Bonnie Raitt, the living embodiment of blues, rock, and heartfelt soul, has spent over five decades captivating audiences with her raw emotion, unparalleled guitar skills, and expressive voice. Her music is more than just melodies and lyrics—it’s a deep dive into the human experience, touching on love, heartbreak, resilience, and reflection. From her early days as a young blues artist to her rise as an internationally acclaimed star, Raitt has consistently delivered timeless hits that resonate across generations. Whether she’s bending notes on her signature slide guitar or belting out a ballad that cuts straight to the core, Bonnie Raitt’s songs are a testament to her artistry and influence.

In this article, we’ll take a thrilling journey through her career by counting down the top 10 most popular Bonnie Raitt songs of all time. From classic anthems that defined the ‘70s to the Grammy-winning tracks that solidified her place in rock history, these songs are more than just fan favorites—they’re milestones in the evolution of American music. So, turn up the volume and get ready to rediscover the unforgettable sounds of one of the most iconic musicians of our time. Let’s dive in!

1. “I Can’t Make You Love Me” (1991)

Few songs possess the emotional depth and vulnerability of Bonnie Raitt’s 1991 classic, “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Released as part of her album Luck of the Draw, this ballad has become a timeless anthem of unrequited love. Co-written by Mike Reid and Allen Shamblin, the song beautifully captures the agony of loving someone who cannot reciprocate those feelings. Raitt’s soulful delivery, paired with the sparse piano arrangement, allows every lyric to resonate deeply with listeners. The song’s heart-wrenching vulnerability has made it one of her most iconic and universally loved tracks. It’s no surprise that it has been covered by numerous artists, but Raitt’s rendition remains unmatched in its raw, emotional power.

2. “Something to Talk About” (1991)

With its infectious groove and playful lyrics, “Something to Talk About” became an instant hit when it dropped in 1991. Written by Canadian songwriter Shirley Eikhard, the song gave Raitt her first Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Its catchy chorus and sassy attitude made it a fan favorite, as Raitt teases the idea of turning rumors into romance. The track was a refreshing blend of blues, rock, and pop, showcasing Raitt’s versatility and solidifying her status as a crossover star. To this day, “Something to Talk About” remains a staple in her live performances, always getting the crowd on their feet.

3. “Nick of Time” (1989)

The title track from her 1989 Grammy-winning album, “Nick of Time” is a reflective ballad that touches on the passage of time and the inevitability of aging. Written by Raitt herself, the song speaks to the anxieties and fears that come with growing older, yet it offers a sense of peace and acceptance. Raitt’s voice, filled with warmth and wisdom, delivers the song with a sincerity that resonates deeply with listeners. “Nick of Time” became a turning point in her career, helping her win three Grammys, including Album of the Year, and marking her comeback to the music scene.

4. “Love Sneakin’ Up on You” (1994)

Released in 1994 as part of her Longing in Their Hearts album, “Love Sneakin’ Up on You” is a funky, upbeat track that showcases Bonnie Raitt’s ability to fuse blues with rock and pop effortlessly. The song’s infectious rhythm, driven by a steady beat and catchy guitar riff, makes it nearly impossible not to tap your feet. Lyrically, it’s a fun exploration of how love can surprise you when you least expect it. The track earned Raitt wide acclaim and further solidified her place in the heart of mainstream music, earning her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

5. “Angel from Montgomery” (1974)

Originally written by John Prine, “Angel from Montgomery” became one of Bonnie Raitt’s signature songs after she covered it in 1974 on her Streetlights album. The song tells the story of a woman feeling trapped in a mundane life, yearning for escape. Raitt’s interpretation of the song is filled with emotion and longing, making it a hauntingly beautiful ballad. While not a chart-topping hit at the time, “Angel from Montgomery” has grown to become a beloved classic, often performed during her live shows. Raitt’s rendition helped introduce the song to a wider audience and remains one of the most poignant songs in her repertoire.

6. “Not the Only One” (1991)

“Not the Only One,” released in 1991, is another standout track from her Luck of the Draw album. With its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics, the song dives into the complexities of love and relationships. Raitt’s voice, rich with emotion, brings the lyrics to life, telling the story of someone realizing they’re not alone in their struggles with love. The smooth blend of blues, rock, and R&B elements, along with Raitt’s iconic slide guitar, makes “Not the Only One” a soothing yet powerful ballad that resonates deeply with listeners.

7. “Thing Called Love” (1989)

“Thing Called Love” is a testament to Bonnie Raitt’s ability to inject blues-rock with a sense of fun and swagger. Released in 1989 as part of her Nick of Time album, the song is a rollicking ode to love’s unpredictable nature. Penned by John Hiatt, the song’s playful lyrics and upbeat tempo make it one of Raitt’s most energetic and feel-good tracks. Her slide guitar work on this track is particularly notable, adding an edge to the otherwise lighthearted nature of the song. “Thing Called Love” became a fan favorite and remains a go-to in her live performances.

8. “Have a Heart” (1989)

“Have a Heart,” another gem from the Nick of Time album, is a song brimming with soulful energy. Released in 1989, this track explores the complexities of a strained relationship, with Raitt pleading for understanding and compassion. The song’s upbeat rhythm and Raitt’s powerful vocals create a contrast between the weight of the lyrics and the lively arrangement. The combination of blues, rock, and R&B elements makes “Have a Heart” a perfect example of Raitt’s genre-blending talent. It became a radio hit and solidified her reputation as a masterful storyteller.

9. “Runaway” (1977)

Bonnie Raitt’s 1977 cover of Del Shannon’s “Runaway” is a bold reimagining of the classic 1961 hit. Featured on her album Sweet Forgiveness, Raitt’s version adds a bluesy twist, with her signature slide guitar and sultry vocals giving the song a darker, more soulful edge. While the original version was a fast-paced rock hit, Raitt’s slower, moodier take brought a new emotional depth to the song. Her rendition of “Runaway” became a commercial success, charting on the Billboard Hot 100 and introducing her to a broader audience.

10. “Guilty” (1973)

“Guilty” is a bluesy, soulful ballad that Bonnie Raitt released in 1973 on her Takin’ My Time album. Written by Randy Newman, the song explores themes of regret and heartache, with Raitt’s smoky voice perfectly capturing the song’s melancholic tone. The slow, deliberate pace of the song allows Raitt’s voice to shine, making it one of her most emotionally charged performances. “Guilty” may not have been one of her biggest commercial hits, but it has remained a fan favorite for its raw emotion and haunting beauty.