David Ruffin was a legendary soul singer who rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the iconic Motown group The Temptations in the 1960s. With his powerful voice and charismatic stage presence, Ruffin became one of the most beloved and influential figures in the history of soul music. Even after leaving The Temptations in the late 1960s, Ruffin continued to produce a wealth of timeless hits that cemented his place in the pantheon of soul legends. In this article, we will explore the top 10 best David Ruffin songs of all time. From soulful ballads to energetic dance tracks, these songs showcase Ruffin’s incredible talent and the enduring appeal of his music. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of soul music or a newcomer to the genre, these songs are sure to captivate you with their powerful vocals, memorable melodies, and heartfelt lyrics. Join us as we take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the incredible legacy of David Ruffin.

1. Beauty’s Only Skin Deep (The Temptations)

“Beauty’s Only Skin Deep” by The Temptations featuring David Ruffin is a soulful classic that explores the idea that true beauty comes from within. With Ruffin’s powerful vocals leading the way, the song’s message is delivered with a smooth and groovy melody that is instantly recognizable. The lyrics speak to the importance of looking beyond surface-level beauty and appreciating a person’s inner qualities. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a crowd-pleaser that is perfect for dancing and singing along. Ruffin’s dynamic performance on this track showcases his incredible range and ability to convey deep emotion through his music.

2. I Wish It Would Rain

“I Wish It Would Rain” by David Ruffin is a poignant ballad that captures the pain of lost love. The song tells the story of a man who is heartbroken after his lover leaves him, and he longs for the rain to wash away his tears. Ruffin’s soulful delivery adds a layer of raw emotion to the already heart-wrenching lyrics. The song’s melancholic melody is perfectly complemented by the simple yet powerful instrumentation, including a haunting string section. “I Wish It Would Rain” is a timeless classic that showcases Ruffin’s ability to connect with his audience through his music.

3. (I Know) I’m Losing You (The Temptations)

“(I Know) I’m Losing You” by The Temptations featuring David Ruffin is an electrifying rock-infused track that showcases Ruffin’s ability to tackle different genres. The song’s driving rhythm section and gritty guitar riffs provide the perfect backdrop for Ruffin’s powerful vocals. The lyrics speak to the pain of losing someone you love and the desperation that comes with trying to hold onto them. The song’s infectious chorus is sure to get audiences singing and dancing along. Ruffin’s explosive performance on this track is a testament to his status as one of the greatest soul singers of all time.

4. Your Love Was Worth Waiting For (The Ruffin Brothers)

“Your Love Was Worth Waiting For” by The Ruffin Brothers (David and Jimmy Ruffin) is a soulful duet that celebrates the power of love. The song’s romantic lyrics are delivered with passion and sincerity by both brothers, and their voices blend together beautifully. The song’s smooth and melodic instrumentation, including a lush string section, perfectly complements the tender lyrics. “Your Love Was Worth Waiting For” is a beautiful love song that showcases the incredible vocal talent of the Ruffin brothers.

5. My Girl (The Temptations)

“My Girl” by The Temptations featuring David Ruffin is a soul classic that needs no introduction. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it an instant classic that has stood the test of time. Ruffin’s smooth and powerful vocals take center stage on this track, delivering the iconic opening lines that have become synonymous with the song. The lyrics speak to the joy of being in love and the happiness that comes with it. “My Girl” is a timeless classic that has been covered by countless artists over the years, but no one can match the soulful energy and charm of Ruffin’s original performance.

6. My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me)

“My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me)” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad by David Ruffin that tells the story of heartbreak and loss. The song’s emotional lyrics and Ruffin’s powerful vocals are truly captivating. The instrumentation is sparse but effective, with a mournful string section that perfectly complements the song’s melancholic tone. Ruffin’s performance on this track is nothing short of spectacular, showcasing his incredible range and ability to convey deep emotion through his music. “My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me)” is a classic soul ballad that is sure to tug at the heartstrings of anyone who listens to it.

7. I Could Never Love Another (After Loving You) (The Temptations)

“I Could Never Love Another (After Loving You)” by The Temptations featuring David Ruffin is a soulful classic that speaks to the power of true love. The song’s soaring vocals and catchy melody make it an instant classic. The lyrics speak to the idea that once you’ve experienced true love, you can never settle for anything less. Ruffin’s powerful delivery adds a layer of raw emotion to the already heartwarming lyrics. The song’s instrumentation, including a groovy bassline and punchy horns, is perfectly suited to its upbeat tempo. “I Could Never Love Another (After Loving You)” is a timeless classic that showcases Ruffin’s incredible talent and the Temptations’ signature sound.

8. Ain’t Too Proud To Beg (The Temptations)

“Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” by The Temptations is a classic soul track that has become a staple of the genre. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it an instant crowd-pleaser. The lyrics speak to the idea that pride should never get in the way of love, and sometimes you have to beg for what you want. The Temptations’ tight harmonies and Ruffin’s powerful lead vocals make this track an unforgettable classic. The song’s driving rhythm section, including a pulsing bassline and infectious drumbeat, is perfectly suited to its danceable groove. “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” is a timeless classic that has become a favorite of soul fans everywhere.

9. Since I Lost My Baby (The Temptations)

“Since I Lost My Baby” by The Temptations featuring David Ruffin is a soulful ballad that captures the pain of lost love. The song’s emotional lyrics and Ruffin’s powerful vocals are truly captivating. The instrumentation is sparse but effective, with a haunting piano melody that perfectly complements the song’s melancholic tone. Ruffin’s performance on this track is nothing short of spectacular, showcasing his incredible range and ability to convey deep emotion through his music. “Since I Lost My Baby” is a classic soul ballad that has become a favorite of fans of the genre.

10. I’ve Lost Everything I’ve Ever Loved

“I’ve Lost Everything I’ve Ever Loved” is a soulful ballad by David Ruffin that speaks to the pain of loss and heartbreak. The song’s emotional lyrics and Ruffin’s powerful vocals are truly captivating. The instrumentation is simple but effective, with a mournful piano melody that perfectly complements the song’s melancholic tone. Ruffin’s performance on this track is nothing short of spectacular, showcasing his incredible range and ability to convey deep emotion through his music. “I’ve Lost Everything I’ve Ever Loved” is a classic soul ballad that has become a favorite of fans of the genre.