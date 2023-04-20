Selena Gomez is a multi-talented singer, actress, and producer who rose to fame as a child star on Disney Channel. In 2009, she formed the band Selena Gomez & The Scene, which gained a huge following with their upbeat pop-rock sound and catchy lyrics. Over the years, the band released four studio albums, all of which charted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, making them one of the most successful pop acts of the 2010s.

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the top 10 best Selena Gomez & The Scene songs of all time. From their early hits like “Naturally” and “Love You Like A Love Song” to their more recent tracks like “Who Says” and “Hit The Lights,” we’ll be ranking the band’s most popular and beloved songs. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just discovering their music for the first time, this list is sure to have you singing and dancing along to some of the best pop tunes of the past decade. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the world of Selena Gomez & The Scene and discover their top 10 best songs of all time.

1. Bad Liar

“Bad Liar” is a mesmerizing pop song by Selena Gomez & The Scene that was released in 2017. The song features a sample of the bassline from the Talking Heads’ 1977 hit “Psycho Killer,” which adds a unique and nostalgic touch to the modern pop sound. The lyrics of the song are catchy and relatable, exploring the complex emotions of a person who is struggling to hide their feelings for someone else. Gomez’s sultry vocals and the infectious melody make this song an instant classic, with its music video racking up millions of views on YouTube. “Bad Liar” is a perfect example of the band’s ability to blend classic sounds with modern pop sensibilities, resulting in a hit song that is both fresh and timeless.

2. Love You Like a Love Song

“Love You Like a Love Song” is a fun and upbeat pop track by Selena Gomez & The Scene that was released in 2011. The song is a perfect mix of catchy lyrics, danceable beat, and a memorable hook, making it an instant hit among fans. The lyrics of the song describe the euphoric feeling of being in love, with Gomez’s sweet vocals delivering the message perfectly. The music video features a creative concept of Gomez and the band performing on a set filled with neon lights, giving it a retro and playful vibe. “Love You Like a Love Song” topped the charts in multiple countries and became one of the band’s most successful singles to date. With its infectious melody and sing-along chorus, this song has become a fan favorite and a staple in any Selena Gomez & The Scene playlist.

3. Vulnerable

“Vulnerable” is a powerful ballad by Selena Gomez & The Scene that was released in 2011. The song features Gomez’s emotional vocals backed by a haunting piano melody, creating a deeply moving and intimate atmosphere. The lyrics of the song delve into the struggles of a person who is trying to open up to someone they love, but finds it difficult to let down their guard. The vulnerability of the song’s message is captured perfectly in Gomez’s heartfelt delivery, making it one of her most personal and touching performances. The music video features Gomez alone in a dimly-lit room, adding to the song’s raw and intimate tone. “Vulnerable” showcases the band’s ability to create emotional and poignant songs that resonate deeply with their listeners.

4. Lose You to Love Me

“Lose You to Love Me” is a heartfelt and introspective ballad by Selena Gomez that was released in 2019. Although not technically a Selena Gomez & The Scene song, it deserves a spot on this list as one of Gomez’s most personal and vulnerable tracks. The song features a stripped-down production with a simple piano melody, allowing Gomez’s raw and emotional vocals to take center stage. The lyrics of the song describe the painful process of moving on from a toxic relationship and finding self-love. The song’s message is universal, and Gomez’s relatable lyrics and heartfelt delivery have resonated deeply with her fans. The music video is simple yet effective, featuring Gomez in black and white, singing directly to the camera, capturing the song’s intimacy and emotion. “Lose You to Love Me” is a powerful and honest expression of Gomez’s journey to self-love and acceptance.

