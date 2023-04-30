The Sugarhill Gang is an American hip hop group that rose to fame in the late 1970s. Their 1979 hit “Rapper’s Delight” is widely considered the first commercially successful hip hop song, and it helped to bring hip hop into the mainstream. The group consists of members Wonder Mike, Big Bank Hank, and Master Gee.

The Sugarhill Gang was formed by music industry entrepreneur Sylvia Robinson, who saw the potential of the emerging hip hop scene and wanted to bring it to a wider audience. “Rapper’s Delight” was recorded in one take, and its catchy beat and playful lyrics quickly made it a hit. The song’s success helped to establish hip hop as a viable genre of music, and it paved the way for countless other hip hop artists to follow.

In addition to “Rapper’s Delight,” The Sugarhill Gang had other hits throughout the 1980s, including “Apache” and “8th Wonder.” The group’s influence can be heard in the work of many later hip hop artists, and they remain a beloved and iconic group in the history of hip hop. The Sugarhill Gang’s contribution to the genre has been recognized with inductions into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1. Apache

“Apache” by The Sugarhill Gang is a landmark hip-hop track released in 1981. The song features a sample from the instrumental track “Apache” by the Incredible Bongo Band, which had gained popularity in the breakdancing and DJ scenes of the 1970s. The Sugarhill Gang’s rap verses added a new layer to the song, creating a unique fusion of funk, soul, and hip-hop. “Apache” quickly became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring a wave of imitators and cementing The Sugarhill Gang’s place in hip-hop history. The song’s influence can still be heard in modern hip-hop and popular culture, making it a timeless classic.

2. Rapper’s Delight

“Rapper’s Delight” is a classic hip hop song by American group The Sugarhill Gang. Released in 1979, it is widely considered to be the first commercially successful hip hop song, and helped to bring the genre into the mainstream. The song features catchy lyrics delivered over a funky disco beat, and tells the story of a party in full swing. “Rapper’s Delight” remains a beloved and influential song in the history of hip hop, and its impact on the genre is still felt today. Its catchy chorus and iconic bassline have been sampled and imitated by countless artists over the years, cementing its place as a hip hop classic.

3. The Lover In You

“The Lover in You” is a smooth R&B-infused hip-hop song by The Sugarhill Gang, released in 1982. The song features a more laid-back and romantic tone than the group’s earlier hits, with the lyrics describing the narrator’s attraction to a particular love interest. The track’s production includes a sample of Chic’s “Good Times,” adding a funky and danceable groove to the mix. “The Lover in You” showcases The Sugarhill Gang’s versatility and ability to experiment with different styles, cementing their status as pioneers in the early years of hip-hop music.

4. 8th Wonder

“8th Wonder” is a classic hip-hop song by The Sugarhill Gang, released in 1981. The song features the group’s signature “old-school” rap style, with catchy rhymes and an infectious beat that showcases the early origins of hip-hop. The song’s title refers to the 8th Wonder of the World, with the lyrics celebrating the group’s skills and talent in a playful and confident manner. “8th Wonder” became a hit and helped to popularize rap music, laying the foundation for the genre’s mainstream success in the years to come.

5. Showdown ft. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

“Showdown” is a classic hip-hop collaboration between The Sugarhill Gang and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. Released in 1983, the song features the two groups trading verses over a funky bassline and infectious beat. The lyrics touch on themes of rivalry and competition, as the two groups face off in a lyrical showdown. The song showcases the unique talents of both groups, with The Sugarhill Gang’s smooth flow complemented by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s more aggressive style. “Showdown” remains a beloved track in hip-hop history, highlighting the genre’s ability to bring together different voices and styles in a dynamic and powerful way.

6. Kick It Live From 9 to 5

“Kick It Live From 9 to 5” is a classic hip hop song by American group The Sugarhill Gang. Released in 1983, it features the group’s signature playful lyrics and funky beats. The song’s title refers to the idea of rapping all day and all night, and the track is infused with the energy and exuberance of early hip hop. “Kick It Live From 9 to 5” is a testament to The Sugarhill Gang’s influence on the genre, and their ability to create catchy and memorable songs that continue to resonate with fans today.

7. Rapper’s Reprise (Jam Jam) ft. The Sequence

“Rapper’s Reprise (Jam Jam)” is a funky and upbeat hip-hop collaboration between The Sugarhill Gang and female rap group The Sequence, released in 1981. The song features a catchy groove and a call-and-response structure between the two groups, with each trading verses and building off each other’s rhymes. The track also includes a sample of James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing,” adding to the song’s high-energy vibe. “Rapper’s Reprise (Jam Jam)” highlights the early spirit of collaboration and community in hip-hop music, showcasing the innovative and boundary-pushing nature of the genre during its formative years.

8. Funk Box

“Funk Box” is a classic funk and hip hop song by The Sugarhill Gang, released in 1984. The track features a thumping bassline and funky rhythm, and showcases the group’s talent for combining hip hop with other musical styles. The song’s lyrics celebrate the power of music to bring people together and create a joyful atmosphere. “Funk Box” is a testament to The Sugarhill Gang’s ability to create infectious and energetic tracks that continue to be beloved by fans of hip hop and funk music. Its catchy beat and memorable chorus make it a staple of the genre.

9. The Word Is Out

“The Word Is Out” is a funky hip-hop track by The Sugarhill Gang, released in 1983. The song features a catchy, upbeat groove and the group’s signature party-ready lyrics. The track showcases The Sugarhill Gang’s ability to bring together different musical elements, combining a disco-influenced beat with rap verses and soulful vocals. The song’s message is one of positivity and celebration, urging listeners to let loose and have a good time. “The Word Is Out” is a testament to the group’s impact on the early days of hip-hop, and their enduring legacy as pioneers of the genre.

10. Passion Play

“Passion Play” is a classic hip hop and R&B song by The Sugarhill Gang, released in 1985. The track features soulful vocals and a smooth groove, and tells the story of a passionate love affair. The song’s lyrics and melody capture the intensity of a relationship fueled by desire and emotion. “Passion Play” showcases The Sugarhill Gang’s ability to create music that crosses genre boundaries, blending hip hop with elements of R&B and soul. Its romantic theme and infectious rhythm make it a standout track in the group’s catalog, and a testament to their influence on the evolution of hip hop.