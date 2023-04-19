Yo Gotti is an American rapper and songwriter known for his hard-hitting lyrics and street-smart style. Born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1981, Yo Gotti began his music career in the late 1990s, releasing several independent albums before signing with RCA Records in 2013.

Gotti’s breakthrough album, “I Am,” was released in 2013 and featured hit singles such as “Act Right” and “Cold Blood.” The album cemented Gotti’s status as a rising star in the rap music scene, with his raw and gritty lyrics reflecting the harsh realities of life in the inner city.

Throughout his career, Gotti has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and J. Cole. He is also the founder and CEO of his own record label, Collective Music Group.

In addition to his music career, Yo Gotti is known for his philanthropic work, supporting causes such as education and criminal justice reform.

Overall, Yo Gotti remains an influential and respected figure in the rap music scene, with his music reflecting the struggles and triumphs of life in the inner city. His hard-hitting lyrics and street-smart style continue to resonate with fans around the world.

10. “Law” (feat. E-40)

“Law” is a rap song by American rapper Yo Gotti, featuring E-40. The track features a hard-hitting instrumental with a slow and menacing beat, punctuated by heavy bass and eerie synth melodies. The vocals are aggressive and confident, with both Yo Gotti and E-40 delivering fiery verses filled with braggadocio and wordplay. The lyrics touch on themes of power, money, and success, with the repeated line “All I know is ball, law” serving as a catchy refrain. Overall, “Law” is a standout track from Yo Gotti’s 2016 album “The Art of Hustle,” showcasing his talent for crafting hard-hitting and intense rap music. It’s a must-listen for fans of trap and gangsta rap.

9. “Recession Proof”

“Recession Proof” by Yo Gotti is a hip-hop track that speaks to the rapper’s resilience and determination to succeed despite the challenges of the world around him. The song’s instrumentation is minimalistic and driven by a strong beat, with Yo Gotti’s confident flow and powerful lyrics taking center stage. He raps about his success and the challenges he’s faced along the way, with references to his rough upbringing and the difficult economic times facing many Americans. The chorus is memorable and catchy, with Yo Gotti declaring that he’s “recession proof” and nothing can stop him from achieving his goals. “Recession Proof” is a powerful and empowering track that showcases Yo Gotti’s talent as a rapper and his unshakable resolve.

8. “5 Star”

“5 Star” is a hit song by Yo Gotti from his 2009 mixtape, “CM2 (Cocaine Muzik 2).” The song features a catchy and infectious beat, with Yo Gotti’s raw and confident flow delivering braggadocious lyrics about his luxurious lifestyle. The song’s themes explore the joys and pleasures of success, with Yo Gotti celebrating his newfound fame and fortune. The music video for “5 Star” features Yo Gotti performing in a variety of opulent settings, adding to the song’s celebratory and indulgent tone. Overall, “5 Star” is a standout track that showcases Yo Gotti’s ability to create catchy and infectious rap music.

7. “I Know” (feat. Rich Homie Quan)

“I Know” is a hip-hop track by American rapper Yo Gotti, featuring Rich Homie Quan. The song features a laid-back and groovy instrumental with a smooth beat, funky basslines, and catchy piano melodies. The vocals are melodic and soulful, with Yo Gotti and Rich Homie Quan delivering introspective verses about their experiences with love and relationships. The chorus is particularly catchy, with the repeated line “I know, I know, I know” serving as a memorable hook. Overall, “I Know” is a standout track from Yo Gotti’s 2015 album “The Art of Hustle,” showcasing his versatility as a rapper and his ability to create emotionally resonant music. It’s a must-listen for fans of contemporary hip-hop and R&B.

6. “Errrbody”

“Errrbody” by Yo Gotti is an energetic and hard-hitting hip-hop track that speaks to the rapper’s status as a successful and influential figure in the music industry. The song’s instrumentation is minimalistic but impactful, with a strong beat and catchy melody providing the foundation for Yo Gotti’s confident flow and powerful lyrics. He raps about his rise to fame, his struggles along the way, and his determination to keep pushing forward and succeeding. The chorus is catchy and memorable, with Yo Gotti repeating the phrase “errrbody” to emphasize his status as a major player in the rap game. “Errrbody” is a dynamic and engaging track that showcases Yo Gotti’s talent and ambition as an artist.

5. “Juice”

“Juice” is a hit song by Yo Gotti from his 2018 album, “I Still Am.” The song features a catchy and upbeat trap sound, with Yo Gotti’s confident flow delivering lyrics about his success and influence in the rap music scene. The song’s themes explore the power and prestige that come with success, with Yo Gotti celebrating his achievements and the impact he has had on the music industry. The music video for “Juice” features Yo Gotti performing in a variety of opulent and extravagant settings, adding to the song’s celebratory and indulgent tone. Overall, “Juice” is a standout track that showcases Yo Gotti’s ability to create catchy and infectious trap music.

4. “Act Right” (feat. Jeezy and YG)

“Act Right” is a hit song by American rapper Yo Gotti, featuring fellow rappers Jeezy and YG. The song features a catchy and upbeat instrumental, with prominent basslines, lively hi-hats, and electronic synths. The vocals are aggressive and confident, with Yo Gotti, Jeezy, and YG delivering boastful and braggadocious verses about their wealth, fame, and success. The chorus is particularly memorable, with the repeated line “Act right, act right, money don’t fold” serving as a memorable hook. Overall, “Act Right” is a high-energy and infectious track that showcases the talents of three of the most popular rappers of the time.

3. “Put a Date On It” (feat. Lil Baby)

“Put a Date On It” by Yo Gotti is a catchy and upbeat hip-hop track that features guest vocals from Lil Baby. The song’s instrumentation is driven by a strong beat and infectious melody, with Yo Gotti and Lil Baby’s smooth flows and clever wordplay taking center stage. The lyrics revolve around the rappers’ success, wealth, and lifestyle, with references to expensive cars, designer clothes, and luxurious living. The chorus is memorable and catchy, with the phrase “put a date on it” serving as a metaphor for the rappers’ ability to make things happen and achieve their goals. “Put a Date On It” is a fun and engaging track that showcases Yo Gotti and Lil Baby’s chemistry and talent as rappers.

2. “Down in the DM”

“Down in the DM” is a hit song by Yo Gotti from his 2016 album, “The Art of Hustle.” The song features a catchy and upbeat hip hop sound, with Yo Gotti’s raw and confident flow delivering humorous and provocative lyrics about sliding into someone’s direct messages on social media. The song’s themes explore the role of social media in modern romance and the ways in which technology has changed the dating game. The music video for “Down in the DM” features Yo Gotti performing in a variety of playful and colorful settings, adding to the song’s lighthearted and humorous tone. Overall, “Down in the DM” is a standout track that showcases Yo Gotti’s ability to create catchy and playful hip hop music.

1. “Rake It Up” (feat. Nicki Minaj)

“Rake It Up” is a hit song by Yo Gotti featuring Nicki Minaj from his 2017 album, “I Still Am.” The song features a catchy and infectious trap sound, with Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj delivering playful and provocative lyrics about making money and living large. The song’s themes explore the joys and pleasures of success, with Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj celebrating their wealth and status. The music video for “Rake It Up” features Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj performing in a variety of extravagant and playful settings, adding to the song’s indulgent and celebratory tone. Overall, “Rake It Up” is a standout track that showcases Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj’s ability to create catchy and infectious trap music.