2Pac is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time, and his music continues to resonate with fans decades after his untimely death in 1996. With his raw talent, compelling lyrics, and powerful charisma, 2Pac’s music has been a staple in hip-hop culture for over 25 years. In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into his discography and explore the Top 10 Best 2Pac Songs of All Time.

From his early days as a member of Digital Underground to his prolific solo career, 2Pac’s music touched on a wide range of topics, from the struggles of growing up in poverty to social injustice and police brutality. His music often spoke to the experiences of those living on the margins of society, and his uncompromising approach to the craft of hip-hop has earned him a devoted following around the world. With so many great songs to choose from, it was a tough task to narrow down the Top 10, but we’re confident that this list represents the best of 2Pac’s remarkable career.

1. Brenda’s Got A Baby – 2Pacalypse Now (1991)

“Brenda’s Got A Baby” is a socially conscious and emotionally charged song that showcases 2Pac’s ability to tell a compelling story through his music. Released in 1991 as part of his debut album “2Pacalypse Now,” the song is a commentary on the struggles faced by young mothers living in poverty. The song tells the story of Brenda, a 12-year-old girl who becomes pregnant after being raped by her cousin. The lyrics describe her desperate situation as she tries to care for her newborn baby while living in a drug-infested and violent neighborhood. The haunting beat, combined with 2Pac’s powerful delivery, creates a powerful and emotional impact that has resonated with fans for over 30 years. “Brenda’s Got A Baby” remains a classic example of 2Pac’s ability to use his music to shed light on important social issues and give a voice to those who are often marginalized and forgotten.

2. 2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted – All Eyez On Me (1996)



“2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted” is a collaboration between 2Pac and fellow rapper Snoop Dogg that is widely regarded as one of the most iconic hip-hop duets of all time. Released in 1996 as part of 2Pac’s “All Eyez On Me” album, the song showcases the raw energy and charisma of both artists as they trade verses over a hard-hitting beat. The lyrics celebrate the rebellious and outlaw spirit of hip-hop culture while also addressing the violence and police brutality that plagued their communities. The song’s catchy hook and memorable verses have made it a fan favorite and a staple in hip-hop playlists for over 25 years. “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted” is a testament to the enduring legacy of 2Pac and his impact on the genre of hip-hop.

3.All Eyez On Me – All Eyez On Me (1996)

“All Eyez On Me” is the title track of 2Pac’s fourth studio album, released in 1996, and is considered one of his most iconic songs. The track features a funk-inspired beat and showcases 2Pac’s signature bravado and swagger as he boasts about his success in the rap game. The lyrics also touch on themes of loyalty, trust, and the challenges of fame, as 2Pac reflects on his rise to stardom and the pressures that come with it. The song’s catchy hook and infectious energy have made it a staple in hip-hop culture and a fan favorite for over two decades. “All Eyez On Me” is a testament to 2Pac’s mastery of the art form and his ability to create music that resonates with listeners long after his death.

4.Hit ‘Em Up – Non-Album Single/Greatest Hits (1996/1998)

“Hit ‘Em Up” is a notorious diss track by 2Pac that is considered one of the most aggressive and confrontational songs in hip-hop history. Released as a non-album single in 1996, the song takes aim at his rival, the Notorious B.I.G., and his associates in the East Coast rap scene. The lyrics are full of venomous insults and threats, and 2Pac’s delivery is full of rage and intensity. The song’s controversial lyrics and violent imagery caused a stir in the music industry and added fuel to the already heated East Coast/West Coast hip-hop feud. Despite its divisive reputation, “Hit ‘Em Up” remains a fan favorite and a testament to 2Pac’s willingness to push the boundaries of the genre and take on his rivals with ferocity and passion.

