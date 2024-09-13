Few artists have left a legacy as powerful and enduring as 2Pac. A poet, a revolutionary, and a street prophet, 2Pac’s music transcended the confines of hip-hop, touching on themes of social justice, personal struggle, and raw ambition. His unique ability to blend political commentary with deeply personal reflections made him a voice for the voiceless, while his charisma and unfiltered style solidified his place as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Though his life was tragically cut short in 1996, 2Pac’s music continues to resonate with fans old and new, offering a window into both his turbulent world and the timeless issues he addressed in song. From West Coast anthems that defined an era to introspective tracks filled with raw emotion, 2Pac’s discography is a testament to his genius and his lasting impact on culture. In this article, we dive into the Top 10 most popular 2Pac songs that have stood the test of time, capturing the essence of an artist who never shied away from speaking his truth. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a newcomer, these tracks are essential listening, showcasing why 2Pac remains a towering figure in the history of music.

1. “California Love” (feat. Dr. Dre) – 1995

A West Coast anthem and one of 2Pac’s most celebrated tracks, “California Love” marked his return to the music scene after being released from prison. The song features production and a guest verse from Dr. Dre, blending G-funk beats with 2Pac’s charismatic delivery. Released in December 1995, it quickly became a cultural touchstone, celebrating the sunny, laid-back lifestyle of California while also nodding to the rising tensions in the hip-hop world. With its infectious hook and the unforgettable beat sampled from Joe Cocker’s “Woman to Woman,” “California Love” is an essential listen for anyone who wants to understand the power of 90s West Coast rap. The accompanying music video, set in a post-apocalyptic world, became iconic in itself, further cementing 2Pac’s place in rap royalty.

2. “Changes” – 1998

Released posthumously, “Changes” is one of 2Pac’s most introspective and socially conscious songs. Sampling Bruce Hornsby’s “The Way It Is,” the track addresses systemic racism, police brutality, poverty, and the struggles within the Black community. 2Pac’s poignant lyrics reflect his desire for change and his frustration with the cycles of violence and inequality. Despite being released in 1998, two years after his death, “Changes” feels timeless, touching on issues that remain relevant today. The song’s reflective tone, combined with 2Pac’s raw emotion, makes it not just a popular track but also a powerful message about the need for societal reform.

3. “Hail Mary” – 1996

“Hail Mary” is a haunting, spiritual journey through 2Pac’s psyche, released on his final album under the pseudonym Makaveli, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory. The track, with its eerie beat and heavy religious imagery, invokes a sense of foreboding, as 2Pac reflects on life, death, and revenge. His raw delivery and dark tone make it one of his most powerful tracks. Released in 1996, just months after his untimely death, the song feels like a prophecy, capturing the turmoil and paranoia that surrounded 2Pac in his final days. “Hail Mary” remains a fan favorite for its intense atmosphere and lyrical depth.

4. “Dear Mama” – 1995

A heartfelt tribute to his mother, Afeni Shakur, “Dear Mama” showcases 2Pac’s vulnerability and love for the woman who raised him amid poverty and addiction. Released in 1995 as the lead single from Me Against the World, the song struck a chord with listeners, humanizing the rapper who was often portrayed as a hardened gangster. 2Pac’s appreciation for his mother’s sacrifices and his acknowledgment of her flaws create a complex, emotional portrait of their relationship. The track’s soulful production and poignant lyrics made it an instant classic, not just in hip-hop but in music as a whole. “Dear Mama” continues to resonate with fans for its raw, emotional honesty.

5. “Keep Ya Head Up” – 1993

“Keep Ya Head Up” is one of 2Pac’s most uplifting songs, encouraging women to stay strong in the face of adversity. Released in 1993 on Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z., the track became an anthem for women’s empowerment, with 2Pac addressing issues like sexism and single motherhood. The song samples Zapp’s “Be Alright,” giving it a smooth, soulful feel that contrasts with 2Pac’s sharp, socially conscious commentary. His message of resilience and hope extends beyond gender, making “Keep Ya Head Up” a timeless call for strength and unity in the face of oppression. It’s a reminder of 2Pac’s ability to blend activism with artistry.

6. “Hit ‘Em Up” – 1996

“Hit ‘Em Up” is one of the most infamous diss tracks in hip-hop history. Released in 1996 as the B-side to “How Do U Want It,” the song is a scathing attack on 2Pac’s rivals, most notably The Notorious B.I.G. and Bad Boy Records. Fueled by anger and a sense of betrayal, 2Pac pulls no punches, delivering vicious bars over a menacing beat. The track’s aggressive energy and brutal lyrics make it one of the most memorable moments in the East Coast–West Coast rivalry. While controversial for its violent rhetoric, “Hit ‘Em Up” remains a defining moment in 2Pac’s career, showcasing his raw emotion and unfiltered style.

7. “Ambitionz Az a Ridah” – 1996

The opening track of All Eyez on Me, “Ambitionz Az a Ridah” serves as a declaration of 2Pac’s resilience and defiance. Released in 1996, the song’s relentless energy and aggressive delivery make it one of the standout tracks from the album. Over a hypnotic beat produced by Daz Dillinger, 2Pac raps about his life as an outlaw, his survival in the face of adversity, and his refusal to be broken by the system. The track’s catchy hook and powerful lyrics have made it a staple in 2Pac’s discography, embodying the rebellious spirit that defined much of his music.

8. “I Get Around” – 1993

With its playful, party vibe, “I Get Around” showcases a more carefree side of 2Pac. Released in 1993 on Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z., the track features production from Shock G of Digital Underground, with whom 2Pac got his start, and a guest verse from Money-B. The song’s bouncy, funk-driven beat and lighthearted lyrics make it a fun, easygoing anthem about 2Pac’s life as a ladies’ man. While less political than some of his other tracks, “I Get Around” became a massive hit, showing 2Pac’s versatility as both a serious artist and a charismatic performer.

9. “So Many Tears” – 1995

“So Many Tears” sees 2Pac reflecting on the pain and loss he’s experienced throughout his life. Released in 1995 on Me Against the World, the track is a somber meditation on death, violence, and the emotional scars left behind. Over a mournful beat, 2Pac’s weary delivery captures the sense of hopelessness he felt at the time. The song’s introspective lyrics, combined with its haunting melody, make it one of the most emotional and personal tracks in 2Pac’s catalog. It’s a powerful reminder of the inner turmoil that often accompanied his public persona.

10. “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” (feat. Snoop Dogg) – 1996

A collaboration with Snoop Dogg, “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” is a celebration of 2Pac’s return to the spotlight after his release from prison. Released in 1996 on All Eyez on Me, the track features both rappers trading verses over a laid-back, West Coast beat. The song’s catchy hook and charismatic performances make it an instant classic, with 2Pac and Snoop Dogg exuding confidence and swagger. Despite its celebratory tone, the track also acknowledges the danger and scrutiny both rappers faced at the time. “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” remains a fan favorite for its chemistry between two of hip-hop’s biggest stars.