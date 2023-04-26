AC/DC is an Australian rock band formed in 1973 by brothers Malcolm and Angus Young. The band is known for their high-energy, riff-driven rock music and electrifying live performances. AC/DC has released 17 studio albums, selling over 200 million records worldwide and earning them a place among the best-selling bands in music history. Some of their most famous songs include “Highway to Hell,” “Back in Black,” and “Thunderstruck.”

Throughout their career, AC/DC has maintained a consistent sound and style, characterized by heavy guitar riffs, pounding drums, and the distinctive vocals of frontman Brian Johnson and original lead singer Bon Scott. The band’s music has influenced generations of rock musicians, and their live shows are legendary for their high voltage energy and showmanship.

Tragedy struck the band in 1980, when Bon Scott passed away, but they persevered, bringing in Brian Johnson as lead vocalist and releasing the album “Back in Black,” which became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

AC/DC’s music and legacy continue to inspire and entertain fans around the world, cementing their status as one of the greatest rock bands of all time. The band’s uncompromising sound and attitude have made them a symbol of rebellion and rock and roll spirit, and their music continues to thrill and energize audiences to this day.

1. “Highway to Hell”

“Highway to Hell” is a classic rock song by AC/DC, released in 1979 as the title track of their album of the same name. The song’s opening riff and catchy chorus have made it one of the band’s most famous and enduring works, and a staple of rock radio. The song’s lyrics, which describe the life of a touring rock band, have become a cultural touchstone, embodying the rebellious spirit of rock and roll. “Highway to Hell” showcases the band’s raw and electrifying sound, and remains one of the most beloved and iconic rock songs of all time.

2. “For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)”

AC/DC’s “For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” is an electrifying and anthemic rock song that celebrates the power and energy of live music. The song’s iconic riff, pounding drums, and Brian Johnson’s raspy vocals create an explosive and adrenaline-fueled atmosphere. The lyrics encourage the audience to join in and celebrate the power of rock and roll, with the memorable line “For those about to rock, we salute you!” “For Those About to Rock” is a timeless classic that has become a beloved anthem for rock fans worldwide, and it continues to inspire and excite audiences today with its raw energy and infectious spirit.

3. “Let There Be Rock”

“Let There Be Rock” is a hard-hitting rock anthem by AC/DC that was released in 1977. The song is a celebration of the power and energy of rock and roll, with the iconic chorus urging the listener to “let there be light” and “let there be sound”. The song’s instrumental is loud and heavy, with Angus Young’s electrifying guitar riffs driving the song forward. The lyrics are filled with references to classic rock and roll, paying homage to the genre’s pioneers and celebrating its enduring popularity. “Let There Be Rock” is a timeless classic that showcases AC/DC’s signature sound and raw energy.

4. “T.N.T.”

“T.N.T” is a classic rock song by AC/DC, released in 1975 as part of their album of the same name. The song’s memorable guitar riff and driving beat have made it a fan favorite and a staple of the band’s live shows. The song’s lyrics, which describe the explosive power of TNT and the band’s own energy and attitude, have become an anthem of rebelliousness and rock and roll spirit. “T.N.T” showcases the band’s signature sound and attitude, and remains one of their most popular and enduring works, inspiring generations of fans and musicians alike.

5. “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”

AC/DC’s “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” is a classic hard rock song that celebrates the darker side of life. The song’s catchy guitar riff, pounding drums, and Bon Scott’s gritty vocals create a rebellious and edgy atmosphere. The lyrics describe a shady character who offers to do dirty deeds for a price, such as “concrete shoes” and “cleaning up” various problems. “Dirty Deeds” is a classic AC/DC song that showcases the band’s raw and unapologetic style, and it remains a beloved classic that continues to inspire and thrill audiences today with its infectious energy and unbridled attitude.

6. “Hells Bells”

“Hells Bells” is a classic hard rock song by AC/DC that was released in 1980. The song opens with the sound of a tolling bell, setting the ominous and foreboding mood that continues throughout the song. The lyrics describe the destructive power of the devil and the perils of temptation, with lead singer Brian Johnson’s gritty vocals adding to the song’s dark atmosphere. The instrumental is heavy and powerful, with Angus Young’s guitar riffs and Phil Rudd’s thundering drums creating a menacing sound that perfectly complements the song’s lyrics. “Hells Bells” is a classic rock anthem that remains a fan favorite to this day.

7. “Whole Lotta Rosie”

“Whole Lotta Rosie” is a classic rock song by AC/DC, released in 1977 as part of their album “Let There Be Rock.” The song’s iconic riff and powerful chorus have made it a staple of the band’s live shows and a fan favorite. The song’s lyrics, which describe the sexual exploits of a large and lusty woman, have become a controversial touchstone, embodying the band’s rebellious spirit and attitude. “Whole Lotta Rosie” showcases the band’s hard-hitting sound and raw energy, and remains one of their most beloved and enduring works, inspiring generations of fans and musicians alike.

8. “You Shook Me All Night Long”

AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long” is a timeless rock anthem that celebrates the electrifying power of love and desire. The song’s infectious guitar riff, pounding drums, and Brian Johnson’s soaring vocals create a high-energy and exhilarating atmosphere. The lyrics describe the intense connection between two people who have fallen in love and who can’t get enough of each other, with lines like “She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean.” “You Shook Me All Night Long” is a beloved classic that continues to inspire and excite audiences today with its raw energy, catchy melody, and timeless message of love and desire.

9. “Thunderstruck”

“Thunderstruck” is a high-energy rock song by AC/DC that was released in 1990. The song opens with an instantly recognizable guitar riff that is sure to get listeners’ blood pumping. The lyrics describe the feeling of being struck by the thunderbolt of love, with lead singer Brian Johnson’s powerful vocals perfectly capturing the intensity of the emotion. The instrumental is fast-paced and energetic, with Angus Young’s blistering guitar solo and Chris Slade’s pounding drums adding to the song’s electrifying sound. “Thunderstruck” is a classic rock anthem that is sure to get any crowd on their feet and rocking out.

10. “Back In Black”

“Back in Black” is a classic rock song by AC/DC, released in 1980 as part of their album of the same name. The song’s instantly recognizable guitar riff and driving beat have made it one of the band’s most famous and enduring works, and a staple of rock radio. The song’s lyrics, which pay tribute to the band’s late lead singer Bon Scott, have become a powerful and emotional touchstone for fans of the band. “Back in Black” showcases the band’s signature sound and attitude, and remains one of the most beloved and iconic rock songs of all time.