SBTRKT is a British musician and producer known for his distinctive blend of electronic, indie, and soulful sounds. He burst onto the scene in 2011 with his self-titled debut album, which featured collaborations with artists like Little Dragon and Jessie Ware. Since then, he has continued to captivate audiences with his inventive beats and emotionally charged lyrics, earning him critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase.

In this article, we will be exploring the top 10 best SBTRKT songs of all time, spanning his career from his early releases to his most recent work. From the infectious grooves of “Wildfire” to the haunting melodies of “Hold On”, these tracks showcase the breadth and depth of SBTRKT’s musical talent. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his music, this list is sure to provide a glimpse into the world of one of the most innovative and influential producers in electronic music today.

10. Pharaohs

“Pharaohs” is a standout track from SBTRKT’s self-titled debut album, featuring the sultry vocals of Roses Gabor. The song’s mesmerizing beat draws on elements of dubstep, soul, and funk, creating a hypnotic groove that keeps listeners entranced from start to finish. Gabor’s haunting vocals add an ethereal quality to the track, perfectly complementing the dreamlike atmosphere created by SBTRKT’s production. Lyrically, “Pharaohs” explores themes of power, control, and the struggle for self-determination, making it a thought-provoking addition to the album. Overall, “Pharaohs” is a prime example of SBTRKT’s ability to blend genres and push boundaries, creating music that is both innovative and deeply emotive.

9. Miss The Days

“Miss The Days” is a reflective and introspective track from SBTRKT’s second album, “Wonder Where We Land”. The song features the soulful vocals of London-based singer/songwriter Sampha, who delivers a heartfelt performance that captures the wistful nostalgia at the heart of the song. Against a backdrop of glitchy beats and swirling synths, Sampha sings about the passage of time and the bittersweet memories of a past love. The lyrics are poignant and poetic, painting a vivid picture of longing and regret that is sure to resonate with listeners. “Miss The Days” is a testament to SBTRKT’s ability to craft deeply affecting music that explores complex emotions with both nuance and sincerity.

8. Right Thing to Do

“Right Thing to Do” is a dynamic and infectious track from SBTRKT’s sophomore album, “Wonder Where We Land”. The song features vocals by UK singer/songwriter Jessie Ware, who delivers a powerhouse performance over a propulsive beat and swirling synths. The lyrics speak to the struggle of making tough decisions in relationships, with Ware singing about the push and pull of desire and duty. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Ware repeating the phrase “I’m trying to do the right thing” with conviction and passion. As always, SBTRKT’s production is top-notch, with a masterful blend of electronic and acoustic elements that give the track a vibrant and organic feel. “Right Thing to Do” is a standout track on an album full of standout tracks, and a testament to SBTRKT’s ability to create music that is both infectious and emotionally resonant.

7. NEW DORP. NEW YORK

“NEW DORP. NEW YORK” is a lively and energetic track from SBTRKT’s album “Wonder Where We Land”. Featuring the distinctive vocals of Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, the song is an amalgamation of eclectic electronic sounds and African-inspired rhythms. The beat is a compelling mix of drum machines, percussion, and syncopated bass, creating an irresistible groove that drives the song forward. Koenig’s vocals are equally compelling, with lyrics that capture the energy and excitement of the titular New York neighborhood. The song is a celebration of the city’s multiculturalism and its endless possibilities, with Koenig singing “all roads lead to New Dorp, all roads lead to me.” Overall, “NEW DORP. NEW YORK” is a testament to SBTRKT’s genre-blending talents and a standout track on an album full of innovative and inventive music.

6. Hold On

“Hold On” is a haunting and emotive track from SBTRKT’s self-titled debut album. Featuring the soulful vocals of Sampha, the song is a melancholy meditation on loss and longing. Against a backdrop of sparse, atmospheric production, Sampha’s voice soars and quavers with raw emotion, conveying a sense of pain and vulnerability that is palpable. The lyrics are poetic and deeply affecting, with lines like “all that we need is a rude awakening, to know we’re good enough” speaking to the struggle of finding self-acceptance in the face of heartbreak. “Hold On” is a standout track on an album full of standout tracks, and a testament to SBTRKT’s ability to create music that is both intimate and universal in its emotional resonance.