5. California Love – All Eyez On Me (1996)



“California Love” is one of 2Pac’s most iconic and commercially successful songs, released in 1996 as part of his album “All Eyez On Me.” Produced by Dr. Dre and featuring a guest verse from Roger Troutman, the song is a celebration of West Coast hip-hop culture and the lifestyle of Southern California. The upbeat and funky beat, combined with 2Pac’s energetic flow and infectious chorus, made it an instant hit and a staple in hip-hop playlists around the world. The music video, which featured a post-apocalyptic desert landscape and larger-than-life visuals, also became an instant classic. “California Love” remains a beloved anthem for fans of West Coast hip-hop and a testament to 2Pac’s ability to create music that transcends boundaries and brings people together.

6.Ambitionz Az A Ridah – All Eyez On Me (1996)

“Ambitionz Az A Ridah” is the opening track on 2Pac’s album “All Eyez On Me” and is considered one of his most iconic songs. Released in 1996, the song features a heavy bassline and a memorable sample from the funk group Ohio Players. The lyrics showcase 2Pac’s unapologetic swagger and defiance as he raps about his rise to fame and his determination to succeed despite the obstacles in his path. The chorus, with its catchy repetition of “I won’t deny it, I’m a straight ridah,” has become a fan favorite and a staple in hip-hop playlists for over two decades. “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” is a testament to 2Pac’s mastery of the art form and his ability to create music that speaks to the heart of the hip-hop culture.

7.I Ain’t Mad At Cha – All Eyez On Me (1996)

“I Ain’t Mad At Cha” is a poignant and introspective song that showcases a different side of 2Pac’s personality. Released in 1996 as part of his album “All Eyez On Me,” the song features a mellow beat and soulful vocals from singer Danny Boy. The lyrics reflect on 2Pac’s relationships with friends who have died or fallen out of his life and express regret for the mistakes he has made. The chorus, with its message of forgiveness and acceptance, has become a fan favorite and a testament to 2Pac’s ability to create music that speaks to the heart of the human experience. “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” is a reminder that 2Pac was not just a rapper but a complex and multifaceted artist who was able to express a wide range of emotions through his music.

8.Changes – Greatest Hits (1998)

“Changes” is one of 2Pac’s most socially conscious and politically charged songs, released posthumously as part of his “Greatest Hits” album in 1998. The song features a sample from Bruce Hornsby’s “The Way It Is” and a haunting beat that underscores the urgency of the lyrics. The song addresses issues of racism, poverty, and social inequality, and calls for meaningful change to address these systemic problems. The chorus, with its hopeful message of “We gotta make a change, it’s time for us as a people to start making some changes,” has become a rallying cry for activists and a testament to 2Pac’s ability to use his music to shed light on important social issues. “Changes” remains a powerful and impactful song that continues to resonate with fans around the world.

9. Dear Mama – Me Against The World (1995)



“Dear Mama” is one of 2Pac’s most emotional and heartfelt songs, released in 1995 as part of his album “Me Against The World.” The song is a tribute to his mother, Afeni Shakur, and tells the story of their relationship and the sacrifices she made to raise him as a single parent. The lyrics are full of gratitude and appreciation for his mother’s unwavering love and support, and the chorus, with its refrain of “You are appreciated,” has become a fan favorite and a testament to the power of maternal love. The song’s soulful beat and 2Pac’s heartfelt delivery make it a powerful and emotional listening experience, and a reminder of the importance of family and the love that binds us together. “Dear Mama” is a timeless classic that continues to touch the hearts of fans around the world.

10.Hail Mary – The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory (1996)

“Hail Mary” is one of 2Pac’s most intense and provocative songs, released posthumously in 1996 as part of his album “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory.” The song features a haunting beat and ominous choral vocals, creating a sense of foreboding and impending doom. The lyrics touch on themes of violence, revenge, and spiritual redemption, and 2Pac’s delivery is full of anger and passion. The chorus, with its repeated invocation of the Hail Mary prayer, adds a layer of religious symbolism to the song, highlighting 2Pac’s complicated relationship with faith and his own mortality. “Hail Mary” is a testament to 2Pac’s ability to push the boundaries of hip-hop and create music that is both provocative and deeply personal. The song remains a fan favorite and a reminder of the enduring legacy of one of the greatest rappers of all time.