Few artists have shaped the sound of modern R&B and neo-soul quite like D’Angelo. With his silky voice, masterful musicianship, and emotionally charged lyrics, D’Angelo has carved out a unique space in the world of music. From his game-changing debut Brown Sugar to the critically acclaimed Black Messiah, D’Angelo consistently delivers deeply personal and socially relevant tracks that resonate with fans across generations. His music is a fusion of raw vulnerability, infectious grooves, and thoughtful experimentation, making him one of the most respected names in the industry.

In this article, we’re counting down the top 10 most popular D’Angelo songs of all time. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his catalog, this list captures the essence of his artistry—from smooth, sultry ballads to politically charged anthems. Each song on this list stands as a testament to D’Angelo’s genius and enduring influence. So, get ready to dive into a world of lush harmonies, deep bass lines, and unforgettable melodies as we explore the tracks that have defined D’Angelo’s legendary career!

1. Brown Sugar (1995)

Released on July 3, 1995, Brown Sugar was the song that introduced the world to D’Angelo’s smooth, intoxicating blend of neo-soul and R&B. With its sultry groove, jazz-infused chords, and D’Angelo’s signature smoky vocals, this track became an instant classic. The song is a celebration of love, but it also carries an undercurrent of sensuality that pulls the listener into its lush soundscape. The title track of his debut album, Brown Sugar marked a new era for R&B, blending old-school soul with modern sensibilities. Its hypnotic rhythm and irresistible hook made it a fan favorite, solidifying D’Angelo’s place as one of the most innovative artists of the ’90s.

2. Untitled (How Does It Feel) (2000)

Untitled (How Does It Feel), released on January 1, 2000, is arguably D’Angelo’s most iconic song. Famous not just for its sultry sound but also for its provocative music video, this track is a slow-burning ode to desire. Built on a foundation of minimal instrumentation, the song allows D’Angelo’s falsetto to soar, layering sensuality with vulnerability. The smooth, Prince-inspired ballad is a masterclass in restraint, each note dripping with emotion. It earned D’Angelo a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and remains one of his most beloved tracks, a perfect storm of passion, artistry, and timeless appeal.

3. Lady (1995)

Released on November 13, 1995, Lady is one of D’Angelo’s most infectious and upbeat tracks. The song is a heartfelt tribute to the woman in his life, with lyrics that celebrate her beauty and strength. The catchy chorus and smooth production, featuring a blend of warm basslines and crisp drums, make it an irresistible anthem. Co-produced by Raphael Saadiq, the track showcases D’Angelo’s ability to blend traditional R&B with a modern, funky twist. It became a commercial hit and solidified his reputation as a rising star. Lady remains a staple in his discography and a fan favorite at live performances.

4. Cruisin’ (1995)

Released on October 10, 1995, Cruisin’ is a cover of Smokey Robinson’s classic, but D’Angelo makes it entirely his own. Stripping down the original’s uptempo feel, D’Angelo turns it into a slow, intimate ballad perfect for late-night listening. His velvety vocals and delicate piano arrangement create a dreamy atmosphere that captures the essence of romance and relaxation. The song’s simplicity allows D’Angelo’s voice to shine, demonstrating his ability to reinterpret classic soul while maintaining his unique style. Cruisin’ became a standout on his debut album Brown Sugar, proving that D’Angelo could handle both original material and covers with equal mastery.

5. Devil’s Pie (1998)

Released on September 14, 1998, Devil’s Pie is one of D’Angelo’s most politically charged songs, produced by the legendary DJ Premier. The song critiques materialism and the dangerous allure of fame, touching on themes of excess and moral decay. With its gritty, stripped-down beat and haunting bassline, Devil’s Pie stands out as one of D’Angelo’s darker tracks. The song was originally featured on the Belly movie soundtrack and later included in his groundbreaking album Voodoo. Its raw energy, paired with D’Angelo’s sharp lyricism, makes it a powerful statement on the temptations that come with success.

6. Left & Right (1999)

Released on November 2, 1999, Left & Right featured guest verses from Method Man and Redman, blending D’Angelo’s smooth vocal stylings with hip-hop edge. The track’s funky bassline and lively groove make it one of the standout tracks from Voodoo. It’s a playful, flirtatious song, with lyrics that dance around themes of attraction and seduction. The collaboration with two of rap’s biggest names at the time added a layer of grit and humor, creating the perfect balance between neo-soul and hip-hop. Left & Right demonstrates D’Angelo’s versatility and his ability to seamlessly blend genres.

7. Feel Like Makin’ Love (2000)

Released on October 1, 2000, Feel Like Makin’ Love is D’Angelo’s soulful take on the Roberta Flack classic. His rendition is smooth, sensual, and deeply intimate, transforming the original into a lush, neo-soul masterpiece. With its jazzy chords and soft percussion, the song creates a deeply atmospheric mood, perfect for a quiet evening. D’Angelo’s vocals are tender, wrapping themselves around the melody with effortless grace. It’s a song that captures the essence of romantic intimacy, showing off D’Angelo’s ability to inject fresh life into a beloved classic while still making it undeniably his own.

8. The Line (2000)

Released on January 25, 2000, The Line is one of the most emotionally charged tracks on Voodoo. The song speaks to the pressures of fame and the personal struggles that come with it. D’Angelo’s vocals are raw, almost pleading, as he wrestles with the weight of expectations and the desire to stay true to himself. The song’s minimalist arrangement—built around a haunting bassline and sparse percussion—mirrors the internal battle reflected in the lyrics. The Line is a deep, introspective track that showcases D’Angelo’s ability to explore complex emotions through his music.

9. Sugah Daddy (2014)

Released on December 15, 2014, Sugah Daddy was the first single from D’Angelo’s long-awaited third album, Black Messiah. The song is a funky, upbeat jam that harks back to the classic sound of Voodoo, blending live instrumentation with irresistible grooves. D’Angelo’s playful vocal delivery and infectious energy make Sugah Daddy a standout track that quickly became a fan favorite. The song’s lively horns and piano riffs give it a joyous, celebratory feel, while the lyrics showcase D’Angelo’s signature smooth charm. It was the perfect reintroduction to his sound after a 14-year hiatus.

10. Really Love (2014)

Released on December 15, 2014, Really Love is a lush, romantic ballad that immediately captured the hearts of fans. Opening with a delicate string arrangement, the song slowly builds into a sensuous, flamenco-inspired groove, with D’Angelo’s voice floating effortlessly over the lush instrumentation. Really Love is a declaration of passion, with D’Angelo’s vocals alternating between soft, intimate whispers and soaring falsetto. The song’s intricate production and timeless feel earned it widespread acclaim, and it became one of the standout tracks on Black Messiah, proving that D’Angelo’s artistry had evolved while staying deeply rooted in the soul tradition.