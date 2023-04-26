Stevie Wonder is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and influential musicians of all time. With a career spanning over six decades, Wonder has left an indelible mark on the music industry, earning 25 Grammy Awards, a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and countless other accolades. His unique blend of soul, funk, R&B, and pop has inspired generations of musicians and music lovers alike, and his music continues to be celebrated and cherished to this day.

In this article, we will be counting down the top 10 best Stevie Wonder songs of all time. From his early Motown hits to his later, more experimental work, we will explore the breadth and depth of Wonder’s incredible catalogue, highlighting his unparalleled songwriting skills, virtuosic musicianship, and powerful messages of love, hope, and social justice. Whether you’re a die-hard Stevie Wonder fan or a casual listener, this list is sure to have something for everyone, showcasing the very best of this legendary artist’s music and legacy.

1. Uptight (Everything’s Alright)

“Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” is a classic Motown hit by Stevie Wonder, released in 1965. The song, written by Wonder, Sylvia Moy, and Henry Cosby, is a joyful and upbeat celebration of love and life, with a catchy melody and irresistible groove that has become instantly recognizable. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to stay positive and optimistic in the face of adversity, and its infectious energy and danceable rhythm have made it a staple of radio airplay and dance floors for decades. With its vibrant horns, driving drums, and Wonder’s electrifying vocals and harmonica playing, “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” remains a beloved classic of the Motown era, and a testament to Wonder’s immense talent and enduring legacy.

2. Ebony and Ivory

“Ebony and Ivory” is a classic duet by Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney, released in 1982. The song’s lyrics celebrate the idea of racial harmony and unity, using the metaphor of black and white keys on a piano to illustrate the message of cooperation and understanding. With its catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and powerful message, “Ebony and Ivory” became an instant hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and earning critical acclaim for its message of love and acceptance. The song’s iconic music video, featuring Wonder and McCartney performing on opposite sides of a piano, has become a timeless image of musical collaboration and friendship. As a testament to its enduring popularity, “Ebony and Ivory” remains a beloved classic of the 1980s and a shining example of the power of music to bring people together.

3. You Haven’t Done Nothin’

“You Haven’t Done Nothin'” is a politically charged funk anthem by Stevie Wonder, released in 1974. The song’s lyrics are a scathing critique of government corruption and social injustice, with Wonder calling out politicians and leaders for their hypocrisy and empty promises. With its driving rhythm, horn section, and powerful vocals, “You Haven’t Done Nothin'” is a call to action, urging listeners to stand up and demand change in their communities and beyond. The song’s chorus, featuring the repetition of the phrase “Jackson 5 don’t stop, we’ll continue,” references the ongoing struggles of the civil rights movement and the need for continued activism and perseverance. As a testament to its lasting impact, “You Haven’t Done Nothin'” remains a powerful statement of political and social protest, and a timeless reminder of the power of music to inspire change.

4. That’s What Friends Are For

“That’s What Friends Are For” is a heartfelt ballad by Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick, Elton John, and Gladys Knight, released in 1985. The song’s lyrics celebrate the enduring power of friendship, offering words of comfort and support to those in need. With its soulful vocals, lush instrumentation, and powerful message, “That’s What Friends Are For” became an instant classic, winning multiple Grammy Awards and raising millions of dollars for AIDS research and treatment. The song’s chorus, featuring the repetition of the phrase “Keep smilin’, keep shinin’,” has become a timeless reminder of the importance of positivity and hope in the face of adversity. As a testament to its enduring popularity, “That’s What Friends Are For” remains a beloved classic of the 1980s and a touching tribute to the power of friendship and community.

5. Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” is a classic soul hit by Stevie Wonder, released in 1970. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joy of newfound love, with Wonder proclaiming his commitment and devotion to his beloved. With its infectious groove, upbeat tempo, and soaring vocals, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” quickly became a fan favorite, earning critical acclaim and commercial success. The song’s iconic hook, featuring the repetition of the phrase “Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m yours,” has become a timeless symbol of romantic devotion and commitment. As a testament to its lasting popularity, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” has been covered by countless artists and featured in numerous films and television shows, cementing its place as a classic of the soul and R&B genres, and a shining example of Wonder’s immense talent and enduring legacy.

