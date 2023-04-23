Rush is widely regarded as one of the greatest rock bands of all time, with a career spanning over four decades and a legacy that continues to inspire new generations of music lovers. The band’s unique blend of hard rock and progressive elements, combined with their intricate instrumental passages and thought-provoking lyrics, set them apart from their peers and solidified their place in music history. With so many iconic songs in their discography, it can be difficult to narrow down the best of the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 best Rush songs of all time, showcasing the band’s versatility, innovation, and sheer musical prowess. From classic hits like ‘Tom Sawyer’ and ‘The Spirit of Radio’ to lesser-known gems like ‘Red Barchetta’ and ‘Time Stand Still,’ this list celebrates the very best of what Rush has to offer. So sit back, crank up the volume, and join us on a journey through the greatest Rush songs of all time.

1. ‘2112 Overture / The Temples of Syrinx’

‘2112 Overture / The Temples of Syrinx’ is a progressive rock epic by the Canadian band Rush, released in 1976. The song is the opening track of their album ‘2112,’ and tells the story of a dystopian future society controlled by a totalitarian government that forbids creative expression. The song starts with a dramatic and powerful overture that sets the mood for the story to come. The song then transitions into ‘The Temples of Syrinx,’ a hard-hitting and fast-paced rock anthem that portrays the oppression of the society through lyrics that describe the government’s control over music and art. The song features intricate guitar work by Alex Lifeson and powerful drumming by Neil Peart, and the lyrics, written by Neil Peart, are a commentary on the state of the music industry at the time.

2. ‘Limelight’

‘Limelight’ is a classic rock song by Rush, released in 1981. The song features a catchy and memorable melody, with Geddy Lee’s vocals soaring over Alex Lifeson’s shimmering guitar work. The lyrics, written by Neil Peart, are a reflection on the price of fame and the toll it takes on individuals in the public eye. The chorus, with its famous line “All the world’s indeed a stage,” has become an anthem for those who feel the burden of public scrutiny. The song also features a soaring guitar solo by Lifeson and powerful drumming by Peart. ‘Limelight’ is a beloved song among Rush fans and is often played during their live shows.

3. ‘Fly by Night’

‘Fly by Night’ is a classic rock song by Rush, released in 1975. The song features a driving rhythm and catchy chorus, with Geddy Lee’s high-pitched vocals soaring over Alex Lifeson’s energetic guitar riffs. The lyrics, written by Neil Peart, are a call to adventure and a rejection of conformity. The song is a classic example of Rush’s early style, blending hard rock and progressive elements to create a unique sound that would become their signature. The song also features a memorable guitar solo by Lifeson and powerful drumming by Peart. ‘Fly by Night’ remains a fan favorite and is often played during Rush’s live shows.

4. ‘The Spirit of Radio’

‘The Spirit of Radio’ is a classic rock song by Rush, released in 1980. The song features a catchy and memorable melody, with Geddy Lee’s vocals soaring over Alex Lifeson’s intricate guitar work. The lyrics, written by Neil Peart, are a celebration of the power of radio and its ability to connect people through music. The song is a classic example of Rush’s blend of hard rock and progressive elements, with complex time signatures and dynamic shifts in tempo. The song also features powerful drumming by Neil Peart, who was known for his innovative and technically precise playing style. ‘The Spirit of Radio’ is a beloved song among Rush fans and remains a classic rock staple.

5. ‘Tom Sawyer’

‘Tom Sawyer’ is a classic rock song by Rush, released in 1981. The song features a memorable and instantly recognizable opening riff by Alex Lifeson, with Geddy Lee’s vocals soaring over the top. The lyrics, written by Neil Peart, are a celebration of individualism and free will, with the titular character of Tom Sawyer serving as a symbol of rebellion and adventure. The song is a classic example of Rush’s blend of hard rock and progressive elements, with complex time signatures and intricate instrumental passages.

6. ‘Time Stand Still’

‘Time Stand Still’ is a nostalgic and reflective song by Rush, released in 1987. The song features a memorable melody and Geddy Lee’s soaring vocals, with Alex Lifeson’s guitar work providing a gentle and melodic accompaniment. The lyrics, written by Neil Peart, are a meditation on the fleeting nature of time and the desire to hold onto precious moments. The song also features guest vocals by Aimee Mann, who provides a haunting and beautiful counterpoint to Lee’s vocals. ‘Time Stand Still’ is a beloved song among Rush fans and remains a classic example of the band’s ability to capture the essence of human emotion.

7. ‘Subdivisions’

‘Subdivisions’ is a classic rock song by Rush, released in 1982. The song features a driving rhythm and catchy chorus, with Geddy Lee’s vocals soaring over Alex Lifeson’s energetic guitar riffs. The lyrics, written by Neil Peart, are a reflection on the struggle to fit in and conform to societal expectations, particularly for teenagers. The song is a classic example of Rush’s blend of hard rock and progressive elements, with complex time signatures and dynamic shifts in tempo. The song also features powerful drumming by Neil Peart, who was known for his innovative and technically precise playing style. ‘Subdivisions’ remains a fan favorite and is often played during Rush’s live shows.

8. ‘Freewill’

‘Freewill’ is a classic rock song by Rush, released in 1980. The song features a driving rhythm and catchy chorus, with Geddy Lee’s vocals soaring over Alex Lifeson’s energetic guitar riffs. The lyrics, written by Neil Peart, are a celebration of individualism and the power of free will. The song is a classic example of Rush’s blend of hard rock and progressive elements, with complex time signatures and intricate instrumental passages. The song also features powerful drumming by Neil Peart, who was known for his innovative and technically precise playing style. ‘Freewill’ remains a fan favorite and is often played during Rush’s live shows.

9. ‘Closer to the Heart’

‘Closer to the Heart’ is a classic rock song by Rush, released in 1977. The song features a memorable melody and Geddy Lee’s soaring vocals, with Alex Lifeson’s guitar work providing a gentle and melodic accompaniment. The lyrics, written by Neil Peart, are a celebration of the power of music and the importance of artistic expression. The song is a classic example of Rush’s blend of hard rock and progressive elements, with complex time signatures and dynamic shifts in tempo. The song also features powerful drumming by Neil Peart, who was known for his innovative and technically precise playing style. ‘Closer to the Heart’ is a beloved song among Rush fans and remains a classic rock staple.

10. ‘Red Barchetta’

‘Red Barchetta’ is a classic rock song by Rush, released in 1981. The song features a memorable opening riff by Alex Lifeson, with Geddy Lee’s vocals soaring over the top. The lyrics, written by Neil Peart, are a celebration of the freedom and adventure of driving, with the titular Red Barchetta serving as a symbol of escape and rebellion. The song is a classic example of Rush’s blend of hard rock and progressive elements, with complex time signatures and intricate instrumental passages. The song also features powerful drumming by Neil Peart, who was known for his innovative and technically precise playing style. ‘Red Barchetta’ remains a fan favorite and is often played during Rush’s live shows.