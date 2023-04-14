The Lumineers is an American folk rock band that formed in Denver, Colorado in 2005. The band consists of Wesley Schultz (vocals, guitar), Jeremiah Fraites (drums, percussion), and Lauren Jacobson (cello, piano, vocals). The band’s music is characterized by their use of acoustic instruments, such as guitar, banjo, and mandolin, and their distinctive vocal harmonies.

The Lumineers gained widespread acclaim with their debut self-titled album, released in 2012, which featured the hit singles “Ho Hey” and “Stubborn Love”. The album showcased the band’s ability to create catchy and anthemic folk rock songs with heartfelt lyrics and relatable themes. The Lumineers have since released two more albums, “Cleopatra” (2016) and “III” (2019), which further cemented their status as one of the most popular and respected folk rock bands of the 21st century.

In addition to their music, The Lumineers have also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, supporting causes such as racial justice, environmental conservation, and music education. The band has also been vocal about their opposition to music industry practices, such as pay-to-play radio and unethical ticket resale practices.

The Lumineers’ unique sound and relatable lyrics have made them a beloved and influential figure in the indie folk scene. Their music has been praised for its sincerity and authenticity, solidifying their place as one of the most important folk rock bands of the modern era.

#10 – Slow It Down

“Slow It Down” is a beautiful and introspective song by American folk rock band The Lumineers, released in 2012. The track features a haunting and melancholic melody, with lead singer Wesley Schultz’s evocative vocals delivering the lyrics that reflect on the fleeting nature of time and the need to slow down and savor life’s precious moments. The song features the band’s signature instrumentation, including acoustic guitar and piano, and showcases their ability to create emotionally powerful and introspective songs. “Slow It Down” is considered one of The Lumineers’ most affecting and memorable songs, and a highlight of their debut album.

#9 – Flowers in Your Hair

“Flowers in Your Hair” is a folksy, upbeat track by American indie folk band, The Lumineers. The song was released in 2012 as part of the band’s self-titled debut album and quickly became a fan favorite, known for its catchy melody and nostalgic lyrics. “Flowers in Your Hair” showcases the band’s acoustic instrumentation, including banjo and percussion, and the raw and emotive vocals of lead singer, Wesley Schultz. The song is a celebration of life’s simple pleasures and encourages listeners to embrace the beauty and joy in their everyday experiences.

#8 – Gloria

“Gloria” is a song by American folk rock band The Lumineers, released in 2019 as the lead single from their third studio album, “III”. The song features a driving beat and a haunting melody, with Wesley Schultz’s raw and emotional vocals leading the way. The lyrics tell the story of a troubled and alcoholic woman named Gloria, with the chorus repeating the line “Gloria, did you find your life, out in the countryside?” “Gloria” showcases The Lumineers’ ability to create powerful and emotive folk rock songs, with the song receiving critical acclaim and becoming a fan favorite.

#7 – Brightside

“Brightside” is an upbeat and infectious song by American folk rock band The Lumineers, released in 2016. The track features a catchy and upbeat melody, with lead singer Wesley Schultz’s distinctive vocals delivering the lyrics that celebrate the joys of life and the power of positivity. The song features the band’s signature acoustic sound, with foot stomps and hand claps adding to its infectious energy. “Brightside” is considered one of The Lumineers’ most uplifting and feel-good songs, and a highlight of their second album “Cleopatra.” Its catchy and upbeat melody makes it a popular choice for live performances and sing-alongs.

#6 – Sleep on the Floor

“Sleep on the Floor” is a poignant track by American indie folk band, The Lumineers. The song was released in 2016 as part of their sophomore album, “Cleopatra,” and has become one of the band’s most beloved songs. “Sleep on the Floor” is an ode to the adventure of youth and the search for meaning and purpose in life. The track showcases the band’s signature acoustic sound, featuring beautiful vocal harmonies, banjo, and piano. The song’s nostalgic lyrics and haunting melody speak to the heart and inspire listeners to chase their dreams fearlessly.

#5 – Cleopatra

“Cleopatra” is a song by American folk rock band The Lumineers, released in 2016 as the lead single from their second studio album of the same name. The song features a haunting and atmospheric production with a mournful melody, driven by Jeremiah Fraites’ melancholic piano playing. The lyrics speak of a woman named Cleopatra and her difficult life, with the chorus repeating the line “But if you’re tired of barking, dear / You could try a softer woof”. “Cleopatra” showcases The Lumineers’ ability to create emotive and introspective folk rock songs, with the song receiving critical acclaim and becoming a fan favorite.

#4 – Angela

“Angela” is a poignant and emotionally powerful song by American folk rock band The Lumineers, released in 2016. The track features a haunting and melancholic melody, with lead singer Wesley Schultz’s soulful vocals delivering the lyrics that reflect on the ups and downs of love and the pain of letting go. The song showcases the band’s ability to create evocative and introspective songs, with its poignant lyrics and stirring instrumentation that includes piano, guitar, and strings. “Angela” is considered one of The Lumineers’ most affecting and memorable songs, and a highlight of their second album “Cleopatra.”

#3 – Stubborn Love

“Stubborn Love” is a song by American folk rock band The Lumineers, released in 2012 as the second single from their self-titled debut album. The song features a upbeat and energetic production with a driving beat and Wesley Schultz’s emotive vocals. The lyrics speak of the struggle to maintain a relationship despite its challenges, with the chorus repeating the line “It’s better to feel pain, than nothing at all / The opposite of love’s indifference”. “Stubborn Love” became a commercial success and a fan favorite, solidifying The Lumineers’ place as one of the most popular and respected folk rock bands of the modern era.

#2 – Ophelia

“Ophelia” is a lively and infectious song by American indie folk band, The Lumineers. The track was released in 2016 as part of their sophomore album, “Cleopatra,” and became an instant hit. “Ophelia” showcases the band’s unique blend of folk, rock, and Americana, featuring catchy guitar riffs, upbeat percussion, and soaring vocals. The song’s lyrics, inspired by Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” tell the story of a woman who has captured the narrator’s heart but is ultimately unattainable. “Ophelia” is a perfect example of The Lumineers’ ability to craft memorable and timeless songs that resonate with audiences of all ages.

#1 – Ho Hey

“Ho Hey” is a song by American folk rock band The Lumineers, released in 2012 as the lead single from their self-titled debut album. The song features a catchy and upbeat production with a foot-stomping beat and Wesley Schultz’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics speak of the universal themes of love and devotion, with the chorus repeating the line “Ho hey, ho hey / I belong with you, you belong with me, you’re my sweetheart”. “Ho Hey” became a massive commercial success, reaching the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and introducing The Lumineers to a wider audience, solidifying their place as one of the most popular folk rock bands of the modern era.