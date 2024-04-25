AC/DC is an Australian rock band formed in Sydney in 1973 by brothers Angus and Malcolm Young. They are considered one of the pioneering and most influential bands in hard rock and heavy metal music.

The band’s lineup has undergone several changes over the years, but Angus Young (lead guitar) and Malcolm Young (rhythm guitar) remained consistent members until Malcolm’s retirement due to health issues in 2014. Other notable members have included Bon Scott (vocals), Brian Johnson (vocals), Cliff Williams (bass), and Phil Rudd (drums), among others.

AC/DC’s music is characterized by its hard-hitting riffs, powerful vocals, and straightforward rock ‘n’ roll attitude. Their songs often feature simple but effective chord progressions and memorable hooks, making them a staple of classic rock radio and live performances worldwide.

The band achieved commercial success with albums like “High Voltage” (1976), “Highway to Hell” (1979), and “Back in Black” (1980), the latter being one of the best-selling albums of all time. “Back in Black” is particularly notable as it was released after the death of Bon Scott, with Brian Johnson taking over as lead vocalist. The album’s title track and singles like “You Shook Me All Night Long” became iconic rock anthems.

Throughout their career, AC/DC has maintained a consistent and distinctive sound, with albums like “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” (1976), “For Those About to Rock We Salute You” (1981), and “The Razors Edge” (1990) showcasing their hard-rocking style and enduring appeal.

AC/DC’s influence on rock music is undeniable, and they have been recognized with numerous awards and accolades, including inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame.

Despite the challenges of lineup changes and the passing of founding members, AC/DC has continued to record and tour, remaining a force to be reckoned with in the world of rock music. Their timeless songs and electrifying performances ensure that they remain beloved by fans old and new.

1. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

“Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” is a song by the Australian rock band AC/DC, released in 1976 as the title track and lead single from their third studio album of the same name.

The song, written by Angus Young, Malcolm Young, and Bon Scott, is characterized by its catchy guitar riff, driving rhythm, and tongue-in-cheek lyrics. Lyrically, “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” tells the story of a hired hitman who offers his services to carry out various nefarious deeds, promising to do them “dirt cheap.”

Despite its controversial subject matter, the song became a hit for AC/DC, particularly in their native Australia. It reached the top 10 on the Australian singles chart and became a staple of the band’s live performances.

“Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” remains one of AC/DC’s most popular and enduring songs, known for its raw energy and memorable guitar work. It has been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in various films, television shows, and commercials, solidifying its status as a classic of the rock genre.

2. For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

“For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” is a song by AC/DC, released in 1981 as the title track and lead single from their eighth studio album of the same name. The song was written by Angus Young, Malcolm Young, and Brian Johnson.

“For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” is characterized by its anthemic chorus, powerful guitar riffs, and driving rhythm. The song features AC/DC’s trademark hard rock sound, with Angus Young’s blistering guitar solos and Brian Johnson’s raspy vocals driving the song forward.

Lyrically, “For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” pays tribute to the power of rock music and the energy of live performances. The lyrics reference the excitement and adrenaline rush of being on stage, as well as the connection between the band and their audience.

The track’s iconic chorus, with its memorable refrain “For those about to rock, we salute you,” has become one of AC/DC’s most recognizable and enduring lines, often shouted by fans at their concerts.

“For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions in several countries and earning critical acclaim for its energetic performance and anthemic quality. The song remains a staple of AC/DC’s live shows and a favorite among fans, solidifying its place as one of the band’s most beloved and iconic songs.

3. Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution

“Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution” is a song by the Australian rock band AC/DC, released in 1980 as the closing track from their album “Back in Black.”

The song, written by Angus Young, Malcolm Young, and Brian Johnson, serves as a defiant anthem for the power of rock music. It features a driving rhythm, catchy guitar riffs, and Brian Johnson’s powerful vocals. Lyrically, “Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution” challenges the notion that rock music is a disruptive force, instead asserting its importance as a form of expression and liberation.

The song was well-received by fans and critics alike and has become one of AC/DC’s most beloved tracks. It remains a staple of the band’s live performances and is often cited as a rallying cry for rock music enthusiasts.

“Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution” is celebrated for its infectious energy, memorable chorus, and timeless message, cementing its status as a classic of the rock genre.

4. Back in Black

“Back in Black” is a song by AC/DC, released in 1980 as the lead single and title track from their seventh studio album. The song was written by Angus Young, Malcolm Young, and Brian Johnson.

“Back in Black” is characterized by its iconic guitar riff, driving rhythm, and powerful vocals. The song features AC/DC’s signature hard rock sound, with Angus Young’s distinctive guitar work and Brian Johnson’s raspy vocals creating a high-energy anthem.

Lyrically, “Back in Black” serves as a tribute to the band’s former lead vocalist, Bon Scott, who had died earlier that year. The lyrics express a defiant attitude, with the narrator proclaiming their return with a sense of determination and resilience.

The track’s memorable guitar riff and infectious energy have made it one of AC/DC’s most enduring and iconic songs. It has become a staple of classic rock radio and is frequently included in lists of the greatest rock songs of all time.

“Back in Black” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions around the world and helping to propel the album of the same name to massive success. It remains one of AC/DC’s most beloved and recognizable songs, often serving as the closing number of their live performances and a highlight of their discography.

5. Highway to Hell

“Highway to Hell” is a song by AC/DC, released in 1979 as the lead single and title track from their album of the same name. The song was written by Angus Young, Malcolm Young, and Bon Scott.

“Highway to Hell” is characterized by its driving rhythm, catchy guitar riff, and powerful vocals. The song features AC/DC’s trademark hard rock sound, with Angus Young’s electrifying guitar work and Bon Scott’s gritty vocals contributing to its energetic and anthemic quality.

