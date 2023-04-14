The Strokes are an American rock band formed in New York City in 1998. The band consists of Julian Casablancas on vocals, Nick Valensi on guitar, Albert Hammond Jr. on guitar, Nikolai Fraiture on bass, and Fabrizio Moretti on drums. They gained critical acclaim and commercial success with their debut album, “Is This It,” released in 2001.

The Strokes are known for their distinctive sound, which combines garage rock and post-punk influences with catchy melodies and Casablancas’ unique vocal style. They have released several successful albums over the years, including “Room on Fire,” “First Impressions of Earth,” and “Angles.”

The band’s music has been praised for its raw energy and rebellious spirit, with lyrics that explore themes of youth, love, and angst. Some of their most popular songs include “Last Nite,” “Someday,” and “Juicebox.”

In addition to their music, The Strokes have also been known for their fashion sense and their influence on the indie rock scene. They have been recognized with numerous awards and nominations throughout their career, including a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2021 for their album “The New Abnormal.”

The Strokes continue to be a beloved and influential band in the rock genre, with a dedicated fanbase and a legacy that has inspired countless artists over the years.

# 10 – Hard To Explain

“Hard to Explain” is a song by The Strokes, released in 2001 as the lead single from their debut album “Is This It.” The track features the band’s signature garage rock sound with raw, distorted guitar riffs and a driving rhythm section. Julian Casablancas delivers the lyrics with his distinctive vocals, which are often characterized as slurred or mumbled. The song’s lyrics explore the complexities of relationships and the difficulties of expressing oneself, with lines like “I missed the last bus, I’ll take the next train, I’ll try, but you see, it’s hard to explain.” “Hard to Explain” was a critical and commercial success, helping to launch The Strokes into the mainstream and cementing their status as one of the most influential rock bands of the early 2000s.

# 9 – 12:51

“12:51” is a popular indie rock song by American band The Strokes. Released in 2013, the song features a catchy guitar riff and a driving beat, with lead singer Julian Casablancas singing about lost love and the passage of time. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with Casablancas’ vocals soaring over the instrumentation. The music video features the band performing in a black and white set, adding to the song’s nostalgic and moody vibe. Overall, “12:51” is a powerful and emotional indie rock track that showcases The Strokes’ musical talent and Casablancas’ distinctive vocals.

# 8 – Someday

“Someday” is a 2001 single by American rock band The Strokes. The song is an upbeat and energetic track with a catchy guitar riff and a driving beat. The lyrics are a reflection on youth and the desire to escape boredom and conformity. The vocals have a raw and unpolished quality, with Julian Casablancas’ voice conveying a sense of urgency and rebellion. The music video features the band performing in a small club, capturing the energy and attitude of their live shows. “Someday” was a critical and commercial success, helping to establish The Strokes as one of the leading bands of the early 2000s garage rock revival.

# 7 – The Modern Age

“The Modern Age” is a song by The Strokes, released in 2001 as the second single from their debut album “Is This It.” The track features the band’s signature garage rock sound with catchy guitar riffs and a driving rhythm section. Julian Casablancas delivers the lyrics with a sense of urgency and attitude, showcasing his unique vocal style. The song’s lyrics touch on themes of youth, rebellion, and disillusionment with modern society, with lines like “Up on a hill, here’s where we begin, this little story, a long time ago.” “The Modern Age” was a critical and commercial success, helping to establish The Strokes as one of the most exciting new bands of the early 2000s.

# 6 – You Only Live Once

“You Only Live Once” is a popular indie rock song by American band The Strokes. Released in 2006, the song features a catchy guitar riff and a driving beat, with lead singer Julian Casablancas singing about taking risks and seizing the moment. The song’s chorus is particularly anthemic, with Casablancas’ vocals encouraging the listener to live life to the fullest. The music video features the band performing in a black and white set, adding to the song’s edgy and rebellious vibe. Overall, “You Only Live Once” is an energetic and empowering indie rock track that has become a fan favorite.

# 5 – Under The Cover Of Darkness

“Under Cover Of Darkness” is a 2011 single by The Strokes. The song is a catchy and upbeat track with a jangly guitar riff and driving drums. The lyrics describe the aftermath of a broken relationship and the hope for a new beginning. Julian Casablancas’ vocals are impassioned and melodic, with a sense of longing and optimism. The music video features the band performing in a stark black and white setting, emphasizing the simplicity and power of the music. “Under Cover Of Darkness” was a critical success and helped to re-establish The Strokes as a force in the indie rock scene.

# 4 – Bad Decision

“Bad Decision” is a song by The Strokes, released in 2020 as part of their sixth studio album “The New Abnormal.” The track features a catchy, upbeat instrumental with a retro feel, influenced by 80s synth-pop and new wave. Julian Casablancas delivers the lyrics with his signature style, blending a sense of irony and melancholy with his emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics touch on themes of regret, addiction, and the consequences of making bad decisions, with lines like “I ain’t never gonna listen to your bad advice again.” “Bad Decision” received critical acclaim and solidified The Strokes’ status as a band that continues to innovate and evolve while staying true to their unique sound.

# 3 – Juicebox

“Juicebox” is a popular indie rock song by American band The Strokes. Released in 2005, the song features a gritty guitar riff and a propulsive beat, with lead singer Julian Casablancas singing about sex and power dynamics. The song’s chorus is particularly catchy, with Casablancas’ vocals alternating between a whisper and a scream. The music video features the band performing in a red-lit set, adding to the song’s edgy and provocative vibe. Overall, “Juicebox” is a dynamic and electrifying indie rock track that showcases The Strokes’ musical prowess and Casablancas’ unique vocal style.

# 2 – Last Night

“Last Night” is a 2001 single by The Strokes. The song is an infectious and energetic track with a memorable guitar riff and a driving beat. The lyrics are a celebration of youth and the excitement of going out and having a good time. Julian Casablancas’ vocals are confident and playful, perfectly capturing the carefree spirit of the song. The music video features the band performing in a retro-style living room, complete with old TV sets and vintage furniture. “Last Night” was a commercial and critical success, cementing The Strokes’ reputation as one of the leading bands of the early 2000s garage rock revival.

# 1 -Reptilia

“Reptilia” is a song by The Strokes, released in 2004 as the second single from their second album “Room on Fire.” The track features a driving, high-energy instrumental with raw, distorted guitar riffs and a pulsing rhythm section. Julian Casablancas delivers the lyrics with a sense of urgency and intensity, showcasing his impressive vocal range. The song’s lyrics touch on themes of obsession, betrayal, and the complexities of relationships, with lines like “The room is on fire as she’s fixing her hair.” “Reptilia” was a commercial success and became a fan favorite, solidifying The Strokes’ reputation as one of the most exciting and innovative rock bands of their generation.