Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, is a legendary American-born Swiss singer, songwriter, and actress. Known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Turner has had a career spanning over six decades, during which she has achieved immense success and acclaim for her powerful voice, electrifying stage presence, and iconic performances.

Turner first rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, a musical duo she formed with her then-husband Ike Turner. Together, they produced numerous hit songs, including “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Proud Mary.” However, it was her solo career that truly propelled her to international stardom.

In the 1980s, Turner experienced a resurgence in her career with the release of her solo album “Private Dancer” (1984), which spawned hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Better Be Good to Me,” and the title track “Private Dancer.” The album earned her critical acclaim and multiple Grammy Awards, establishing her as one of the most iconic figures in music.

Throughout her career, Turner has continued to deliver hit albums and singles, showcasing her versatility across various genres including rock, pop, R&B, and soul. She is renowned for her electrifying live performances, captivating audiences with her boundless energy and dynamic stage presence.

In addition to her music career, Turner has also appeared in several films and stage productions, further showcasing her talent and versatility as an entertainer. Her life story was famously portrayed in the biographical film “What’s Love Got to Do with It” (1993), for which Angela Bassett received an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Turner.

Beyond her artistic achievements, Turner is admired for her resilience and determination, having overcome personal and professional challenges throughout her life. She has been recognized with numerous awards and honors, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tina Turner’s influence on the music industry and popular culture is immeasurable, and her legacy as a pioneering artist and cultural icon continues to inspire generations of musicians and fans worldwide.

1. Golden Eye

“GoldenEye” is a song performed by Tina Turner, released in 1995 as the theme song for the James Bond film of the same name. The song was written by Bono and The Edge of the rock band U2, specifically for Turner, marking her return to the music scene after a brief hiatus.

“GoldenEye” is characterized by its powerful vocals, driving rhythm, and dramatic orchestration, perfectly capturing the essence of the James Bond franchise. The song’s lyrics evoke themes of espionage, danger, and intrigue, reflecting the adventurous spirit of the film.

The track features a memorable guitar riff and a dynamic arrangement, with Turner’s soulful voice commanding attention throughout. The song’s anthemic chorus, with its iconic refrain “GoldenEye, I’ll show you paradise, aha, paradise,” has become a favorite among fans of both Turner and the James Bond series.

“GoldenEye” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and earning critical acclaim for its energy and style. The song remains one of Turner’s most iconic recordings, solidifying her status as a legendary performer and contributing to the enduring legacy of the James Bond franchise.

2. River Deep – Mountain High

“River Deep – Mountain High” is a song originally recorded by Ike & Tina Turner in 1966. It was written by Phil Spector, Jeff Barry, and Ellie Greenwich, and produced by Phil Spector. The song is known for its dramatic production and powerful vocal performance by Tina Turner.

“River Deep – Mountain High” features a grandiose arrangement with lush orchestration, including strings, horns, and backing vocals. The lyrics express the depth of the narrator’s love, using metaphors of nature to convey the intensity of their emotions.

Despite receiving critical acclaim, “River Deep – Mountain High” was not a commercial success in the United States upon its original release. However, it achieved greater success in Europe, where it reached the top of the charts in several countries.

Over the years, “River Deep – Mountain High” has been recognized as one of Tina Turner’s signature songs and a classic of the pop and soul genres. It has been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in films, television shows, and commercials, solidifying its status as a timeless classic.

3. Proud Mary

“Proud Mary” is a classic rock song originally written by John Fogerty and performed by his band, Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), in 1969. However, Tina Turner’s rendition of “Proud Mary” is arguably the most famous version.

Tina Turner’s cover of “Proud Mary” was released in 1971 as a single from the album “Workin’ Together” by Ike & Tina Turner. Their electrifying performance of the song became one of their signature numbers and a highlight of their live shows. Tina’s powerful vocals, along with the energetic arrangement and soulful groove, turned the song into a timeless classic.

The song’s lyrics depict a protagonist reflecting on their life experiences while traveling on a riverboat called “Proud Mary.” The song’s chorus, with its iconic refrain “Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ on the river,” has become instantly recognizable and has been widely covered by various artists over the years.

Tina Turner’s version of “Proud Mary” earned critical acclaim and commercial success, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group. The song remains a staple of Tina Turner’s live performances and a beloved classic in the realm of rock and soul music.

4. What’s Love Got to Do with It

“What’s Love Got to Do with It” is a song by Tina Turner, released in 1984 as the lead single from her fifth solo studio album, “Private Dancer.” The song was written by Terry Britten and Graham Lyle.

“What’s Love Got to Do with It” is a mid-tempo pop-rock song with elements of synth-pop. It features a catchy melody, upbeat rhythm, and Turner’s powerful and soulful vocals. Lyrically, the song explores the theme of love and relationships, questioning the role of love in matters of the heart.

The song was a massive commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States and becoming one of Turner’s signature songs. It also earned her three Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

“What’s Love Got to Do with It” propelled Tina Turner to international superstardom and cemented her status as one of the most iconic and influential female artists in music history. The song’s empowering message and infectious groove continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

5. Private Dancer

“Private Dancer” is a song by Tina Turner, released in 1984 as the title track of her fifth solo album. The song was written by Mark Knopfler of the rock band Dire Straits.

“Private Dancer” is characterized by its soulful vocals, emotive delivery, and captivating melody. The song features a blend of rock, pop, and R&B elements, with Turner’s powerful voice commanding attention throughout.

