Willow, also known as Willow Smith, is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She was born in 2000 in Los Angeles, California, and is the daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Willow first gained fame in 2010 with her hit single “Whip My Hair,” which showcased her unique sound and style.

Since then, Willow has continued to release music that is experimental and boundary-pushing, incorporating elements of alternative R&B, neo-soul, and indie pop. Her music often explores themes of self-discovery, individuality, and spirituality, with her lyrics showing a deep introspection and emotional vulnerability.

Willow has also acted in several films and TV shows, including “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa,” “True Jackson, VP,” and “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts.” She is known for her eclectic and fearless fashion sense, as well as her commitment to social justice causes such as climate change, racial justice, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Overall, Willow is a talented and innovative artist who has quickly become a major force in the music industry. Her ability to create music that is both sonically and thematically daring has earned her a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim.

10. “Whip My Hair” with Nicki Minaj (2010)

“Whip My Hair” is an upbeat and empowering song by American singer Willow Smith, featuring Nicki Minaj. Released in 2010, it quickly became a hit and was praised for its catchy melody and positive message. The song features a high-energy beat, pulsing synths, and an infectious chorus that encourages listeners to express themselves and be confident in their own skin. Its lyrics celebrate the joy of being young and carefree, and its music video showcases Willow’s distinctive style and fierce personality. With the addition of Nicki Minaj’s verse, “Whip My Hair” is a dynamic collaboration that showcases the talent and confidence of both artists.

9. “Marceline” (2015)

“Marceline” is a song by American singer-songwriter Willow, released in 2021. The track is a dreamy and atmospheric ballad that showcases Willow’s ethereal vocals and unique musical style. The song features a haunting melody, layered with subtle electronic beats and atmospheric production. The lyrics express a sense of longing and the struggle to connect with others in a world that can be isolating and alienating. “Marceline” is a standout track from Willow’s latest album, with its evocative sound and introspective lyrics resonating with audiences and earning critical acclaim for its emotional depth and sonic innovation.

8. “9” with SZA (2014)

“9” is a song by Willow featuring SZA, released in 2020 as part of her album “lately I feel EVERYTHING.” The song features a dreamy and soulful sound, with the two artists’ voices blending together seamlessly. The song’s lyrics are about the struggles of growing up and trying to navigate the complexities of life, with the two artists reflecting on their shared experiences and emotions. “9” showcases Willow’s ability to create music that is both musically intricate and emotionally resonant, and it highlights the power of collaboration and connection in creating meaningful art.

7. “Female Energy, Part 2” (2019)

“Female Energy, Part 2” is a dreamy and introspective song by American singer Willow Smith. Released in 2015, it was praised for its haunting melody, ethereal vocals, and emotional depth. The song features a minimalist arrangement, with sparse instrumentation and Willow’s delicate voice at the forefront. Its lyrics explore themes of self-discovery, inner strength, and the beauty of the human experience. “Female Energy, Part 2” is a haunting and beautiful song that showcases Willow’s artistic maturity and her ability to create music that is both personal and universal. It’s a reminder of the power of introspection and self-expression in our journey towards self-discovery.

6. “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” with Travis Barker (2021)

“t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” is a song by American singer-songwriter Willow, released in 2021. The track is a dynamic and energetic rock anthem that showcases Willow’s versatile vocal range and raw musical talent. The song features a catchy and memorable guitar riff, layered with heavy drums and bass. The lyrics express a sense of rebellion and empowerment, as Willow encourages listeners to be true to themselves and reject societal pressures to conform. “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” is a standout track from Willow’s latest album, with its infectious sound and empowering message resonating with fans worldwide.

5. “Time Machine” (2019)

“Time Machine” is a song by Willow, released in 2019 as a standalone single. The song features a funky and upbeat sound, with a catchy melody and Willow’s distinctive vocals. The song’s lyrics are about the desire to escape the present and travel back to a simpler time, with Willow singing about the beauty of nostalgia and the importance of cherishing the past. “Time Machine” showcases Willow’s ability to create music that is both playful and introspective, and it highlights her unique sound and style. The song was a hit with fans and critics alike, cementing Willow’s reputation as one of the most exciting and innovative artists in contemporary music.

4. “Meet Me At Our Spot” with Tyler Cole and THE ANXIETY (2021)

“Meet Me At Our Spot” is a tender and romantic song by American singer Willow Smith. Released in 2019, it quickly became a fan favorite and was praised for its heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody. The song features a simple guitar arrangement, with Willow’s gentle voice conveying a sense of intimacy and vulnerability. Its lyrics express a deep sense of connection and longing, as Willow sings about a secret spot where she and her lover can escape the world and be together. “Meet Me At Our Spot” is a beautiful and intimate love song that captures the magic and intimacy of a special relationship.

3. “emo girl” with Machine Gun Kelly (2022)

“emo girl” is a song by American singer-songwriter Willow, released in 2021. The track is a heartfelt and introspective ballad that showcases Willow’s vulnerability and emotional depth. The song features a stripped-down and raw production, with Willow’s delicate vocals accompanied by a simple piano melody. The lyrics express a sense of isolation and the struggle to find acceptance in a world that can be judgmental and cruel. “emo girl” is a standout track from Willow’s latest album, with its poignant sound and relatable lyrics resonating with fans who have also experienced the pain and loneliness of feeling like an outsider.

2. “Wait a Minute!” (2015)

“Wait a Minute!” is a song by Willow, released in 2015 as part of her EP “Interdimensional Tesseract.” The song features a moody and ethereal sound, with haunting vocals and atmospheric instrumentation. The song’s lyrics are about the struggle to find one’s place in the world and the desire to break free from societal constraints. “Wait a Minute!” showcases Willow’s ability to create music that is both emotionally resonant and musically complex, and it highlights her unique perspective and creative vision. The song was praised for its experimental sound and marked Willow as a rising talent in the music industry.

1. “I Am Me” (2012)

“I Am Me” is a song by American singer-songwriter Willow, released in 2012. The track is a soulful and uplifting anthem that showcases Willow’s powerful vocals and positive message. The song features a catchy melody, layered with upbeat production and a vibrant horn section. The lyrics express a sense of self-love and empowerment, as Willow encourages listeners to embrace their unique individuality and celebrate their authentic selves. “I Am Me” is a standout track from Willow’s early career, with its infectious sound and empowering message resonating with fans of all ages and backgrounds.