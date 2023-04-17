Nas is a legendary American rapper and songwriter, known for his intricate and poetic lyrics and his profound impact on the hip hop industry. Born in Queens, New York in 1973, Nas grew up in a tough neighborhood and began rapping at a young age. He gained recognition with his debut album “Illmatic” in 1994, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time.

Over the years, Nas has released several successful albums, including “It Was Written,” “Stillmatic,” and “Hip Hop Is Dead.” His music often explores themes of urban life, racism, and social injustice, with his poignant lyrics and smooth delivery earning him a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim.

Nas is also known for his collaborations with other talented musicians, including Lauryn Hill, Damian Marley, and Kanye West. He has been recognized with several awards and honors, including multiple Grammy nominations and BET Hip Hop Awards.

In addition to his music career, Nas is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist, with investments in several companies and a focus on supporting education and community development initiatives.

Overall, Nas is a highly respected and influential figure in hip hop music, with a legacy that continues to inspire and influence new generations of rappers and fans.

10. It Ain’t Hard To Tell

“It Ain’t Hard to Tell” is a song by Nas, released in 1994 as the second single from his debut album “Illmatic.” The song features a jazzy and soulful sound, with a sample from Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature” providing the song’s memorable hook. Nas’ intricate and poetic lyrics showcase his exceptional storytelling abilities and his unique perspective on urban life. The song’s smooth delivery and infectious beat make it a standout track on the album and a fan favorite. “It Ain’t Hard to Tell” is a classic example of Nas’ ability to create thought-provoking and memorable hip hop music.

9. The World Is Yours

“The World Is Yours” is a classic hip-hop track by Nas, released in 1994 as part of his debut album “Illmatic.” The song is built around a sample from the classic jazz song “I Love Music” by Ahmad Jamal, with Nas delivering vivid, introspective lyrics about his experiences growing up in the Queensbridge projects of New York City. The song’s chorus, “The world is yours,” serves as a powerful reminder of the limitless potential that exists within oneself, even in the face of adversity. With its smooth, jazzy production and powerful lyrics, “The World Is Yours” has become one of Nas’s most beloved and iconic tracks.

8. One Mic

“One Mic” by Nas is a powerful and intense hip-hop track that showcases the rapper’s lyrical prowess and social commentary. The song features a sparse and minimalist beat, with Nas’s rapid-fire verses driving the track forward. The lyrics touch on themes of violence, poverty, and social injustice, with Nas’s vivid storytelling painting a picture of life in the inner city. With its powerful message and raw intensity, “One Mic” is a perfect example of the power of hip-hop to address important social issues and inspire change. It’s no wonder the song has become a classic and a defining moment in Nas’s career.

7. Rewind

“Rewind” is a song by Nas, released in 2004 as part of his album “Street’s Disciple.” The song features a unique concept, with the story of a street robbery told in reverse chronological order. The song’s lyrics are intricate and complex, with Nas’ vivid storytelling abilities shining through as he paints a picture of the crime scene and the events leading up to it. The song’s production is minimalistic, allowing Nas’ lyrics to take center stage. “Rewind” showcases Nas’ exceptional talent as a storyteller and his ability to innovate and push the boundaries of hip hop music.

6. Got Ur Self A…

“Got Ur Self A…” is a gritty, streetwise track by Nas, released in 2001 as part of his album “Stillmatic.” The song features a hard-hitting beat and a sample from the classic blues song “The Breaks” by Rufus Thomas, with Nas delivering fierce, uncompromising lyrics about the harsh realities of life in the streets. The title itself serves as a warning to anyone who might cross Nas, with the rapper declaring that he’s “not your average cat” and that he’s “got his own back.” With its intense energy and powerful message, “Got Ur Self A…” stands as one of Nas’s most iconic and memorable tracks.

5. Daughters

“Daughters” by Nas is a poignant and introspective hip-hop track that explores the challenges of fatherhood and the importance of setting a positive example for one’s children. The song features a laid-back and melodic beat, with Nas’s introspective and confessional lyrics conveying the struggles of raising a daughter in a world full of negative influences. The lyrics touch on themes of love, responsibility, and the importance of family, with Nas’s vulnerable and honest approach making the song all the more powerful. With its heartfelt message and relatable subject matter, “Daughters” is a perfect song for anyone navigating the challenges of parenthood.

4. N.Y. State Of Mind

“N.Y. State of Mind” is a song by Nas, released in 1994 as part of his debut album “Illmatic.” The song features a gritty and atmospheric sound, with a haunting piano loop and hard-hitting beats. Nas’ lyrics vividly depict the harsh realities of life in New York City’s inner-city neighborhoods, with his raw and honest delivery providing a powerful emotional connection with listeners. The song has been hailed as one of the greatest hip hop songs of all time, and it solidified Nas’ place as one of the most talented and respected rappers of his generation. “N.Y. State of Mind” is a classic example of Nas’ ability to create vivid and compelling stories through his music.

3. Nas Is Like

“Nas Is Like” is a single from Nas’s third album, “I Am…”, released in 1999. The song is built around a sample from “It Ain’t Hard to Tell,” a track from Nas’s debut album “Illmatic,” with a hard-hitting beat and jazzy, atmospheric production. Nas delivers a series of sharp, introspective lyrics, highlighting his skills as a storyteller and wordsmith. The song’s chorus proclaims that “Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazing,” a line that has become one of the most iconic in Nas’s catalog. With its smooth production and intricate wordplay, “Nas Is Like” stands as a classic track in the history of hip-hop.

2. If I Ruled the World

“If I Ruled the World” by Nas featuring Lauryn Hill is a classic hip-hop track that explores the rapper’s vision for a better world. The song features a smooth and soulful beat, with Nas’s laid-back flow and Lauryn Hill’s powerful vocals combining to create a timeless and uplifting anthem. The lyrics touch on themes of social justice, equality, and unity, with Nas imagining a world where poverty, violence, and inequality no longer exist. With its hopeful and optimistic message, “If I Ruled the World” is a perfect song for anyone who believes in the power of music to inspire change and create a better future.

1. I Can

“I Can” is a song by Nas, released in 2003 as part of his album “God’s Son.” The song features a positive and uplifting message, with Nas’ lyrics encouraging children to strive for success and believe in themselves. The song’s melody is built around a sample of Beethoven’s “Für Elise,” giving it a classical and timeless feel. The song’s lyrics are empowering and motivational, urging children to overcome obstacles and pursue their dreams. “I Can” showcases Nas’ ability to create socially conscious and inspirational music, and its popularity helped to establish him as a role model and mentor to young people.