Lyrically, “Private Dancer” tells the story of a woman who works as a dancer in a nightclub, longing to escape her current circumstances and find freedom. The song’s lyrics explore themes of desire, loneliness, and the search for independence, with Turner’s impassioned performance conveying a sense of vulnerability and resilience.

The track’s memorable chorus, with its haunting refrain “I’m your private dancer, a dancer for money, do what you want me to do,” has become one of Turner’s signature songs and a highlight of her live performances.

“Private Dancer” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and earning critical acclaim for Turner’s vocal performance and Knopfler’s songwriting. The song remains one of Turner’s most beloved and enduring hits, solidifying her status as a legendary performer and contributing to the success of the album of the same name.

6. Better Be Good to Me

“Better Be Good to Me” is a song by Tina Turner, released in 1984 as the second single from her fifth solo studio album, “Private Dancer.” The song was written by Nicky Chinn, Mike Chapman, and Holly Knight.

“Better Be Good to Me” is a mid-tempo rock song with elements of pop and R&B. It features a catchy guitar riff, driving rhythm, and Turner’s powerful vocals. Lyrically, the song explores themes of love, trust, and self-worth, with Turner warning her partner that they better treat her right if they want to keep her around.

The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States and becoming one of Turner’s signature songs. It also earned her a Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female.

“Better Be Good to Me” further solidified Tina Turner’s status as a solo superstar and showcased her versatility as an artist, blending elements of rock, pop, and R&B into a compelling and dynamic sound. The song remains a fan favorite and a staple of Turner’s live performances.

7. The Best

“The Best” is a song by Tina Turner, released in 1989 as the lead single from her album “Foreign Affair.” The song was written by Holly Knight and Mike Chapman.

“The Best” is characterized by its upbeat tempo, empowering lyrics, and Tina Turner’s dynamic vocal delivery. The song features a blend of rock, pop, and soul elements, with Turner’s powerful voice conveying a sense of confidence and determination.

Lyrically, “The Best” is an anthem of self-empowerment and resilience. The song’s lyrics express a message of encouragement and optimism, with Turner singing about overcoming obstacles and embracing one’s inner strength. The chorus, with its iconic refrain “You’re simply the best, better than all the rest,” has become a rallying cry for self-confidence and triumph.

“The Best” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and earning critical acclaim for Turner’s impassioned performance and the song’s infectious energy. It has since become one of Turner’s most iconic and enduring hits, remaining a favorite among fans and a staple of her live performances.

Overall, “The Best” is celebrated for its uplifting message, catchy melody, and Tina Turner’s electrifying vocals, solidifying its place as one of the standout tracks in Turner’s extensive discography.

8. Typical Male

“Typical Male” is a song by Tina Turner, released in 1986 as the lead single from her album “Break Every Rule.” The song was written by Terry Britten and Graham Lyle.

“Typical Male” is characterized by its upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and Tina Turner’s powerful vocals. The song features a blend of rock, pop, and R&B elements, with a driving rhythm section and infectious hooks.

Lyrically, “Typical Male” explores themes of gender dynamics and relationships. The song’s lyrics depict a woman’s frustration with her partner’s stereotypical male behavior, with Turner singing about the challenges of dealing with a “typical male” who is arrogant and self-centered.

The track’s chorus, with its memorable refrain “What’s love got to do, got to do with it?,” has become one of Turner’s signature songs and a favorite among fans. The song’s energetic performance and tongue-in-cheek lyrics add to its appeal, making it a standout track in Turner’s discography.

“Typical Male” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and earning critical acclaim for Turner’s dynamic vocals and the song’s catchy melody. It remains one of Turner’s most iconic and enduring hits, showcasing her talent as a vocalist and entertainer.

9. I Don’t Wanna Fight

“I Don’t Wanna Fight” is a song by Tina Turner, released in 1993 as the lead single from her seventh solo studio album, “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” The song was written by British songwriters Steve Duberry, Lulu, and Billy Lawrie.

“I Don’t Wanna Fight” is a soulful ballad with a powerful vocal performance by Tina Turner. The song’s lyrics convey a message of defiance and determination in the face of conflict and adversity. Turner expresses a desire to avoid confrontation and maintain peace, even in the midst of difficult circumstances.

The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the charts in several countries. It also earned Tina Turner a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

“I Don’t Wanna Fight” became one of Tina Turner’s most beloved songs and remains a fan favorite. Its emotional resonance and powerful vocals continue to captivate audiences, making it a standout track in Turner’s extensive catalog.

10. We Don’t Need Another Hero

“We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” is a song by Tina Turner, released in 1985 as the theme song for the film “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.” The song was written by Terry Britten and Graham Lyle.

“We Don’t Need Another Hero” is characterized by its powerful vocals, anthemic chorus, and driving rhythm. The song features a blend of rock, pop, and R&B elements, with Turner’s distinctive voice conveying a sense of defiance and strength.

Lyrically, “We Don’t Need Another Hero” explores themes of survival, courage, and hope in a dystopian world. The song’s lyrics depict a protagonist who rejects the idea of hero worship and calls for self-reliance and resilience in the face of adversity.

The track’s chorus, with its memorable refrain “We don’t need another hero, we don’t need to know the way home,” has become one of Turner’s most iconic lines and a rallying cry for independence and empowerment.

“We Don’t Need Another Hero” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and earning critical acclaim for Turner’s impassioned performance and the song’s powerful message. It remains one of Turner’s signature songs and a favorite among fans, showcasing her talent as a vocalist and her ability to convey emotion and strength through her music.