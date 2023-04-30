Barbra Streisand is an American singer, actress, and filmmaker who has been a dominant figure in the entertainment industry for more than six decades. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1942, Streisand began her career performing in nightclubs and on Broadway before transitioning to film and television.

Streisand’s voice is one of the most recognizable in popular music, known for its rich tone and emotional depth. She has won numerous awards for her music, including multiple Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for her song “Evergreen” from the film “A Star is Born.”

In addition to her music career, Streisand has also achieved great success as an actress, starring in films such as “Funny Girl,” “The Way We Were,” and “Yentl.” She has also directed several films, including “Yentl” and “The Prince of Tides.”

Streisand has been a trailblazer throughout her career, breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations of women in entertainment. She has used her platform to advocate for causes such as animal rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmentalism.

Streisand’s influence on popular culture cannot be overstated. She remains one of the most beloved and respected figures in entertainment, and her music and performances continue to captivate audiences around the world.

1. “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” with Neil Diamond

“You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” is a classic duet by Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond, released in 1978. The song features the two singers trading verses over a simple piano and guitar arrangement, creating an intimate and emotional atmosphere. The lyrics explore the breakdown of a relationship, with the two singers lamenting the loss of the romance and affection they once shared. The track’s soaring chorus and heartfelt delivery have made it a timeless classic, and a staple of romantic playlists for decades. “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” is a testament to the power of duets and the enduring legacy of two of the biggest stars of the 1970s.

2. “What Kind of Fool” with Barry Gibb

“What Kind of Fool” is a duet by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb, released in 1981. The song features Streisand’s soaring vocals and Gibb’s distinctive falsetto, and tells the story of a couple who are struggling to maintain their relationship. The song’s powerful chorus and emotional lyrics have made it a fan favorite, and it has been praised for the chemistry between Streisand and Gibb. “What Kind of Fool” is a testament to Streisand’s ability to create timeless music, and a reminder of her enduring influence on the world of pop music.

3. “Don’t Rain on My Parade”

“Don’t Rain on My Parade” is a classic show tune from the musical “Funny Girl,” performed by the legendary Barbra Streisand. The song is a triumphant and uplifting anthem about overcoming obstacles and pursuing one’s dreams, no matter what others may say or do. Streisand’s powerful vocals and emotive delivery capture the determined spirit of the lyrics, which encourage listeners to keep moving forward and never give up on their aspirations. With its catchy melody and inspiring message, “Don’t Rain on My Parade” has become a beloved staple of musical theater and a timeless expression of perseverance and resilience.

4. “Memory”

“Memory” is a song from the musical “Cats” by Andrew Lloyd Webber, but it is perhaps best known for Barbra Streisand’s rendition of the song on her 1981 album “Memories.” The song features Streisand’s signature powerful vocals and a haunting melody, and tells the story of a cat who is reminiscing about her past. The song’s emotional depth and melancholic tone have made it a fan favorite, and it has been covered by many other artists over the years. “Memory” is a testament to Streisand’s ability to convey emotion through her music, and a reminder of her enduring impact on popular music.

5. “Tell Him” with Celine Dion

“Tell Him” is a powerful duet by two of the most iconic voices in music, Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion, released in 1997. The song features the two singers showcasing their immense vocal talents, with Streisand’s lush and emotive tone contrasting beautifully with Dion’s soaring, powerful voice. The lyrics explore the timeless theme of unrequited love, with the two singers urging their respective love interests to confess their feelings. The track’s dramatic arrangement and grandiose chorus have made it a fan favorite and a critical success, and a testament to the enduring appeal of two of the most iconic women in music history.

6. “The Way We Were”

“The Way We Were” is a beautiful ballad that became a signature song for Barbra Streisand. The song was written by Marvin Hamlisch and Alan and Marilyn Bergman and was featured in the 1973 film of the same name. Streisand’s emotive vocals perfectly capture the wistful and nostalgic mood of the lyrics, which reflect on a past love and the memories that still linger. With its haunting melody and poignant lyrics, “The Way We Were” has become a classic and enduring love song, inspiring generations of listeners with its timeless message of longing and remembrance.

7. “Evergreen”

“Evergreen” is a song by Barbra Streisand, written by Streisand and Paul Williams for the 1976 film “A Star is Born.” The song features Streisand’s soulful vocals and a romantic melody, and tells the story of a love that endures through all obstacles. “Evergreen” quickly became a hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song. The song’s enduring popularity and emotional depth have made it a classic in the world of love songs, and a testament to Streisand’s talent as a songwriter and performer.

8. “I Finally Found Someone” with Bryan Adams

“I Finally Found Someone” is a romantic ballad by Barbra Streisand and Bryan Adams, released in 1996. The song features the two singers trading verses over a lush orchestral arrangement, creating a sweeping and emotional sound. The lyrics explore the joy of finding true love after a long search, with the two singers celebrating the happiness and fulfillment they have found in each other. The track’s soaring chorus and heartfelt delivery have made it a fan favorite and a staple of romantic playlists for decades. “I Finally Found Someone” is a testament to the enduring power of love and the ability of music to capture its beauty and complexity.

9. “Guilty” with Barry Gibb

“Guilty” is a duet by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb, released in 1980. The song is a catchy and upbeat disco-pop tune that showcases the vocal chemistry between Streisand and Gibb. The lyrics are about two people who are afraid to admit their feelings for each other, despite their obvious attraction. The chorus, with its catchy refrain of “Guilty, we’re guilty,” has become a memorable hook that captures the playful and flirtatious tone of the song. “Guilty” was a major commercial success, topping the charts in multiple countries and cementing Streisand’s status as a versatile and beloved performer.

10. “Woman in Love”

“Woman in Love” is a song by Barbra Streisand, released in 1980. The song features Streisand’s signature powerful vocals and a romantic melody, and tells the story of a woman who is struggling with her feelings for her partner. The song’s emotional depth and haunting melody have made it a fan favorite, and it remains one of Streisand’s most beloved hits. “Woman in Love” is a testament to Streisand’s ability to create timeless music that speaks to the heart, and a reminder of her enduring impact on popular music.