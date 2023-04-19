Toto is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1977. The band is known for their classic rock hits such as “Africa,” “Rosanna,” and “Hold the Line,” which feature a blend of pop, rock, and R&B styles. The band’s original lineup consisted of keyboardist David Paich, guitarist Steve Lukather, drummer Jeff Porcaro, bassist David Hungate, and keyboardist Steve Porcaro.

Toto has released 17 studio albums and has sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling music groups of all time. The band has won several Grammy Awards throughout their career, including Album of the Year for “Toto IV” in 1983.

In addition to their success as a recording and touring band, Toto’s members have also been in demand as session musicians, performing on albums by notable artists such as Michael Jackson, Boz Scaggs, and Quincy Jones.

Toto’s music has been praised for its technical proficiency, catchy melodies, and diverse musical influences. The band’s sound has evolved over the years, incorporating elements of jazz, funk, and progressive rock into their music.

Overall, Toto remains an enduring and influential presence in the classic rock music scene, with their music continuing to resonate with fans around the world.

10. Georgy Porgy

“Georgy Porgy” is a classic song by American rock band Toto. The track features a smooth and groovy instrumental with a funky bassline and jazzy keyboard chords. The vocals are soulful and melodious, with lead singer Bobby Kimball delivering a memorable performance. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is infatuated with a woman but is too shy to make a move. The chorus is particularly memorable, with the repeated line “Georgy Porgy, pudding pie, kissed the girls and made them cry.” Overall, “Georgy Porgy” is a timeless track from Toto’s 1978 self-titled debut album, showcasing their talent for crafting catchy and soulful rock music. It’s a must-listen for fans of classic rock and funk.

9. Stop Loving You

Toto’s “Stop Loving You” is a catchy and upbeat pop-rock track that explores the complexities of love and heartbreak. The song’s instrumentation is driven by a lively synth melody and a strong beat, creating a fun and energetic feel that perfectly complements the upbeat lyrics. The chorus is memorable and catchy, with Toto singing about the struggle to let go of a past love. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy hooks make it an enjoyable listen, while its lyrics touch on universal themes of love and loss that resonate with listeners of all ages.

8. Stranger in Town

“Stranger in Town” is a song by Toto from their 1984 album, “Isolation.” The song features a smooth and soulful pop rock sound, with lead vocalist Joseph Williams delivering emotive and introspective lyrics about the challenges of finding love and companionship in a fast-paced world. The song’s themes explore the feelings of isolation and longing that can come with modern life, with Toto’s trademark blend of pop, rock, and R&B styles creating a catchy and accessible listening experience. Overall, “Stranger in Town” is a standout track that showcases Toto’s ability to create emotive and relatable pop rock music.

7. 99

“99” is a classic rock song by American band Toto. The track features a lively and energetic instrumental with a driving rhythm and catchy guitar riffs. The vocals are powerful and melodic, with lead singer Bobby Kimball delivering an impressive performance. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is searching for a better life, with the repeated line “I’ve been waiting so long for 99.” The chorus is particularly memorable, with the catchy refrain “I’ll be holding on, I’ll be holding on, I’ll be holding on to 99.” Overall, “99” is a standout track from Toto’s 1979 album “Hydra,” showcasing their talent for crafting catchy and upbeat rock music. It’s a must-listen for fans of classic rock and 80s pop rock.

6. Pamela

“Pamela” is a song by Toto from their 1988 album, “The Seventh One.” The song features a smooth and melodic pop rock sound, with lead vocalist Joseph Williams delivering romantic and heartfelt lyrics about a former lover. The song’s themes explore the pain and regret that can come with lost love, with Toto’s signature blend of pop, rock, and R&B styles creating a lush and emotive listening experience. The music video for “Pamela” features the band performing on a colorful and futuristic set, adding to the song’s upbeat and optimistic tone. Overall, “Pamela” is a standout track that showcases Toto’s ability to create memorable and catchy pop rock music.

5. I’ll Be Over You

Toto’s “I’ll Be Over You” is a poignant and emotional ballad that speaks to the pain of heartbreak and the struggle to move on. The song’s instrumentation is delicate and understated, with gentle piano and guitar chords providing a gentle backdrop for lead vocalist Joseph Williams’ emotive vocals. The lyrics are introspective and heartfelt, with Williams singing about his struggle to let go of a past love and find closure. The chorus is memorable and powerful, with Williams declaring that he’ll be there to support and comfort his former partner even as he tries to move on. “I’ll Be Over You” is a touching and powerful track that showcases Toto’s talent for crafting emotive and resonant music.

4. I Won’t Hold You Back

“I Won’t Hold You Back” is a ballad by Toto from their 1982 album, “Toto IV.” The song features a slow and atmospheric sound, with lead vocalist Steve Lukather delivering heartfelt and melancholic lyrics about a failed relationship. The song’s themes explore the pain and regret that can come with lost love, with Toto’s signature blend of pop, rock, and R&B styles creating a powerful and emotive listening experience. The music video for “I Won’t Hold You Back” features Lukather performing the song on a dark and moody stage, adding to the song’s introspective and melancholic tone. Overall, “I Won’t Hold You Back” is a standout track that showcases Toto’s ability to create emotive and introspective pop rock ballads.

3. Hold the Line

“Hold the Line” is a classic rock song by American band Toto. The track features a lively and upbeat instrumental with a driving rhythm and catchy keyboard riffs. The vocals are powerful and soulful, with lead singer Bobby Kimball delivering a standout performance. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is trying to hold onto his relationship in the face of adversity, with the repeated line “Hold the line, love isn’t always on time.” The chorus is particularly memorable, with the catchy refrain “Love isn’t always on time, oh oh oh.” Overall, “Hold the Line” is a timeless track from Toto’s 1978 self-titled debut album, showcasing their talent for crafting catchy and heartfelt rock music. It’s a must-listen for fans of classic rock and 70s pop rock.

2. Rosanna

Toto’s “Rosanna” is a classic rock track that showcases the band’s musical prowess and versatility. The song’s instrumentation is driven by a lively and infectious rhythm, with funky guitar riffs and a strong beat creating a fun and upbeat feel that’s perfect for dancing. The lyrics are playful and flirtatious, with lead vocalist Bobby Kimball singing about a mysterious and alluring woman named Rosanna. The chorus is catchy and memorable, with Kimball proclaiming his love for Rosanna and declaring that he’ll never let her go. “Rosanna” is a timeless classic that continues to delight fans of all ages with its infectious energy and playful lyrics.

1. Africa

“Africa” is a hit song by Toto from their 1982 album, “Toto IV.” The song features a catchy and upbeat pop rock sound, with lead vocalist David Paich delivering introspective and romantic lyrics about a mythical version of Africa. The song’s themes explore the allure and mystery of the African continent, with Toto’s signature blend of pop, rock, and R&B styles creating a memorable and infectious listening experience. The music video for “Africa” features the band performing in a variety of exotic and mystical settings, adding to the song’s adventurous and romantic tone. Overall, “Africa” is a standout track that remains a classic of 1980s pop rock music.