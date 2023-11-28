Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” was a global music phenomenon and one of the most influential entertainers in history. Born on August 29, 1958, in Gary, Indiana, Jackson began his musical career as a child with the Jackson 5 alongside his siblings. His exceptional talent and dynamic stage presence set the stage for an extraordinary solo career.

In the early 1980s, Jackson released a series of groundbreaking albums, including “Off the Wall” and “Thriller.” The latter remains the best-selling album of all time, earning Jackson multiple Grammy Awards and setting new standards for music videos with iconic releases like “Billie Jean” and the title track “Thriller.”

Known for his unparalleled dance moves, including the moonwalk, and his innovative music videos, Michael Jackson transformed the landscape of popular music. His influence extended beyond entertainment, as he was a philanthropist and humanitarian, supporting various charitable causes throughout his life.

Despite controversies in his later years, Jackson’s impact on the music industry and popular culture is enduring. His contributions to pop, R&B, and dance music, along with his unparalleled showmanship, make him an indelible figure in the history of music. Michael Jackson’s legacy lives on through his timeless music and the countless artists he inspired worldwide.

1. Billie Jean

"Billie Jean" is a legendary song by Michael Jackson that was released in 1982. It quickly became one of his most iconic hits and remains a favorite among fans and music enthusiasts worldwide. The song showcases Jackson's incredible vocal range and his ability to combine elements of pop, rock, and funk. With its infectious bassline, catchy melody, and powerful lyrics, "Billie Jean" continues to be recognized as one of the greatest songs of all time. Its impact on popular culture is undeniable, and it solidifies Michael Jackson's status as the King of Pop.

2. Thriller

Thriller, released in 1982, is one of Michael Jackson's most iconic songs. It is renowned for its infectious beat, catchy lyrics, and groundbreaking music video. Thriller reached the top of the charts in numerous countries and remains the best-selling album of all time, selling over 66 million copies worldwide. The song's success can be credited to its distinctive blend of pop, R&B, and funk, as well as Jackson's incredible vocal performance. Thriller is still honored as a timeless classic and a testament to Jackson's musical genius.

3. Beat It

"Beat It" is a classic Michael Jackson song that became an instant hit. Here are three steps to fully appreciate this iconic track:

Listen to the distinctive guitar riff that opens the song, played by Eddie Van Halen. Pay attention to the powerful and catchy chorus, which encourages unity and non-violence. Watch the legendary music video, directed by Bob Giraldi, featuring a thrilling dance battle and Jackson's signature moves.

4. Smooth Criminal

"Smooth Criminal" by Michael Jackson is one of his iconic and beloved songs. Here are some steps to fully appreciate this classic track:

Listen to the catchy opening bass line that hooks you from the start. Pay attention to Michael Jackson's smooth vocals and his signature "hee-hee" ad-libs. Notice the energetic and infectious rhythm that makes you want to dance. Watch the iconic music video, featuring Jackson's iconic lean and slick dance moves. Appreciate the storytelling aspect of the lyrics, which tell the tale of a mysterious criminal.

If you enjoyed "Smooth Criminal," you might also like other Michael Jackson hits like "Billie Jean," "Thriller," and "Beat It." These songs showcase Jackson's incredible talent and timeless musical style.

5. Black or White

"Black or White" is one of Michael Jackson's most iconic songs. To fully appreciate this track, follow these steps:

Listen to the original version released in 1991. Pay attention to the powerful lyrics that promote racial harmony. Appreciate the blend of genres, showcasing Jackson's versatility. Watch the music video, known for its groundbreaking special effects. Explore the cultural impact the song had, sparking important conversations.

If you enjoy "Black or White," you may also like other socially conscious songs by Jackson, such as "Man in the Mirror" and "Heal the World."

6. Bad

"Bad" by Michael Jackson is one of his iconic songs. Here are some steps to fully enjoy and appreciate this masterpiece:

Listen to the original version of "Bad" to experience Jackson's incredible vocals and the catchy beat. Watch the music video to witness Jackson's exceptional dancing skills and his unique style. Learn the lyrics and sing along to feel the energy and passion behind the song. Explore live performances of "Bad" to see Jackson's electrifying stage presence and the crowd's enthusiastic response. Discover remixes and covers of "Bad" to appreciate how the song has influenced other artists.

So, put on your headphones, turn up the volume, and immerse yourself in the world of "Bad" by Michael Jackson!

7. The Way You Make Me Feel

Finding the best Michael Jackson songs of all time is subjective, but "The Way You Make Me Feel" is undoubtedly a standout. Here are some reasons why it remains a fan favorite:

1. Catchy Melody: The song's infectious melody grabs listeners from the opening notes. 2. Vocal Performance: Jackson's smooth and soulful vocals showcase his incredible range and emotional depth. 3. Groove and Rhythm: The song's irresistible groove and rhythm make it impossible to resist dancing. 4. Lyrical Content: The lyrics express the joy and excitement of falling in love, resonating with many listeners. 5. Memorable Music Video: The iconic music video features Jackson's electrifying dance moves and captivating stage presence. 6. Timeless Appeal: Despite being released in 1987, the song remains relevant and popular across generations. 7. Live Performances: Jackson's live performances of "The Way You Make Me Feel" were always energetic and full of charisma.

8. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough

When it comes to the iconic Michael Jackson song "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough," there are a few steps you can take to fully enjoy and appreciate this timeless track:

Listen to the song in its original studio version to fully experience the production and musical nuances. Pay attention to Michael Jackson's smooth vocals and the infectious disco-inspired beat. Watch the music video to witness Jackson's electrifying dance moves and charisma. Try to learn some of the famous dance steps from the song, such as the "robot" or the "finger point." Read about the song's critical and commercial success, as well as its impact on Jackson's career. Explore covers or remixes of the song by other artists to discover new interpretations. Include "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" in your Michael Jackson playlist to enjoy it alongside his other iconic hits. Share the joy of this song with others by playing it at parties or gatherings.

9. Man in the Mirror

When listening to "Man in the Mirror" by Michael Jackson, there are several steps you can take to fully appreciate the song:

Closely listen to the lyrics to fully grasp the message of self-reflection and personal responsibility. Pay attention to the powerful vocals and emotional delivery by Michael Jackson. Appreciate the uplifting and inspirational nature of the song, which encourages positive change. Observe the musical arrangement, including the use of gospel choir vocals and orchestral elements. Watch the music video to experience the visual storytelling that accompanies the song. Research the cultural and social impact of "Man in the Mirror" and its significance in Michael Jackson's career. Share the song with others and discuss its themes and impact on personal growth. Consider how the message of the song can be applied to your own life and actions. Reflect on the lasting legacy of "Man in the Mirror" and its influence on the music industry.

10. Rock with You

"Rock with You" is a timeless Michael Jackson classic that continues to captivate listeners. Here are the steps to fully appreciate this iconic song:

Listen to the introduction, which sets the tone with its rhythmic guitar and catchy beat. Appreciate Jackson's smooth vocals as he effortlessly glides through each verse. Focus on the infectious chorus that will have you singing and dancing along. Pay attention to the intricate instrumentation, including the funky bassline and soulful backing vocals. Watch the music video to witness Jackson's dazzling dance moves and charismatic stage presence. Understand the song's message of escapism and letting go, which resonates with audiences of all ages. Feel the joy and energy that "Rock with You" brings, as it continues to be a staple at parties and gatherings. Share the song with others, introducing a new generation to Jackson's musical genius. Reflect on the impact and legacy of "Rock with You" in shaping the pop music landscape. Enjoy the song on repeat, as it never fails to uplift and bring a sense of nostalgia.