Navraj Singh Goraya, better known as NAV, is a Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to fame with his mixtape “The Introduction” in 2016 and has since then been one of the most sought-after artists in the music industry. With his unique sound, Nav has been able to carve a niche for himself in the world of hip-hop and has gained a massive following among music lovers across the globe.

In this article, we will be exploring the top 10 best songs of Nav of all time. From his debut mixtape to his latest album, Nav has consistently delivered hit after hit, showcasing his versatility as an artist. Whether you are a die-hard Nav fan or a casual listener, this list is sure to have something for everyone. So, get ready to take a trip down memory lane as we dive into the world of Nav’s music and uncover the top 10 best songs of Nav of all time.

1. Call Me

“Call Me” is a popular trap-influenced rap song by Canadian rapper and producer NAV, released in 2020 as part of his album “Good Intentions.” The track features NAV’s signature melodic flow over a dreamy beat with hazy, atmospheric synths and punchy 808s. The lyrics reflect on NAV’s rise to fame and his success in the music industry, while also addressing the struggles that come with it, such as fake friends and the pressure to maintain his status. The chorus, with its catchy hook and auto-tuned vocals, invites the listener to call NAV anytime they need him. Overall, “Call Me” showcases NAV’s ability to combine introspective lyrics with catchy melodies and trap beats, making it a standout track in his discography.

2. Champion (feat. Travis Scott)

“Champion” is a high-energy collaboration between Canadian rapper and producer NAV and American rapper Travis Scott, released in 2018. The song features an upbeat trap beat, punctuated by pulsing synths and hard-hitting drums, with NAV and Travis Scott trading verses about their respective successes in the music industry. The chorus, with its catchy refrain of “We made it, it’s lit!” is an anthem for anyone who has overcome obstacles to achieve their goals. The track also features a standout bridge section with a melodic guitar riff that adds a new dimension to the song. “Champion” demonstrates the synergy between NAV and Travis Scott, with their complementary flows and styles resulting in a memorable and energetic track that has become a fan favorite.

3. Lately

“Lately” is a introspective and melancholic track by Canadian rapper and producer NAV, released in 2018 as part of his album “Reckless.” The song features a slow, mournful piano melody that creates a somber atmosphere, with NAV delivering introspective lyrics about the challenges he has faced in his personal life, such as dealing with fake friends, heartbreak, and loneliness. Despite the heavy subject matter, the song maintains a sense of hopefulness, with NAV expressing his determination to overcome his struggles and achieve success. The chorus, with its haunting refrain of “Lately I’ve been feeling like I’m gone too soon,” is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life. “Lately” showcases NAV’s ability to balance introspective lyrics with atmospheric production, making it a standout track in his discography.

4. Tap (feat. Meek Mill)

“Tap” is a hard-hitting trap banger by Canadian rapper and producer NAV, featuring American rapper Meek Mill, released in 2019 as part of NAV’s album “Bad Habits.” The track features a dark, ominous beat with a menacing piano riff and rumbling 808s, with NAV and Meek Mill delivering boastful lyrics about their wealth, fame, and success. The chorus, with its infectious hook of “I’m in the Lamborghini, I’m on a race, I’m with the baddest bitch, she on the way,” is a celebration of the high life. The chemistry between NAV and Meek Mill is evident, with their gritty flows and aggressive delivery adding to the song’s intensity. “Tap” has become a fan favorite and a staple in NAV’s live performances, showcasing his ability to create hard-hitting trap anthems.

5. Wanted You (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

“Wanted You” is a collaboration between Canadian rapper and producer NAV and American rapper Lil Uzi Vert, released in 2017. The song features a mellow, dreamy beat with a pulsing bassline and soft, ethereal synths, providing a backdrop for NAV and Lil Uzi Vert’s romantic and introspective lyrics about their relationships. The chorus, with its catchy refrain of “You the one that wanted me then left me lonely,” is a melancholic reminder of lost love. NAV and Lil Uzi Vert’s contrasting styles complement each other well, with NAV delivering introspective verses and Lil Uzi Vert adding his signature auto-tuned crooning to the chorus. “Wanted You” showcases NAV’s versatility as a producer and his ability to create atmospheric, emotionally charged tracks, making it a standout track in his discography.

