of Diplo and Mark Ronson). The track is a high-energy house anthem with a sultry groove and infectious rhythm. Dua’s powerhouse vocals soar over the song’s pulsating beats, making it a dancefloor essential. The music video, featuring Dua dancing in a loft during a blackout, perfectly captures the song’s electrifying energy. Electricity earned critical acclaim and commercial success, proving once again that Dua Lipa is a force to be reckoned with in pop music.

10. Love Again (2021)

Released on March 11, 2021, Love Again is one of the standout tracks from Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia album. The song samples White Town’s Your Woman, giving it a nostalgic feel while still sounding fresh and innovative. Lyrically, Love Again is about rediscovering faith in love after heartbreak, with Dua’s vocals delivering both vulnerability and strength. The song’s hypnotic chorus and lush production make it one of her most captivating releases, and it quickly became a fan favorite. The accompanying music video, with its wild west-inspired visuals, added a playful twist to the track’s romantic themes.