Tears for Fears are an English pop rock band formed in Bath, England, in 1981. The band was founded by Roland Orzabal (vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Curt Smith (vocals, bass), and quickly rose to international fame with their 1985 album “Songs from the Big Chair”.

Tears for Fears are known for their distinctive sound, which blends elements of post-punk, new wave, and synth-pop. The band’s music often addresses themes of psychological and emotional turmoil, with their lyrics exploring issues such as anxiety, depression, and personal relationships.

In addition to their commercial success, Tears for Fears have earned critical acclaim for their innovative approach to songwriting and production. They have won multiple awards throughout their career, including several Brit Awards and an Ivor Novello Award.

Some of their most popular hits include “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Shout,” and “Head Over Heels.” The band has continued to tour and record music over the years, with their most recent album, “The Tipping Point”, being released in 2021.

Overall, Tears for Fears remain a beloved and influential band, whose unique sound and emotionally charged lyrics continue to resonate with audiences around the world.

10. Mothers Talk

“Mother’s Talk” by Tears for Fears is a politically charged new wave song that showcases the band’s signature blend of catchy melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. The song’s upbeat and energetic sound is complemented by Roland Orzabal’s emotive and powerful vocals, which deliver scathing commentary on societal and political issues. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Orzabal singing “Mother’s talk, it happens everywhere, speak to me in science, save the world.” Overall, “Mother’s Talk” is a powerful and socially conscious song that highlights Tears for Fears’ ability to create music that is both musically engaging and intellectually stimulating, and showcases their impact as influential new wave artists.

9. Pale Shelter (You Don’t Give Me Love)

“Pale Shelter (You Don’t Give Me Love)” by Tears for Fears is a melancholic and introspective new wave track that showcases the band’s signature sound and Roland Orzabal’s emotive vocals. The song’s atmospheric production, with its echoing drums and haunting synth melody, creates a sense of emotional depth and longing, as Orzabal sings about the pain of a relationship that has lost its passion. The chorus is a powerful and emotive refrain, with Orzabal declaring “You don’t give me love / You give me pale shelter.” “Pale Shelter” is a standout track from Tears for Fears’ debut album “The Hurting,” and a testament to their ability to create music that is both emotionally resonant and sonically innovative.

8. Change

“Change” is a single from Tears for Fears’ 1983 album “The Hurting”. The song is a powerful and emotionally charged synth-pop track that features Roland Orzabal’s distinctive vocals over a driving beat and lush instrumentation. The lyrics address themes of personal transformation and political upheaval, with Orzabal singing about the need for change and the importance of standing up for one’s beliefs. The song’s soaring chorus and uplifting melody make it a fan favorite and a classic example of Tears for Fears’ unique blend of introspective lyrics and catchy pop hooks.

7. Memories Fade

“Memories Fade” by Tears for Fears is a haunting and introspective new wave ballad that showcases the band’s ability to create emotionally resonant music. The song’s melancholic melody is complemented by Roland Orzabal’s emotive and vulnerable vocals, which deliver poignant lyrics about the pain of loss and the passage of time. The chorus is particularly powerful, with Orzabal singing “In my mind, I see your face, I whisper words of love and embrace, memories fade but the scars still linger.” Overall, “Memories Fade” is a masterful and deeply moving song that highlights Tears for Fears’ talent for creating music that is both musically and emotionally evocative.

6. Head Over Heels

“Head Over Heels” by Tears for Fears is a classic new wave track that showcases the band’s ability to create infectious and uplifting music. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy synth melody create a sense of joy and exuberance, as Roland Orzabal sings about the thrill of falling in love. The chorus is a memorable and catchy refrain, with Orzabal declaring “I wanted to be with you alone / And talk about the weather.” “Head Over Heels” is a standout track from Tears for Fears’ second album “Songs from the Big Chair,” and a testament to their ability to create music that is both sonically innovative and emotionally resonant.

5. Advice For The Young At Heart

“Advice for the Young at Heart” is a single from Tears for Fears’ 1989 album “The Seeds of Love”. The song is a lush and emotive ballad that features Roland Orzabal’s soulful vocals over a grand and sweeping orchestral arrangement. The lyrics address themes of love and aging, with Orzabal singing about the importance of staying true to oneself and living life to the fullest. The song’s soaring chorus and poignant lyrics make it a standout track on the album, showcasing Tears for Fears’ ability to create music that is both grandiose and deeply personal.

4. Shout

“Shout” by Tears for Fears is an iconic and anthemic new wave song that has become a classic of the genre. The song’s pulsating and driving rhythm is complemented by Roland Orzabal’s soaring and powerful vocals, which deliver bold and defiant lyrics about standing up against oppression and injustice. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Orzabal passionately singing “Shout, shout, let it all out, these are the things I can do without.” Overall, “Shout” is a powerful and uplifting song that has become a staple of 80s pop culture, and remains a testament to Tears for Fears’ enduring legacy as influential new wave artists.

3. Mad World

“Mad World” by Tears for Fears is a haunting and introspective new wave track that has become a classic of the genre. The song’s sparse production, with its minimalist synth melody and Roland Orzabal’s emotive vocals, creates a sense of emotional depth and melancholy, as Orzabal sings about the pain and isolation of modern life. The chorus is a powerful and emotive refrain, with Orzabal declaring “Mad world / Mad world.” “Mad World” is a standout track from Tears for Fears’ debut album “The Hurting,” and a testament to their ability to create music that is both emotionally resonant and sonically innovative.

2. Sowing The Seeds Of Love

“Sowing the Seeds of Love” is a single from Tears for Fears’ 1989 album “The Seeds of Love”. The song is a jubilant and upbeat track that features Roland Orzabal’s vocals over a lush and intricate arrangement that incorporates elements of psychedelia, gospel, and soul music. The lyrics address themes of love, peace, and social change, with Orzabal singing about the need for empathy and understanding in a world that often seems divided. The song’s memorable chorus and catchy melody have made it a fan favorite and a classic example of Tears for Fears’ unique sound and socially conscious lyrics.

1. Everybody Want’s To Rule The World

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” is a single from Tears for Fears’ 1985 album “Songs from the Big Chair”. The song is an iconic and upbeat track that features Roland Orzabal’s vocals over a driving beat and catchy melody. The lyrics address themes of power, ambition, and societal control, with Orzabal singing about the desire for success and the corrupting influence of authority. The song’s anthemic chorus and memorable hook have made it one of Tears for Fears’ most recognizable and enduring tracks, cementing their place as one of the defining bands of the 1980s.