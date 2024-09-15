Ariana Grande has taken the world by storm with her powerhouse vocals, undeniable charm, and genre-defying music that transcends pop, R&B, and everything in between. From her breakout days as a Nickelodeon star to her reign as one of the biggest icons in music, Ariana’s discography is filled with chart-topping anthems, heart-wrenching ballads, and empowering bops that have captured the hearts of millions. Whether she’s belting out high notes only dogs can hear, delivering rapid-fire verses, or serenading us with tender melodies, Ariana knows how to craft songs that stick with you long after the final note fades. But which tracks stand above the rest? In this list, we’re counting down the Top 10 Most Popular Ariana Grande Songs of All Time. From viral hits to Grammy-winning masterpieces, these songs have defined her career, dominated airwaves, and cemented her place as a pop legend. Whether you’re a longtime Arianator or just discovering her magic, get ready to relive some of the most iconic moments in pop music history. Let’s dive into the tracks that made Ariana Grande a global sensation!

1. “Thank U, Next” (2018)

Released in November 2018, “Thank U, Next” became an instant cultural phenomenon. Ariana Grande’s reflective yet empowering anthem celebrates self-growth after heartbreak, addressing her past relationships with grace and maturity. The song’s catchy mantra, “Thank you, next,” turned into a viral phrase, capturing the spirit of moving on and being thankful for life’s lessons. With its infectious beat and introspective lyrics, this track dominated charts worldwide, becoming Grande’s first solo number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Its accompanying music video, filled with nostalgic references to teen movies like Mean Girls and Legally Blonde, further cemented the song’s place in pop culture history.

2. “7 rings” (2019)

Ariana Grande flexes her wealth and independence in “7 rings”, released in January 2019. Sampling The Sound of Music’s “My Favorite Things,” the song features a trap-influenced beat blended with luxurious, self-assured lyrics about friendship, success, and indulgence. Grande’s cheeky lyrics, “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it,” became a pop culture mantra for self-empowerment. The song quickly shot to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Grande’s second consecutive chart-topping hit. Its fun, glamorous music video, featuring Grande and her friends dripping in diamonds, only added to the song’s massive popularity.

3. “no tears left to cry” (2018)

“no tears left to cry” marked Ariana Grande’s triumphant return in April 2018 after the tragic Manchester concert bombing the previous year. The song is both a declaration of resilience and a reminder of how music can heal. With an upbeat, dance-pop production and an uplifting message of perseverance, the track quickly resonated with fans and critics alike. Grande beautifully delivers a message of hope, singing about choosing love and joy despite adversity. This song became a commercial success, peaking at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, and solidified her status as a pop icon determined to rise above tragedy.

4. “Side to Side” (feat. Nicki Minaj) (2016)

Released in August 2016, “Side to Side” is a sultry, reggae-infused track featuring rap queen Nicki Minaj. The song’s playful beat and flirtatious lyrics quickly made it a fan favorite. It’s a bold, unapologetic anthem about passion and confidence, with Grande and Minaj’s dynamic chemistry elevating the track to greater heights. The catchy chorus and steamy music video—set in a neon-lit gym—earned “Side to Side” a permanent spot on every summer playlist. The song peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a certified multi-platinum hit, showing off Grande’s versatility and Minaj’s lyrical prowess.

5. “Problem” (feat. Iggy Azalea) (2014)

“Problem” was the lead single from Ariana Grande’s second album, My Everything, and it became one of the defining songs of 2014. Released in April of that year, the track features a punchy saxophone riff, an irresistible beat, and a memorable guest verse from Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. The song is about the confidence that comes with shedding a toxic relationship, and it was a massive hit, peaking at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. With over 1 million downloads in its first week alone, “Problem” became one of the best-selling digital singles of all time.

6. “God is a woman” (2018)

Released in July 2018, “God is a woman” is a daring, sensual anthem that blends spirituality with empowerment. Grande’s sultry vocals glide over a hypnotic beat, and the song’s message is clear: feminine energy is divine. The track received widespread acclaim for its boldness, with the music video further pushing boundaries through its visual representation of powerful, goddess-like imagery. “God is a woman” peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a feminist anthem, symbolizing self-confidence and the celebration of womanhood.

7. “Break Free” (feat. Zedd) (2014)

“Break Free” was a game-changer for Ariana Grande, marking her full dive into the EDM world. Released in July 2014, this collaboration with renowned DJ Zedd is an exhilarating pop anthem about breaking free from limitations—whether they be emotional or personal. The high-energy beat, infectious chorus, and empowering lyrics made the song a summer favorite. It became a massive hit, peaking at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a staple of Grande’s live performances. “Break Free” perfectly encapsulates the feeling of liberation and self-discovery.

8. “Into You” (2016)

Released in May 2016, “Into You” is one of Ariana Grande’s most beloved tracks, offering an irresistible blend of sultry vocals and pulsating beats. The song is a perfect fusion of dance-pop and elements of house music, with Grande delivering one of her most captivating performances. The lyrics express the intoxicating excitement of falling deeply in love, and the song’s infectious chorus makes it a staple at clubs and parties. Although it peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, its legacy endures as one of her most celebrated tracks, often hailed as a pop masterpiece.

9. “Positions” (2020)

In October 2020, Ariana Grande dropped “Positions”, a smooth, R&B-tinged track that showcases her versatility as an artist. The song is about balancing love and responsibility, with Grande effortlessly switching between her career and personal life. With its sultry melody and laid-back vibe, “Positions” became an instant hit, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Its elegant music video, which portrays Grande as the President of the United States, further emphasizes the song’s theme of confidence and empowerment, solidifying its place as a modern pop classic.

10. “Dangerous Woman” (2016)

Released in March 2016, “Dangerous Woman” marked a turning point in Ariana Grande’s career, showcasing her maturity and a more sensual side. The song features powerful, soulful vocals and a sultry guitar riff, creating an anthem of confidence and empowerment. It’s a declaration of independence and boldness, with Grande stepping into her own as a fearless artist. The song peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the title track of her third studio album, signaling a new era for Grande as a pop powerhouse.