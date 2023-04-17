Tove Lo is a Swedish singer, songwriter, and musician known for her confessional and provocative lyrics and her unique brand of electropop music. Born in Stockholm in 1987, Lo developed a passion for music at an early age and began writing her own songs as a teenager.

Lo first gained recognition with her debut single “Habits (Stay High)” in 2013, which topped the charts in several countries and earned her a Grammy nomination. The song’s frank lyrics about using drugs and alcohol to cope with heartbreak struck a chord with listeners and set the tone for Lo’s career as an artist who is unafraid to address taboo topics.

Over the years, Lo has released several successful albums, including “Queen of the Clouds,” “Lady Wood,” and “Blue Lips.” Her music explores themes of love, sexuality, and mental health, and often incorporates electronic and dance-pop elements. Lo’s raw and honest lyrics and her powerful vocals have earned her a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim.

In addition to her music career, Lo is also an advocate for mental health and has spoken openly about her struggles with anxiety and depression. She has used her platform to raise awareness about mental health issues and to promote self-care and self-love.

Overall, Tove Lo is a fearless and talented musician who has established herself as one of the most exciting voices in pop music today.

10. Timebomb

“Timebomb” is a song by Tove Lo, released in 2015 as a single from her debut album “Queen of the Clouds.” The song features Lo’s signature electropop sound, with pulsing beats and synth-heavy instrumentation. The song’s lyrics are about a tumultuous and passionate relationship that is on the brink of collapse, with Lo singing about the explosive chemistry between her and her lover. The song’s catchy chorus and Lo’s powerful vocals make it a standout track on the album and a fan favorite. “Timebomb” showcases Lo’s ability to create emotionally charged and memorable pop music.

9. Moments

Tove Lo’s “Moments” is an introspective track that delves into the complexities of modern relationships. The song opens with a sparse, electronic beat and Tove Lo’s raw vocals, which are later joined by a soaring chorus and ethereal background vocals. The lyrics describe the fear and uncertainty that comes with falling in love, as well as the desire to live in the moment and embrace the intensity of the experience. Tove Lo’s candid and confessional approach to songwriting is on full display in “Moments”, resulting in a powerful and relatable track that speaks to the heart of what it means to be human.

8. Out of my mind

“Out of my mind” by Tove Lo is a powerful and emotive pop song that explores the aftermath of a failed relationship. The song features a driving beat, moody synths, and Tove Lo’s soulful and raw vocals, which convey the pain and heartbreak of losing someone she loved. The lyrics touch on themes of self-destructive behavior and the struggle to move on, with Tove Lo singing about trying to get her ex out of her mind but feeling like she can’t escape the memories. With its vulnerable and honest lyrics and powerful sound, “Out of my mind” is a perfect song for anyone going through a tough breakup.

7. Not on drugs

“Not on Drugs” is a song by Tove Lo, released in 2014 as a single from her debut album “Queen of the Clouds.” The song is an upbeat and infectious electropop track, with a driving beat and catchy hooks. The song’s lyrics are about the overwhelming feeling of falling in love and the intense rush of emotions that come with it. Lo’s vocals are both playful and seductive, adding to the song’s energetic and vibrant atmosphere. “Not on Drugs” became a hit, earning critical acclaim and showcasing Lo’s ability to create addictive and danceable pop music.

6. Disco Tits

Tove Lo’s “Disco Tits” is a playful and provocative track that fuses elements of pop, disco, and electronica. The song’s infectious beat and funky bassline are complemented by Tove Lo’s sultry vocals, which describe the rush of attraction and desire that comes with a new relationship. The song’s chorus, with Tove Lo chanting “I’m fully charged, nipples are hard / Ready to go,” is both bold and empowering, celebrating the pleasures of the flesh without shame or apology. “Disco Tits” is a fun and unabashedly sexy track that showcases Tove Lo’s confidence and charisma as a performer.

5. Talking Body

“Talking Body” by Tove Lo is a seductive and steamy pop song that celebrates the joys of physical intimacy. The song features a catchy beat, a sultry melody, and Tove Lo’s seductive vocals, which are playful and suggestive. The lyrics are explicit and provocative, exploring themes of lust, desire, and sexual attraction. With its infectious energy and unapologetic lyrics, “Talking Body” is a perfect song for anyone in the mood for some fun and flirty pop music. It’s no wonder the song became a hit, cementing Tove Lo as a rising star in the pop music scene.

4. Say it

“Say it” is a song by Tove Lo featuring Australian musician Flume, released in 2016 as part of Flume’s album “Skin.” The song features a moody and atmospheric production, with Lo’s vocals floating over Flume’s intricate beats and ambient soundscapes. The song’s lyrics explore the complexity of relationships and the difficulty of communicating one’s feelings, with Lo singing about the need for honesty and vulnerability. “Say it” showcases Lo’s ability to create emotionally resonant music and her willingness to collaborate with other talented musicians to create innovative and experimental sounds.

3. Cool Girl

Tove Lo’s “Cool Girl” is a sleek and seductive track that challenges conventional notions of femininity and romance. The song’s hypnotic beat and Tove Lo’s cool, detached vocals set the stage for lyrics that critique the unrealistic expectations placed on women in relationships. Tove Lo references the titular “cool girl”, a character from Gillian Flynn’s novel “Gone Girl”, who performs a manicured version of femininity to keep her partner interested. Tove Lo’s take on the trope is refreshingly honest, calling out the double standards and power imbalances that often exist in romantic relationships. “Cool Girl” is a smart and stylish track that showcases Tove Lo’s artistic vision and unique perspective.

2. Stay High (Hippie Sabotage Remix)

“Stay High” by Tove Lo is a mellow and dreamy pop song that celebrates the joys of being carefree and letting loose. The Hippie Sabotage Remix features a relaxed and laid-back beat, with a smooth and enchanting melody. Tove Lo’s vocals are haunting and ethereal, conveying the feeling of being lost in a moment of pure bliss. The lyrics touch on themes of escapism and the desire to disconnect from reality for a while. With its dreamy and captivating sound, “Stay High” is a perfect song for anyone looking to unwind and let go of their worries for a little while.

1. Habits (Stay High)

“Habits (Stay High)” is a song by Tove Lo, released in 2013 as a single from her debut EP “Truth Serum.” The song features Lo’s distinctive electropop sound, with a dreamy and hazy production that complements the song’s lyrical content. The song’s lyrics are about using drugs and alcohol to cope with heartbreak, with Lo singing about the emotional pain of a failed relationship and the temporary relief that substances can provide. The song’s memorable chorus and Lo’s haunting vocals make it a fan favorite and a breakthrough hit for the artist. “Habits (Stay High)” is a powerful and honest portrayal of the complexities of addiction and heartbreak.