Robert Johnson (1911-1938) was an American blues musician who left an indelible mark on the genre despite a short and mysterious career. Born in Mississippi, Johnson began playing guitar as a teenager and soon began performing in local juke joints and on street corners. His early recordings went largely unnoticed, but after his death, his work gained popularity and has since influenced generations of musicians.

Johnson’s playing style was characterized by his complex fingerpicking and his use of unusual chord progressions, which gave his music a haunting and otherworldly quality. His lyrics often dealt with themes of love, loss, and the supernatural, and his powerful voice added to the emotional impact of his music.

Despite his talent, little is known about Johnson’s personal life, and his death at the age of 27 only added to the mythology surrounding him. Rumors of a deal with the devil, his untimely demise, and his status as an outsider in the world of music have all contributed to his mystique.

Robert Johnson’s influence can be heard in the work of countless musicians, from the Rolling Stones to Eric Clapton to Jimi Hendrix. His legacy as a master of the blues continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world.

1. Me and the Devil Blues

“Me and the Devil Blues” is a haunting blues song written and performed by Robert Johnson in the 1930s. The song’s lyrics describe a conversation between the narrator and the devil, who is pursuing him. Johnson’s raw and emotional vocal delivery is backed by his intricate fingerstyle guitar playing, creating a chilling atmosphere that captures the listener’s attention. The song’s themes of temptation, sin, and the struggle between good and evil have made it a classic of the blues genre and influenced countless musicians in the years since its release.

2. Cross Road Blues

“Cross Road Blues” is a haunting and eerie blues song written and performed by Robert Johnson in 1936. The song tells the story of a man who finds himself at a crossroads, unsure of which path to take. It has been interpreted as a metaphor for the choices and struggles that many people face in their lives. Johnson’s masterful guitar playing and soulful vocals make “Cross Road Blues” a classic example of the Delta Blues, and it remains a beloved and influential song in the world of blues and rock music.

3. Come On In My Kitchen

“Come On In My Kitchen” is a haunting blues song written and performed by the legendary Robert Johnson in 1936. The song tells the story of a man inviting his lover into his kitchen for a private conversation, but with a sense of sadness and resignation that suggests he knows their time together is coming to an end. Johnson’s powerful vocals, accompanied by his intricate fingerpicking on the guitar, create an eerie atmosphere that captures the melancholy mood of the lyrics. The song has since become a classic of the blues genre and a testament to Johnson’s talent as a songwriter and musician.

4. Sweet Home Chicago

“Sweet Home Chicago” is a classic blues song written and originally performed by Robert Johnson in 1936. The song celebrates the city of Chicago as a place of refuge and escape for those facing hardship in the rural South. Johnson’s soulful vocals and intricate guitar playing capture the spirit of the city and the energy of the blues. “Sweet Home Chicago” has since become a staple of the blues repertoire, covered by countless musicians over the years, and continues to be a beloved and iconic song in the blues genre.

5. They’re Red Hot

“They’re Red Hot” is an upbeat and lively blues song by Robert Johnson, recorded in the 1930s. The song features Johnson’s signature fingerpicking guitar style and energetic vocals, as he sings about his love for tamales, a traditional Mexican dish. The catchy melody and lyrics make the song a crowd-pleaser, and it has been covered by numerous artists over the years. Despite its lighthearted subject matter, “They’re Red Hot” showcases Johnson’s impressive musicianship and demonstrates his ability to infuse even the simplest of topics with his unique brand of blues.

6. Love in Vain

“Love in Vain” is a haunting and melancholic blues song written and originally performed by Robert Johnson in 1937. The song tells the story of a man who has been left by his lover, and is now wandering alone and heartbroken. Johnson’s soulful vocals and mournful guitar playing capture the raw emotion and pain of lost love. The song has since been covered by many musicians, including The Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton, and has become a classic example of the Delta Blues. “Love in Vain” remains a poignant and moving tribute to the pain of lost love.

7. Traveling Riverside Blues

“Traveling Riverside Blues” is a classic blues song by Robert Johnson, recorded in 1937. The song features Johnson’s iconic fingerpicking guitar style and haunting vocals, as he sings about a woman who has left him and the pain and heartache that comes with it. The lyrics also make reference to the Mississippi River and the struggles faced by those who traveled along it. The song has been covered by countless musicians over the years, and remains a staple of the blues canon. Its enduring popularity is a testament to Johnson’s impact on the genre and his enduring legacy as one of the greatest blues musicians of all time.

8. Hellhound on My Trail

“Hellhound on My Trail” is a haunting blues song by Robert Johnson, recorded in 1937. The song features Johnson’s soulful vocals and masterful fingerpicking guitar, as he sings about his pursuit by a malevolent “hellhound.” The song’s eerie atmosphere and dark lyrics have made it a classic of the blues genre and influenced numerous musicians in the years since its release. Many interpret the song as a metaphor for the struggle with one’s inner demons, and Johnson’s emotional delivery conveys the sense of desperation and fear that can accompany such a battle.

9. Walkin’ Blues

“Walkin’ Blues” is a classic blues song written and originally performed by Robert Johnson in 1936. The song features Johnson’s intricate fingerpicking and soulful vocals, and tells the story of a man who is walking through the countryside, feeling lonely and lost. The song’s lyrics and melody capture the feeling of isolation and displacement, and its influence can be heard in countless blues and rock songs that followed. “Walkin’ Blues” remains a beloved and influential song in the blues genre, and a testament to Robert Johnson’s mastery of the Delta Blues style.

10. I Believe I’ll Dust My Broom

“I Believe I’ll Dust My Broom” is a classic blues song written and originally performed by Robert Johnson in 1936. The song’s title refers to the act of leaving a lover, as dusting a broom was a common expression for packing up and moving on. Johnson’s soulful vocals and intricate guitar playing create a driving rhythm that captures the urgency and determination of the song’s narrator. “I Believe I’ll Dust My Broom” has since become a blues standard, covered by many musicians, and remains a testament to Johnson’s mastery of the Delta Blues style.