5. Hands to Myself

“Hands to Myself” is a catchy and seductive pop song by Selena Gomez & The Scene that was released in 2015. The song features a sultry and confident vocal performance by Gomez, backed by a funky and upbeat production. The lyrics of the song describe the thrill of attraction and the temptation to act on it, making it a fun and relatable track. The music video features Gomez as a stalker who breaks into a Hollywood actor’s home, adding a playful and humorous touch to the song’s themes. “Hands to Myself” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in multiple countries and earning critical acclaim for its infectious sound and confident delivery. The song showcases the band’s versatility in creating both emotional ballads and upbeat pop tracks, cementing their place as one of the most successful pop acts of the 2010s.

6. It Ain’t Me

“It Ain’t Me” is a collaboration between Selena Gomez and Norwegian DJ Kygo that was released in 2017. The song features a tropical house sound with a catchy and upbeat melody, creating a perfect summer anthem. Gomez’s vocals are both confident and vulnerable, delivering the lyrics about moving on from a past relationship and finding strength in oneself. The music video features Gomez as a lone survivor in a post-apocalyptic world, adding a creative and visually striking element to the song’s themes of empowerment and resilience. “It Ain’t Me” was a commercial success, topping the charts in multiple countries and earning critical acclaim for its infectious sound and relatable message. The song showcases Gomez’s ability to collaborate with other artists and experiment with different styles, making it a standout track in her discography.

7. Sober

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nj5o7kFH6u4

“Sober” is an emotional ballad by Selena Gomez & The Scene that was released in 2010. The song features a stripped-down production with a haunting piano melody, allowing Gomez’s raw and emotional vocals to take center stage. The lyrics of the song describe the painful experience of realizing that a loved one’s addiction is beyond their control, making it a deeply moving and personal track. Gomez’s delivery is both fragile and powerful, conveying the helplessness and pain of the situation. “Sober” was not released as a single but has become a fan favorite for its emotional resonance and poignant message. The song showcases the band’s ability to create intimate and powerful ballads that capture the complexities of human emotion, cementing their place as one of the most beloved pop acts of the 2010s.

8. Fetish feat. Gucci Mane

“Fetish” is a sultry and seductive pop song by Selena Gomez featuring rapper Gucci Mane that was released in 2017. The song features a minimalistic production with a hypnotic beat, allowing Gomez’s breathy and alluring vocals to take center stage. The lyrics of the song describe the allure and obsession of a toxic relationship, making it a provocative and compelling track. Gucci Mane’s feature adds a playful and humorous touch to the song’s themes. The music video features Gomez in various surreal and unsettling situations, adding a creative and visually striking element to the song’s themes of obsession and desire. “Fetish” was a commercial success, earning critical acclaim for its alluring sound and Gomez’s confident delivery. The song showcases the band’s ability to experiment with different styles and push the boundaries of pop music, making it a standout track in their discography.

9. Come & Get It

“Come & Get It” is an upbeat and infectious pop song by Selena Gomez that was released in 2013. The song features a fusion of traditional Indian music and western pop, creating a unique and refreshing sound. Gomez’s vocals are confident and playful, delivering the lyrics about a woman who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go after it. The music video features Gomez in various glamorous and exotic settings, adding a visual and cultural dimension to the song’s themes of empowerment and adventure. “Come & Get It” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in multiple countries and earning critical acclaim for its catchy sound and cultural fusion. The song showcases Gomez’s ability to experiment with different sounds and push the boundaries of pop music, making it a standout track in her discography.

10. Whiplash

“Whiplash” is an upbeat and energetic pop-rock track by Selena Gomez & The Scene that was released in 2010. The song features a guitar-heavy production with a catchy and upbeat melody, making it a perfect track for dancing and singing along. Gomez’s vocals are confident and dynamic, delivering the lyrics about a person who is swept off their feet by love. The music video features Gomez and the band performing in a high-energy concert, adding a visual and dynamic element to the song’s themes of excitement and passion. “Whiplash” was not released as a single, but has become a fan favorite for its infectious sound and upbeat energy. The song showcases the band’s ability to create high-energy pop-rock tracks that are both fun and empowering, making it a standout track in their discography.