5. Trials of the Past

“Trials of the Past” is a brooding and atmospheric track from SBTRKT’s self-titled debut album. Featuring the soulful vocals of Sampha, the song is a haunting exploration of regret and nostalgia. The beat is minimal yet propulsive, with glitchy electronics and sparse percussion creating a sense of tension and unease. Sampha’s vocals are the standout element of the song, imbuing the lyrics with a sense of longing and melancholy that is deeply affecting. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Sampha repeating the refrain “trials of the past will be set free” over a driving beat and atmospheric synths. Overall, “Trials of the Past” is a testament to SBTRKT’s ability to create music that is both emotionally resonant and sonically innovative, and a standout track on an album full of groundbreaking music.

4. Wildfire

“Wildfire” is a high-energy and infectious track from SBTRKT’s self-titled debut album. Featuring the soulful vocals of Little Dragon’s Yukimi Nagano, the song is a blend of electronic and soulful sounds that create an irresistible groove. The beat is propulsive and syncopated, with layers of percussion and electronic elements building to a climactic chorus. Nagano’s vocals are the perfect complement to the music, with lyrics that speak to the thrill of love and the intensity of desire. The song is a standout track on an album full of standout tracks, and a testament to SBTRKT’s ability to craft music that is both innovative and accessible. “Wildfire” is a perfect example of SBTRKT’s genre-blending talents, fusing electronic, soul, and pop elements into a sound that is uniquely his own.

3. Temporary View

“Temporary View” is a soulful and introspective track from SBTRKT’s second album, “Wonder Where We Land”. Featuring the vocals of British singer/songwriter Sampha, the song is a poignant meditation on the fleeting nature of relationships. Against a backdrop of atmospheric synths and understated beats, Sampha delivers a heart-wrenching performance that captures the bittersweet quality of love that is doomed to end. The chorus is particularly affecting, with Sampha singing “don’t want to give you the wrong impression, I don’t want this to be a temporary view.” Overall, “Temporary View” is a testament to SBTRKT’s ability to create music that is both emotionally resonant and sonically innovative, and a standout track on an album full of groundbreaking music.

2. Waiting

“Waiting” is a haunting and atmospheric track from SBTRKT’s self-titled debut album. Featuring the soulful vocals of London-based singer/songwriter Sampha, the song is a meditation on the passage of time and the inevitability of change. Against a backdrop of sparse, glitchy production, Sampha delivers a powerful and emotive performance that captures the sense of longing and uncertainty at the heart of the lyrics. The chorus is particularly affecting, with Sampha singing “waiting, waiting, waiting for you to come around” over a bed of atmospheric synths and glitchy beats. The song is a standout track on an album full of standout tracks, and a testament to SBTRKT’s ability to create music that is both emotionally resonant and sonically innovative. Overall, “Waiting” is a haunting and beautiful piece of music that will leave a lasting impression on listeners.

1. FORWARD

“Forward” is an anthemic and uplifting track from SBTRKT’s album “Wonder Where We Land”. Featuring the vocals of British singer/songwriter Sampha, the song is a celebration of personal growth and overcoming adversity. Against a backdrop of driving beats and shimmering synths, Sampha delivers a powerful and emotive performance that speaks to the resilience of the human spirit. The lyrics are poetic and inspiring, with lines like “life’s too short, don’t wait, just go forward” urging listeners to embrace their potential and pursue their dreams. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Sampha repeating the refrain “I’m moving forward” with conviction and passion. Overall, “Forward” is a standout track on an album full of standout tracks, and a testament to SBTRKT’s ability to create music that is both sonically innovative and emotionally resonant.