Lyrically, “Highway to Hell” reflects the band’s hard-partying lifestyle and rebellious attitude. The song’s lyrics depict life on the road as a constant thrill ride, with references to the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle and the pursuit of excitement and adventure.

The track’s memorable chorus, with its defiant refrain “I’m on the highway to hell,” has become one of AC/DC’s most iconic and recognizable lines, cementing the song’s status as a classic of the rock genre.

“Highway to Hell” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions around the world and earning critical acclaim for its infectious energy and catchy hooks. It remains one of AC/DC’s most beloved and enduring songs, frequently cited as one of the greatest rock songs of all time and a highlight of their legendary career.

6. You Shook Me All Night Long

“You Shook Me All Night Long” is a song by the Australian rock band AC/DC, released in 1980 as the lead single from their album “Back in Black.”

The song, written by Angus Young, Malcolm Young, and Brian Johnson, is one of AC/DC’s most iconic tracks. It features a catchy guitar riff, driving rhythm, and Brian Johnson’s powerful vocals. Lyrically, “You Shook Me All Night Long” tells the story of a wild night of passion and romance, with the narrator expressing his admiration for his partner’s seductive charms.

The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States and becoming one of AC/DC’s signature songs. Its accompanying music video, featuring the band performing live and various scenes of a woman dancing, further solidified its popularity.

“You Shook Me All Night Long” remains a favorite among fans of AC/DC and is often cited as one of the greatest rock songs of all time. Its infectious energy, memorable chorus, and anthemic quality have made it a classic of the rock genre.

7. Thunderstruck

“Thunderstruck” is a song by AC/DC, released in 1990 as the lead single from their album “The Razors Edge.” The song was written by Angus Young and Malcolm Young.

“Thunderstruck” is characterized by its iconic guitar riff, driving rhythm, and powerful vocals. The song features AC/DC’s signature hard rock sound, with Angus Young’s electrifying guitar work and Brian Johnson’s gritty vocals creating a high-energy anthem.

Lyrically, “Thunderstruck” is about the electrifying feeling of being struck by lightning, metaphorically representing the intense excitement and energy of rock ‘n’ roll. The lyrics express a sense of exhilaration and empowerment, with references to the power and intensity of the music.

The track’s memorable guitar riff and infectious energy have made it one of AC/DC’s most enduring and popular songs. It has become a staple of classic rock radio and is frequently performed at their live concerts, often serving as the opening number due to its explosive impact.

“Thunderstruck” was a commercial success, reaching high chart positions around the world and earning critical acclaim for its infectious energy and catchy hooks. It remains one of AC/DC’s most beloved and recognizable songs, frequently cited as one of the greatest rock anthems of all time and a highlight of their extensive discography.

8. Hells Bells

“Hells Bells” is a song by AC/DC, released in 1980 as the first track on their album “Back in Black.” The song was written by Angus Young, Malcolm Young, and Brian Johnson.

“Hells Bells” is characterized by its ominous bell tolling intro, heavy guitar riff, and powerful vocals. The song features AC/DC’s signature hard rock sound, with Angus Young’s iconic guitar work and Brian Johnson’s raspy vocals creating a dark and atmospheric tone.

Lyrically, “Hells Bells” is about the dangers and temptations of the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, with references to the tolling of bells as a symbol of impending doom. The lyrics explore themes of sin, damnation, and the consequences of indulgence, reflecting the band’s rebellious attitude and the darker side of their image.

The track’s memorable intro, with its haunting bell tolls, has become one of AC/DC’s most iconic and recognizable musical motifs. It sets the stage for the song’s intense and electrifying energy, making it a standout track in their discography.

“Hells Bells” was a commercial success, becoming a fan favorite and a staple of AC/DC’s live performances. It remains one of their most beloved and enduring songs, frequently cited as one of the greatest rock anthems of all time and a highlight of their legendary career.

9. T.N.T.

“T.N.T.” is a song by the Australian rock band AC/DC, released in 1975 as the second track on their album of the same name.

The song, written by Angus Young, Malcolm Young, and Bon Scott, is one of AC/DC’s signature tracks. It features a driving rhythm, catchy guitar riffs, and Bon Scott’s distinctive vocals. Lyrically, “T.N.T.” is a high-energy anthem about living life to the fullest and embracing the thrill of danger and excitement.

“T.N.T.” has become one of AC/DC’s most popular and enduring songs, known for its infectious energy and rebellious spirit. It remains a staple of the band’s live performances and is often cited as one of the greatest rock songs of all time.

The song’s memorable chorus, catchy guitar riff, and electrifying performance have solidified its status as a classic of the rock genre, beloved by fans around the world.

10. Shoot to Thrill

“Shoot to Thrill” is a song by AC/DC, featured on their 1980 album “Back in Black.” The track is renowned for its driving rhythm, powerful guitar riffs, and energetic vocals, typical of AC/DC’s hard rock sound.

Written by Angus Young, Malcolm Young, and Brian Johnson, “Shoot to Thrill” embodies the band’s trademark style. The song opens with a memorable guitar riff before launching into a high-energy groove. Brian Johnson’s gritty vocals convey a sense of urgency, while the rhythm section provides a solid foundation for the track’s explosive dynamics.

Lyrically, “Shoot to Thrill” captures the adrenaline rush of living life to the fullest. The lyrics exude confidence and determination, with themes of rebellion and defiance running throughout. The chorus, with its anthemic “Shoot to thrill, play to kill” refrain, encapsulates the song’s rebellious spirit.

“Shoot to Thrill” has become one of AC/DC’s most beloved songs, celebrated for its infectious energy and infectious groove. It has been featured in various films, television shows, and commercials, cementing its status as a classic rock anthem and a staple of the band’s live performances.