6. Part-Time Lover

“Part-Time Lover” is a danceable pop hit by Stevie Wonder, released in 1985. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a forbidden romance between two people in committed relationships, with Wonder’s smooth vocals and catchy melody creating a sense of intrigue and excitement. With its upbeat tempo, synth-heavy production, and infectious chorus, “Part-Time Lover” became an instant hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and earning critical acclaim for its infectious energy and clever wordplay. The song’s iconic music video, featuring Wonder performing in a futuristic setting, has become a classic of the 1980s and a symbol of the era’s playful, upbeat aesthetic. As a testament to its lasting popularity, “Part-Time Lover” remains a beloved classic of the pop and R&B genres, and a testament to Wonder’s enduring ability to create catchy, memorable hits.

7. Sir Duke

“Sir Duke” is a funk and soul hit by Stevie Wonder, released in 1977. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joy and power of music, with Wonder paying tribute to his musical heroes and inspirations, including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Louis Armstrong. With its infectious horn section, funky bassline, and catchy chorus, “Sir Duke” quickly became a fan favorite, earning critical acclaim and commercial success. The song’s bridge, featuring a call-and-response section between Wonder’s vocals and the horn section, has become an iconic moment in music history, and a testament to Wonder’s virtuosic musicianship and songwriting skills. As a testament to its lasting popularity, “Sir Duke” remains a beloved classic of the funk and soul genres, and a timeless reminder of the power of music to unite and inspire.

8. I Just Called to Say I Love You

“I Just Called to Say I Love You” is a romantic ballad by Stevie Wonder, released in 1984. The song’s lyrics express a simple yet powerful sentiment, with Wonder telling his beloved how much he loves and misses her. With its gentle melody, heartfelt vocals, and memorable chorus, “I Just Called to Say I Love You” quickly became a hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and earning critical acclaim for its universal message of love and connection. The song’s gentle piano and synth accompaniment, combined with Wonder’s soulful voice, create a sense of intimacy and tenderness, making it a perfect choice for weddings, anniversaries, and other special occasions. As a testament to its lasting popularity, “I Just Called to Say I Love You” remains a beloved classic of the pop and R&B genres, and a timeless tribute to the power of love and human connection.

9. You Are the Sunshine of My Life

“You Are the Sunshine of My Life” is a classic love song by Stevie Wonder, released in 1973. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joy and happiness that a loved one brings into one’s life, with Wonder’s smooth vocals and catchy melody creating a sense of warmth and comfort. With its gentle piano accompaniment, upbeat tempo, and uplifting lyrics, “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” quickly became a fan favorite, earning critical acclaim and commercial success. The song’s iconic chorus, featuring the repetition of the phrase “You are the sunshine of my life,” has become a timeless symbol of love and devotion, and a popular choice for weddings, anniversaries, and other special occasions. As a testament to its enduring popularity, “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” has been covered by numerous artists and featured in films and television shows, cementing its place as a classic of the soul and pop genres, and a shining example of Wonder’s immense talent and enduring legacy.

10. Superstition

“Superstition” is a funk and soul classic by Stevie Wonder, released in 1972. The song’s lyrics warn against the dangers of superstition and fear, with Wonder’s virtuosic musicianship and powerful vocals creating a sense of urgency and tension. With its iconic riff, funky bassline, and driving rhythm, “Superstition” quickly became a fan favorite, earning critical acclaim and commercial success. The song’s infectious energy and powerful message have made it a timeless symbol of empowerment and self-determination, and a popular choice for sports games, parties, and other celebrations. As a testament to its enduring popularity, “Superstition” remains a beloved classic of the funk and soul genres, and a shining example of Wonder’s immense talent and lasting impact on the music industry.