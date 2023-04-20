Keri Hilson is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her soulful voice and unique style. Over the years, she has released numerous hit songs and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry. With her talent, she has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide, and her music continues to inspire and entertain people.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Top 10 Best Keri Hilson songs of all time. From her early hits to her most recent releases, we’ll explore the songs that have made her a household name in the music industry. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering her music, this list will give you a better understanding of Keri Hilson’s artistry and the impact she’s had on the music world. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the Top 10 Best Keri Hilson songs of all time.

1. Superhuman ft. Chris Brown

“Superhuman” is a heartfelt ballad by Keri Hilson featuring Chris Brown, released in 2009 as a single from her debut album “In a Perfect World…”. The song is a beautiful ode to the power of love and the strength it can give us to overcome any obstacle. Hilson and Brown’s vocals blend together seamlessly in this emotional and powerful duet, creating a truly captivating listening experience. The song’s poignant lyrics and soaring melody have resonated with listeners, making it one of Keri Hilson’s most beloved tracks. “Superhuman” showcases Hilson’s range as a vocalist and her ability to connect with listeners on an emotional level. It’s a timeless love song that will continue to be cherished by fans for years to come.

2. Number One ft. R. Kelly

“Number One” is an upbeat and infectious R&B track by Keri Hilson featuring R. Kelly, released in 2009 from her debut album “In a Perfect World…”. The song showcases Hilson’s sultry vocals and confident persona as she sings about being the number one woman in her partner’s life. R. Kelly’s smooth and catchy verse adds an extra layer of charm to the song. “Number One” is a fun and playful track that’s perfect for dancing and singing along to. The song’s catchy chorus and energetic beat make it a fan favorite and one of Hilson’s most popular tracks. Overall, “Number One” is a testament to Hilson’s talent as a singer-songwriter and her ability to create memorable and enjoyable music.

3. Pretty Girl Rock

“Pretty Girl Rock” is an upbeat and empowering anthem by Keri Hilson, released in 2010 from her second studio album “No Boys Allowed”. The song is a celebration of confidence and beauty, encouraging women to embrace their individuality and shine in their own way. With its catchy melody and upbeat rhythm, “Pretty Girl Rock” quickly became a fan favorite, and its positive message resonated with listeners around the world. Hilson’s confident and sassy vocals on the track perfectly capture the song’s empowering spirit, making it a feel-good song that’s perfect for dancing and singing along to. Overall, “Pretty Girl Rock” is a testament to Hilson’s talent as a songwriter and her ability to create music that not only sounds great but also inspires and uplifts listeners.

4. Turnin Me On ft. Lil Wayne

“Turnin Me On” is a seductive and catchy track by Keri Hilson featuring Lil Wayne, released in 2009 from her debut album “In a Perfect World…”. The song’s provocative lyrics and infectious beat make it a standout track, showcasing Hilson’s sultry vocals and Lil Wayne’s smooth flow. With its catchy chorus and undeniable energy, “Turnin Me On” quickly became a fan favorite and one of Hilson’s most popular songs. The track’s music video also received widespread attention for its futuristic theme and eye-catching visuals. Overall, “Turnin Me On” is a testament to Hilson’s versatility as a musician and her ability to create music that’s both sultry and catchy, making it a perfect addition to any playlist.

5. One Night Stand

“One Night Stand” is a seductive and provocative track by Keri Hilson featuring Chris Brown, released in 2010 from her second studio album “No Boys Allowed”. The song’s lyrics explore the desire for a one-night stand with someone who’s caught Hilson’s eye, with Brown’s smooth and sensual vocals perfectly complementing Hilson’s sultry delivery. The track’s catchy melody and infectious beat make it a fan favorite, showcasing Hilson’s ability to create seductive and captivating music. The song’s music video also received widespread attention for its futuristic and sci-fi-inspired theme, with Hilson and Brown playing the roles of androids who are drawn to each other. Overall, “One Night Stand” is a testament to Hilson’s artistry as a songwriter and her ability to create music that’s both sexy and catchy, making it a perfect addition to any playlist.

6. Knock You Down

“Knock You Down” is a soulful and emotional track by Keri Hilson featuring Kanye West and Ne-Yo, released in 2009 from her debut album “In a Perfect World…”. The song’s poignant lyrics explore the ups and downs of falling in love and the fear of losing it all, with Hilson’s powerful vocals conveying the depth of emotion behind the lyrics. Kanye West and Ne-Yo also add their own unique styles to the track, creating a captivating and memorable collaboration. “Knock You Down” quickly became a fan favorite and a commercial success, receiving widespread critical acclaim and reaching the top 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Overall, “Knock You Down” is a testament to Hilson’s talent as a songwriter and her ability to create music that’s both emotionally resonant and commercially successful.

7. Turn My Swag On

“Turn My Swag On” is a confident and upbeat track by Keri Hilson, released in 2009 from her debut album “In a Perfect World…”. The song’s lyrics celebrate self-confidence and the ability to rise above negativity, with Hilson’s sassy and energetic vocals perfectly capturing the song’s empowering spirit. The track’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm make it a fan favorite, and its positive message has resonated with listeners around the world. Originally recorded by Soulja Boy, Hilson’s cover of “Turn My Swag On” adds her own unique touch to the song, showcasing her versatility as a musician. Overall, “Turn My Swag On” is a testament to Hilson’s talent as a singer-songwriter and her ability to create music that’s both catchy and inspiring, making it a perfect addition to any playlist.

8. Lose Control ft. Nelly

“Lose Control” is an upbeat and catchy track by Keri Hilson featuring Nelly, released in 2010 from her second studio album “No Boys Allowed”. The song’s lyrics explore the thrill of letting go and having fun, with Hilson and Nelly’s playful vocals perfectly capturing the song’s carefree spirit. The track’s catchy melody and infectious beat make it a fan favorite, and its positive message of living in the moment has resonated with listeners around the world. The music video for “Lose Control” also received widespread attention for its high-energy choreography and colorful visuals. Overall, “Lose Control” is a testament to Hilson’s ability to create music that’s both fun and empowering, making it a perfect addition to any playlist for a night out or a workout session.

9. How Does It Feel

“How Does It Feel” is a soulful and emotional track by Keri Hilson, released in 2011 from her second studio album “No Boys Allowed”. The song’s poignant lyrics explore the pain of a broken heart and the struggle to move on, with Hilson’s powerful vocals conveying the depth of emotion behind the lyrics. The track’s melancholic melody and understated production allow Hilson’s vocals to take center stage, creating a truly captivating listening experience. “How Does It Feel” showcases Hilson’s range as a vocalist and her ability to convey raw emotion through her music. It’s a song that resonates with anyone who has ever experienced heartbreak, making it a fan favorite and one of Hilson’s most beloved tracks. Overall, “How Does It Feel” is a testament to Hilson’s artistry as a songwriter and her ability to create music that’s both emotionally resonant and musically compelling.

10. Energy

“Energy” is an upbeat and catchy track by Keri Hilson, released in 2008 as the lead single from her debut album “In a Perfect World…”. The song’s lyrics celebrate the rush of falling in love and the electricity that comes with it, with Hilson’s vibrant vocals perfectly capturing the song’s infectious energy. The track’s catchy melody and energetic beat make it a fan favorite, and its positive message of love and connection has resonated with listeners around the world. “Energy” received widespread critical acclaim and reached the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, cementing Hilson’s status as a rising star in the music industry. Overall, “Energy” is a testament to Hilson’s talent as a singer-songwriter and her ability to create music that’s both fun and meaningful, making it a perfect addition to any playlist.