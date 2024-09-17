Camila Cabello has taken the world by storm, transforming from a member of Fifth Harmony to a global pop sensation in her own right. With her soulful voice, captivating stage presence, and an array of chart-topping hits, she’s cemented herself as one of the most influential artists in contemporary music. From steamy Latin-infused rhythms to heart-wrenching ballads, Camila’s songs manage to capture a wide range of emotions, making her music an irresistible force on the airwaves.

In this article, we’re counting down the top 10 most popular Camila Cabello songs of all time! Whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering her music, this list is packed with memorable anthems that have dominated charts and playlists around the world. From the sultry energy of “Havana” to the passionate vulnerability of “Consequences,” each track showcases Camila’s unique ability to connect with listeners on a personal level, while still making you want to dance. So get ready to dive into the infectious beats, heartfelt lyrics, and powerful vocals that have made Camila Cabello a household name—these are the tracks that define her meteoric rise to stardom!

1. Havana (feat. Young Thug) – 2017

Camila Cabello’s breakthrough solo hit, “Havana,” became an instant global sensation upon its release in 2017. With its infectious Latin rhythm and sultry vocals, the track pays homage to her Cuban roots, mixing reggaeton beats with a pop flair. “Havana” is a love letter to her heritage, and the collaboration with rapper Young Thug adds a contemporary hip-hop flavor that perfectly complements the song’s tropical vibe. The chorus is catchy and unforgettable, making it a staple on radio stations and dance floors worldwide. Peaking at number one in multiple countries, “Havana” solidified Camila’s position as a solo star, marking a pivotal moment in her career.

2. Señorita (with Shawn Mendes) – 2019

A sultry duet that had fans buzzing with excitement, “Señorita” brought together Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, creating one of the most talked-about collaborations of 2019. The song is an intoxicating blend of Latin pop and steamy romance, with the duo’s undeniable chemistry taking center stage. The infectious rhythm and sensual lyrics, combined with their flirtatious vocal interplay, made “Señorita” a chart-topping hit. It quickly became a summer anthem, dominating playlists globally and earning them several awards and nominations, including a Grammy nod. Their sizzling performance in the music video only fueled rumors of their off-screen relationship, adding to the song’s allure.

3. Never Be the Same – 2017

“Never Be the Same” is a soaring electro-pop ballad that showcases Camila’s powerful vocal range and emotional depth. Released in late 2017, the song reflects the overwhelming feelings of falling in love, comparing it to an addictive high that changes you forever. With its haunting melody and layered production, “Never Be the Same” stands out as one of her most vocally demanding tracks, filled with passionate crescendos and heartfelt lyrics. The song was an instant hit, climbing the charts and becoming a fan favorite during live performances. Its unique blend of pop and rock influences cemented Camila’s versatility as an artist.

4. My Oh My (feat. DaBaby) – 2019

“My Oh My,” featuring rapper DaBaby, is an irresistible pop-rap anthem that became one of the standout tracks from Camila’s 2019 album Romance. The song tells the story of a rebellious love affair, with Camila playing the role of a good girl gone bad. The playful, flirtatious lyrics, combined with DaBaby’s slick verses, create a catchy back-and-forth dynamic. Its infectious beat and tongue-in-cheek narrative made it a favorite on TikTok, further propelling its popularity. “My Oh My” hit the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received widespread praise for its empowering message and fun, carefree vibe.

5. Crying in the Club – 2017

Released as Camila’s debut solo single in 2017, “Crying in the Club” marked the beginning of her journey as a solo artist. The song is an emotional yet empowering anthem about overcoming heartbreak, with a danceable beat that encourages listeners to let go of their pain on the dance floor. The song’s catchy chorus, combined with its message of resilience, resonated with fans worldwide. Drawing comparisons to Sia’s songwriting style, “Crying in the Club” showcases Camila’s ability to blend vulnerability with strength, setting the stage for the success that would follow her solo career.

6. Liar – 2019

“Liar” is a fiery and infectious track from Camila’s Romance era, released in 2019. The song blends Latin pop influences with a reggae-inspired beat, creating a playful yet passionate atmosphere. Lyrically, “Liar” deals with the internal conflict of denying romantic feelings, only to be overwhelmed by them. The track’s upbeat energy and catchy hook made it an instant fan favorite, while its bold production and humorous music video added to its charm. With its lively rhythm and Camila’s playful delivery, “Liar” became a highlight of her discography, showcasing her ability to blend genres seamlessly.

7. Shameless – 2019

“Shameless,” another standout from Romance, is a raw and intense song that dives deep into the complexities of desire and vulnerability. Released in 2019, the track contrasts heavy, pulsating beats with moments of stripped-down vulnerability, creating an emotional rollercoaster for listeners. Camila’s powerhouse vocals shine as she sings about unapologetic love and the internal battle of wanting someone so badly it hurts. The song’s dark, brooding tone and haunting production make it one of her most intense and memorable releases, demonstrating her willingness to explore deeper, more personal themes in her music.

8. Consequences – 2018

“Consequences” is a heart-wrenching ballad from Camila’s debut solo album, released in 2018. The song strips away the upbeat tempos found in many of her other hits, allowing her emotional vocals to take center stage. “Consequences” reflects on the lingering pain of a past relationship, with lyrics that explore the bittersweet aftermath of love. Its orchestral arrangement and delicate piano melody give the song a cinematic quality, making it one of her most introspective and mature tracks. The emotional weight of “Consequences” resonated with fans, further establishing Camila as an artist capable of delivering deeply personal storytelling.

9. Bad Things (with Machine Gun Kelly) – 2016

“Bad Things,” Camila’s collaboration with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, was released in 2016 and became an unexpected hit, blending pop and hip-hop elements seamlessly. The song’s dark, seductive lyrics explore the tension between pleasure and pain in a toxic relationship, creating a moody, atmospheric vibe. Camila’s delicate yet powerful vocals contrast with MGK’s gritty rap verses, making it a dynamic duet that resonated with listeners. “Bad Things” reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, showcasing Camila’s ability to navigate different genres and marking one of her earliest successes outside of Fifth Harmony.

10. Don’t Go Yet – 2021

“Don’t Go Yet” is a vibrant return to Camila’s Latin roots, released in 2021 as the lead single from her third studio album Familia. The song is a celebration of Latin culture, featuring lively percussion, horns, and an infectious chorus that instantly transports listeners to a festive, tropical setting. Its joyful energy and rhythmic beats make “Don’t Go Yet” a feel-good anthem, encouraging listeners to stay and enjoy life’s moments to the fullest. The track’s colorful music video, filled with family gatherings and spirited dancing, further captures the celebratory essence of the song. It’s a fun, carefree track that highlights Camila’s ability to craft irresistible pop hits.