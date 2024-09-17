Few artists in contemporary Christian music have had the kind of profound impact that Chris Tomlin has. With a career spanning over two decades, Tomlin has become a global voice of worship, inspiring millions with his heartfelt lyrics and powerful melodies. His music transcends generations and denominations, making him one of the most influential worship leaders of our time. From intimate moments of reflection to soaring anthems of praise, Tomlin’s songs have become staples in churches around the world, leading countless believers into deeper encounters with God.

In this article, we’ll explore the top 10 most popular Chris Tomlin songs of all time. These tracks have not only defined his illustrious career but have also become the soundtrack to many worship services, personal prayer times, and moments of spiritual breakthrough. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering his music for the first time, these songs are sure to stir your soul and lift your spirit. So, get ready to dive into a collection of timeless worship anthems that continue to resonate with hearts and voices worldwide. Let’s count down the best of the best from one of the most iconic figures in Christian music!

1. “How Great Is Our God” (2004)

Few songs in modern worship have had the lasting impact of “How Great Is Our God”. Released in 2004 as part of Chris Tomlin’s Arriving album, this anthem quickly became a global sensation. With its simple yet profound lyrics, Tomlin invites listeners to reflect on the majesty of God’s creation and His incomparable greatness. The song’s memorable chorus—”How great is our God, sing with me, how great is our God”—has been sung by millions in churches worldwide. It’s a track that transcends musical preferences, uniting congregations in reverent praise. Its timeless message and soaring melody ensure that it remains a cornerstone in worship repertoires across the globe.

2. “Our God” (2010)

Released in 2010 as part of the Passion: Awakening album, “Our God” quickly became a defining anthem for modern worship. Co-written by Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman, and others, the song proclaims God’s power and sovereignty in a way that uplifts the soul. The declaration of “Our God is greater, our God is stronger” resonates as a bold statement of faith, especially in times of hardship. It’s a song that energizes worshipers, reminding them of God’s unmatched ability to overcome any obstacle. “Our God” has remained a favorite in churches, youth groups, and conferences, cementing its place as one of Tomlin’s most iconic tracks.

3. “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)” (2006)

In 2006, Chris Tomlin reimagined the timeless hymn “Amazing Grace” with his own powerful addition: the chorus “My Chains Are Gone”. This fresh take on the classic was released on the See the Morning album and immediately struck a chord with listeners. The song retains the rich heritage of the original lyrics while adding a deeply personal touch, emphasizing freedom from bondage through Christ’s sacrifice. The hauntingly beautiful arrangement, combined with Tomlin’s heartfelt delivery, has made this version of “Amazing Grace” an enduring favorite in worship circles. It serves as a reminder of the redemptive power of grace in a deeply relatable way.

4. “Whom Shall I Fear (God of Angel Armies)” (2013)

Released in 2013 as part of the Burning Lights album, “Whom Shall I Fear (God of Angel Armies)” is a powerful declaration of faith and trust in God’s protection. The song’s lyrics are rooted in scripture, particularly Psalm 27, where David asks, “Whom shall I fear?” Tomlin’s version transforms this ancient text into a modern proclamation of God’s ever-present strength. The chorus, with its emphatic “The God of angel armies is always by my side,” resonates deeply with anyone facing trials or fears. This track stands as a reminder of God’s unwavering presence and protection.

5. “Good Good Father” (2015)

“Good Good Father” was released in 2015, originally written by Pat Barrett and Tony Brown, but brought to global prominence by Chris Tomlin’s rendition. The song became an instant hit due to its intimate, tender portrayal of God as a loving and caring Father. Tomlin’s heartfelt delivery of the lyrics—”You’re a good, good Father, it’s who You are”—strikes a deep emotional chord with listeners. The song’s simplicity and vulnerability make it accessible to all, creating a space for personal reflection and connection with God’s fatherly love. It quickly rose to the top of the charts and remains a favorite in worship services worldwide.

6. “Indescribable” (2004)

Released in 2004 as part of the Arriving album, “Indescribable” was one of the songs that catapulted Chris Tomlin to prominence. Co-written by Laura Story, the song marvels at the breathtaking beauty and majesty of God’s creation. The lyrics paint vivid pictures of the universe, from the stars in the sky to the depths of the ocean, all declaring God’s unmatched power. “Indescribable” invites listeners to stand in awe of a Creator who is beyond human comprehension, yet intimately involved in the details of the world. It’s a song that bridges the gap between wonder and worship.

7. “I Will Rise” (2008)

Released in 2008 on the Hello Love album, “I Will Rise” is a song of hope and resurrection. Its deeply personal lyrics speak to the promise of eternal life and the assurance that, through Christ, death has been defeated. The song’s reflective verses build into a powerful chorus that declares, “I will rise when He calls my name.” It’s a song that has brought comfort and strength to those walking through grief and loss, reminding them of the ultimate victory found in Jesus. The emotional depth and soaring melody make it one of Tomlin’s most moving pieces.

8. “Jesus Messiah” (2008)

Coming from the Hello Love album in 2008, “Jesus Messiah” is a profound declaration of the redemptive work of Christ. The song’s lyrics focus on the sacrifice made on the cross, with lines like “He became sin, who knew no sin, that we might become His righteousness.” The chorus proclaims Jesus as the “Name above all names” and the “Blessed Redeemer.” This song quickly became a favorite for congregational worship, leading believers in a heartfelt acknowledgment of Christ’s role as Savior. Its passionate verses and uplifting chorus remind listeners of the depth of God’s love and the triumph of the cross.

9. “At the Cross (Love Ran Red)” (2014)

Released in 2014 on the Love Ran Red album, “At the Cross (Love Ran Red)” is a song that reflects on the power and significance of the cross. The song’s chorus—”At the cross, at the cross, I surrender my life”—captures the essence of surrender and gratitude for Christ’s sacrifice. The lyrics emphasize the overwhelming love of God that was displayed through Jesus’ death and resurrection. The song’s gentle verses build into an emotionally charged chorus, making it a favorite for moments of deep reflection and worship. It’s a powerful reminder of the grace that flows from the cross.

10. “Holy Is the Lord” (2004)

Released in 2004 as part of the Arriving album, “Holy Is the Lord” is a song that calls the church to declare the holiness of God. The song’s upbeat tempo and joyful melody create an atmosphere of celebration, while the lyrics remind listeners of God’s glory and majesty. The chorus—”Holy is the Lord, God Almighty, the earth is filled with His glory”—is a proclamation of worship that has echoed through countless sanctuaries. It’s a song that invites believers to join with the heavens in praising the Lord, making it a timeless anthem of praise.