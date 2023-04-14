Tremaine Aldon Neverson, better known by his stage name Trey Songz, is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. Born on November 28, 1984, in Petersburg, Virginia, Trey began singing at a young age and was encouraged by his family to pursue a career in music. He gained recognition with his debut album, “I Gotta Make It,” released in 2005, which included the hit single “Gotta Make It.”

Over the course of his career, Trey Songz has become known for his smooth R&B vocals, catchy hooks, and charismatic stage presence. He has released several successful albums and singles, including “Ready,” “Chapter V,” and “Trigga.” Some of his most popular songs include “Bottoms Up,” “Say Aah,” and “Na Na.”

In addition to his music career, Trey Songz has also pursued acting, appearing in films such as “Texas Chainsaw 3D” and “Blood Brother.” He has also made guest appearances on several television shows, including “American Dad!” and “Empire.”

Trey Songz has been nominated for several awards throughout his career, including BET Awards and Grammy Awards. He has also won several awards, including two BET Awards and three ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards.

Despite his success, Trey Songz has also faced controversy throughout his career, including allegations of domestic violence in 2018. He has addressed these allegations and continues to make music and entertain his fans.

10. Chi Chi (Feat. Chris Brown)

“Chi Chi” is a song by Trey Songz featuring Chris Brown, released in 2019. The track is a high-energy, up-tempo dancehall-influenced song with an infectious beat that is guaranteed to make you move. The lyrics are a playful and flirtatious celebration of the female form, with both artists delivering verses about their love of curvy women. Trey Songz’s smooth vocals blend perfectly with Chris Brown’s signature ad-libs, creating a fun and memorable track. “Chi Chi” became a fan favorite and solidified Trey Songz and Chris Brown’s reputation as dynamic and versatile R&B artists.

9. Neighbors Know My Name

“Neighbors Know My Name” is a popular R&B song by American singer Trey Songz. Released in 2010, the song features a sensual and romantic vibe, with Trey singing about his sexual prowess and his lover’s satisfaction. The song’s catchy chorus has become a fan favorite and is often used as a wedding or anniversary song. The music video features Trey in various intimate settings with his lover, adding to the song’s sensual appeal. Overall, “Neighbors Know My Name” is a seductive and romantic R&B track that showcases Trey Songz’s vocal and lyrical talent.

8. Touchin, Lovin (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

“Touchin, Lovin” is a 2014 single by Trey Songz featuring Nicki Minaj. The song is a sensual R&B track with a catchy chorus and steamy lyrics. The production has a smooth beat with electronic and acoustic elements that create a seductive atmosphere. The lyrics describe a passionate encounter between the two artists, with each verse building up the sexual tension. Nicki Minaj’s feature adds an extra layer of sensuality, with her suggestive lyrics and sultry delivery. The music video features Trey and Nicki in a neon-lit bedroom, engaging in suggestive activities. “Touchin, Lovin” was a commercial success and solidified Trey Songz’s reputation as a master of seduction in R&B.

7. Back Home (Feat. Summer Walker)

“Back Home” is a song by Trey Songz featuring Summer Walker, released in 2020. The track is a smooth and soulful R&B ballad that showcases Trey Songz’s impressive vocal range and emotional depth. The lyrics describe the longing for a return to a simpler time and the comfort of being surrounded by loved ones. Summer Walker’s angelic vocals complement Trey Songz’s performance perfectly, creating a powerful and moving duet. “Back Home” was released during the COVID-19 pandemic and served as a reminder of the importance of family and home during challenging times. The song was well-received by fans and critics alike and cemented Trey Songz’s status as a skilled and respected R&B artist.

6. Nobody Else But You

“Nobody Else But You” is a romantic R&B song by American singer Trey Songz. Released in 2017, the song features Trey’s smooth and soulful vocals, singing about his love and devotion for his partner. The song’s lyrics express a deep connection and affection, emphasizing the idea that no one else could replace his lover. The music video features Trey in various romantic settings with his partner, adding to the song’s intimate and heartfelt message. Overall, “Nobody Else But You” is a beautiful and emotional love song that showcases Trey Songz’s talent for creating romantic and soulful R&B tracks.

5. Can’t Help But Wait

“Can’t Help But Wait” is a 2007 single by Trey Songz. The song is an emotional R&B ballad about a relationship on the brink of falling apart. The production has a minimalistic arrangement, with a simple piano melody and subtle drum beats that allow Trey’s vocals to shine. The lyrics describe the frustration and confusion of trying to hold on to a love that’s slipping away. Trey’s vocals are passionate and vulnerable, conveying the pain and uncertainty of the situation. The music video has a nostalgic feel, with Trey walking around the city and reflecting on his failed relationship. “Can’t Help But Wait” was a commercial and critical success, earning Trey his first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

4. Na Na

“Na Na” is a song by Trey Songz, released in 2014. The track features an infectious, upbeat instrumental with a catchy melody that is sure to get listeners dancing. The lyrics describe Trey Songz’s pursuit of a woman he is attracted to and his desire to take her home. The chorus features a playful repetition of the phrase “na na” that adds to the song’s fun and flirtatious vibe. “Na Na” was a commercial success, peaking at number 21 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and solidifying Trey Songz’s reputation as a hitmaker in the R&B genre.

3. Say Aah (Feat. Fabolous)

“Say Aah” is a popular R&B and hip-hop song by Trey Songz featuring Fabolous. Released in 2009, the song features a catchy chorus and a danceable beat, with Trey singing about partying and having a good time. Fabolous contributes a verse that compliments Trey’s party-themed lyrics. The song’s music video features Trey and Fabolous at a club, enjoying the nightlife and entertaining the crowd. Overall, “Say Aah” is a fun and upbeat track that has become a fan favorite and is often played at parties and clubs.

2. Slow Motion

“Slow Motion” is a 2015 single by Trey Songz. The song is a smooth and seductive R&B track with a mellow beat and atmospheric synths. The lyrics describe a romantic encounter in slow motion, with Trey’s vocals painting a picture of intimacy and sensuality. The chorus is catchy and memorable, with a repeated phrase that emphasizes the sensual nature of the song. The music video has a sensual and dreamlike aesthetic, with Trey surrounded by beautiful women and scenes of him and his love interest in various intimate settings. “Slow Motion” was a commercial success, peaking at number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

1. Bottoms Up (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

“Bottoms Up” is a popular R&B and hip-hop song by Trey Songz featuring Nicki Minaj. Released in 2010, the song features a catchy chorus and a lively beat, with Trey singing about drinking and having a good time. Nicki Minaj contributes a verse that adds to the party-themed lyrics. The song’s music video features Trey and Nicki at a club, enjoying the nightlife and performing for the crowd. Overall, “Bottoms Up” is a fun and energetic track that has become a fan favorite and is often played at parties and clubs.