6. Turks (with Gunna & ft. Travis Scott)

“Turks” is a high-energy collaboration between Canadian rapper and producer NAV, American rapper Gunna, and American rapper and producer Travis Scott, released in 2020. The song features a hard-hitting trap beat with a catchy, flute-like melody and punchy 808s, with NAV, Gunna, and Travis Scott delivering boastful lyrics about their wealth, success, and prowess with women. The chorus, with its infectious hook of “I’m a late bloomer, third year on the scene / Twenty racks don’t feel like nothin’ to me,” is an anthem for anyone who has worked hard to achieve success. The chemistry between NAV, Gunna, and Travis Scott is evident, with their energetic flows and ad-libs adding to the song’s infectious energy. “Turks” has become a fan favorite and a staple in NAV’s live performances, showcasing his ability to create high-octane trap anthems.

7. Myself

“Myself” is a reflective and introspective track by Canadian rapper and producer NAV, released in 2017 as part of his self-titled mixtape. The song features a mellow, atmospheric beat with a pulsing bassline and hazy synths, providing a backdrop for NAV’s confessional lyrics about his struggles with fame and his desire to stay true to himself. The chorus, with its catchy refrain of “I gotta be myself, I can’t be nobody else,” is a reminder of the importance of staying true to one’s own values and beliefs. The song showcases NAV’s ability to deliver emotionally charged lyrics with a laid-back flow, making it a standout track in his discography. “Myself” has become a fan favorite, resonating with listeners who can relate to NAV’s struggle to maintain authenticity in the face of success.

8. Minute

“Minute” is a collaboration between Canadian rapper and producer NAV and American rapper Playboi Carti, released in 2018 as part of NAV’s album “Reckless.” The song features a hypnotic, trance-like beat with a repetitive piano riff and spacey synths, providing a backdrop for NAV and Playboi Carti’s braggadocious lyrics about their success, fame, and women. The chorus, with its infectious hook of “I just popped a Xan, fifty thousand in Japan,” is an ode to the hedonistic lifestyle of young, successful rappers. The chemistry between NAV and Playboi Carti is evident, with their contrasting styles adding to the song’s hypnotic energy. “Minute” has become a fan favorite and a staple in NAV’s live performances, showcasing his ability to create catchy, energetic trap anthems.

9. Never Sleep (with Lil Baby feat. Travis Scott)

“Never Sleep” is a high-energy collaboration between Canadian rapper and producer NAV, American rapper Lil Baby, and American rapper and producer Travis Scott, released in 2021 as part of NAV’s album “Emergency Tsunami.” The song features a hard-hitting trap beat with a driving bassline and ominous, atmospheric synths, providing a backdrop for NAV, Lil Baby, and Travis Scott’s boastful lyrics about their success and wealth. The chorus, with its infectious hook of “I can’t never sleep, I got racks on racks on me,” is an anthem for anyone who is willing to work hard to achieve their dreams. The chemistry between NAV, Lil Baby, and Travis Scott is evident, with their energetic flows and ad-libs adding to the song’s infectious energy. “Never Sleep” has become a fan favorite and a testament to NAV’s ability to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the rap industry.

10. Some Way

“Some Way” is a collaborative track by Canadian rapper and producer NAV and Canadian singer The Weeknd, released in 2017. The song features a moody, atmospheric beat with a haunting piano melody and sparse, minimalistic production, providing a backdrop for NAV and The Weeknd’s lyrics about their romantic conquests and their disregard for their ex-lovers’ feelings. The chorus, with its infectious hook of “I just took that chick, and I know you feelin’ some way,” is a reminder of the cutthroat nature of the music industry. The chemistry between NAV and The Weeknd is evident, with their contrasting styles adding to the song’s emotional depth. “Some Way” has become a fan favorite and a standout track in NAV’s discography, showcasing his ability to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the music industry.