The Rolling Stones are a legendary British rock band that has been thrilling audiences with their music for over five decades. The band, formed in 1962, has created some of the most memorable songs in rock history. Their music has transcended generations, and their impact on popular culture is immeasurable. With a discography spanning over 25 studio albums and countless hits, it is hard to narrow down their top songs to just ten. Nevertheless, in this article, we will attempt to do just that, by presenting the top 10 best The Rolling Stones songs of all time.

The Rolling Stones’ music is a mix of rock and roll, blues, and R&B, which has made them one of the most influential bands of all time. Their sound is characterized by Keith Richards’ iconic guitar riffs, Mick Jagger’s distinctive vocals, and the band’s tight rhythm section. Their lyrics often explore themes such as love, sex, and rebellion, making their music a reflection of the times. The Rolling Stones’ songs have become anthems for generations, and their influence on music is undeniable. In this article, we will delve into their discography and present their top 10 songs, showcasing why The Rolling Stones are one of the greatest bands of all time.

1. Beast of Burden” (1978)

“Beast of Burden” is a classic rock ballad by The Rolling Stones, released in 1978. The song features a mellow and soulful melody with a memorable guitar riff and Mick Jagger’s signature vocals. The lyrics, co-written by Jagger and Keith Richards, describe a man’s willingness to be a “beast of burden” for his lover, even though he has his own struggles and imperfections. The song’s emotional depth and vulnerability have made it a timeless classic and one of the band’s most beloved tracks. “Beast of Burden” has been covered by several artists and featured in numerous movies and TV shows, cementing its place in popular culture. It remains a staple of classic rock radio and a testament to The Rolling Stones’ enduring legacy.

2. “Brown Sugar” (1971)

“Brown Sugar” is a high-energy rock and roll song by The Rolling Stones, released in 1971. It is characterized by Keith Richards’ distinctive guitar riff and Mick Jagger’s raucous vocals, as well as its controversial lyrics about slavery, sex, and drugs. The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious energy have made it a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio. “Brown Sugar” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. The song’s provocative lyrics have also sparked controversy and debate, with some criticizing its portrayal of racial and sexual stereotypes. Nevertheless, “Brown Sugar” remains a classic rock anthem and a testament to The Rolling Stones’ ability to create music that both entertains and challenges its audience.

3. “Gimme Shelter” (1969)

“Gimme Shelter” is a haunting rock masterpiece by The Rolling Stones, released in 1969. The song opens with a distinctive guitar riff and features powerful vocals by Mick Jagger and backing vocals by Merry Clayton. The song’s lyrics are a reflection of the social and political unrest of the time, with references to war, violence, and revolution. The chorus, with its repeated plea of “Gimme Shelter,” has become iconic and captures the sense of desperation and fear that permeated the era. “Gimme Shelter” has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows and is often regarded as one of the greatest rock songs of all time. Its enduring popularity is a testament to The Rolling Stones’ ability to create music that speaks to the human condition and transcends time and place.

4. Angie” (1973)

“Angie” is a classic ballad by The Rolling Stones, released in 1973. The song’s delicate melody is characterized by Mick Jagger’s emotive vocals and Keith Richards’ acoustic guitar playing. The lyrics are believed to be about the end of Jagger’s relationship with actress Angie Bowie, and their bittersweet tone has resonated with audiences over the years. “Angie” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, and has been covered by numerous artists. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to The Rolling Stones’ ability to create music that appeals to a wide range of emotions and experiences. “Angie” is often regarded as one of the band’s most beautiful and poignant songs, and its message of love and loss continues to touch the hearts of fans around the world.

5.. “Paint It, Black” (1966)

“Paint It, Black” is a haunting and powerful song by The Rolling Stones, released in 1966. The song’s distinctive melody is driven by a driving guitar riff and features Mick Jagger’s intense vocals. The lyrics are a reflection of the darker aspects of the human experience, with themes of depression, grief, and loss. The song’s title and chorus have become iconic, with the phrase “paint it black” representing the desire to express feelings of despair and darkness. “Paint It, Black” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. Its enduring popularity is a testament to The Rolling Stones’ ability to create music that speaks to the human experience in a profound and emotional way. “Paint It, Black” remains one of the band’s most beloved and respected songs, a true classic of the rock and roll genre.

6.”Wild Horses” (1971)

“Wild Horses” is a tender ballad by The Rolling Stones, released in 1971. The song features a gentle melody, with acoustic guitar and piano providing the accompaniment to Mick Jagger’s emotive vocals. The lyrics are a reflection of the pain of separation and the longing for connection, with the imagery of wild horses representing the freedom and unpredictability of love. “Wild Horses” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and has become a beloved classic of the rock and roll genre. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to The Rolling Stones’ ability to create music that is both emotionally powerful and deeply personal. “Wild Horses” remains one of the band’s most enduring and iconic songs, a true masterpiece of the rock ballad genre.

7. “Jumping Jack Flash” (1968)

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” is a high-energy rock and roll classic by The Rolling Stones, released in 1968. The song features a driving guitar riff by Keith Richards and electrifying vocals by Mick Jagger. The lyrics are a reflection of the rebellious spirit of the times, with references to drugs, violence, and social unrest. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious energy have made it a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. Its enduring popularity is a testament to The Rolling Stones’ ability to create music that captures the spirit of a generation and remains relevant to this day. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” is a true rock and roll anthem and a testament to The Rolling Stones’ enduring legacy.

8. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (1965)

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” is a legendary rock and roll song by The Rolling Stones, released in 1965. The song features a driving guitar riff by Keith Richards and Mick Jagger’s defiant vocals. The lyrics are a reflection of the frustration and alienation of the times, with Jagger’s character expressing his inability to find satisfaction in the world around him. The song’s catchy chorus and iconic guitar riff have made it a cultural touchstone and a classic of the rock and roll genre. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. Its enduring popularity is a testament to The Rolling Stones’ ability to create music that speaks to the human experience in a profound and universal way.

9. “Sympathy for the Devil” (1968)

“Sympathy for the Devil” is a seminal song by The Rolling Stones, released in 1968. The song’s distinctive rhythm and haunting vocals by Mick Jagger are complemented by a driving percussion beat and eerie background vocals. The lyrics are a reflection of the dark and sinister aspects of human nature, with Jagger’s character portraying the devil as a charismatic and seductive figure. The song’s title and chorus have become iconic, representing the band’s willingness to explore taboo subjects and push the boundaries of rock and roll. “Sympathy for the Devil” has been covered by numerous artists and has become a cultural touchstone and a classic of the rock and roll genre. Its enduring popularity is a testament to The Rolling Stones’ ability to create music that is both provocative and deeply affecting. “Sympathy for the Devil” remains one of the band’s most powerful and respected songs, a true masterpiece of the rock genre.

10. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” (1969)

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” is a classic rock ballad by The Rolling Stones, released in 1969. The song features a soaring melody with a memorable choir and orchestra arrangement, along with Mick Jagger’s emotive vocals. The lyrics are a reflection of the universal human experience of disappointment and the acceptance of life’s limitations. The song’s title and chorus have become iconic, representing the band’s willingness to explore themes of introspection and personal growth. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. Its enduring popularity is a testament to The Rolling Stones’ ability to create music that speaks to the human condition and transcends time and place. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” remains one of the band’s most beloved and respected songs, a true classic of the rock ballad genre.