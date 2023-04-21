Michael Kiwanuka is a British singer-songwriter known for his soulful and introspective music. With his smooth vocals and poetic lyrics, he has won over fans around the world and established himself as one of the most promising talents of his generation. In this article, we will explore the Top 10 Best Michael Kiwanuka Songs of All Time, showcasing the best of his discography and highlighting his musical evolution.

From his debut album, “Home Again,” to his most recent release, “Kiwanuka,” Michael has consistently delivered powerful and moving songs that resonate with listeners. His music draws from a range of influences, including folk, rock, and soul, and his unique sound has earned him critical acclaim and a loyal fan base. Whether you are a longtime fan or a newcomer to his music, this list will give you a comprehensive look at the best of Michael Kiwanuka’s work and why he is considered one of the most important artists of our time.

10. Waiting Around to Die

“Waiting Around to Die” is a hauntingly beautiful song that showcases Michael Kiwanuka’s powerful vocals and poetic songwriting. Originally written by Townes Van Zandt, Michael’s rendition adds a soulful twist to the melancholic lyrics. The song tells the story of a man struggling with addiction and despair, and Michael’s emotive delivery captures the pain and hopelessness of the protagonist’s situation. The sparse instrumentation, featuring only a guitar and a subtle organ, adds to the song’s raw and intimate feel. This stripped-down approach allows Michael’s voice to take center stage, and his performance is nothing short of mesmerizing. “Waiting Around to Die” is a testament to Michael Kiwanuka’s talent as an artist and his ability to make old songs new again. It’s a must-listen for fans of soulful and introspective music.

9. Solid Ground

“Solid Ground” is a soulful and upbeat track from Michael Kiwanuka’s second studio album, “Love & Hate.” The song features a groovy bassline and a catchy guitar riff that create a lively and infectious rhythm. Michael’s smooth vocals are the perfect complement to the funky instrumentation, and his lyrics celebrate the joy and stability that comes from being in a committed relationship. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Michael declaring that he’s “found solid ground” and that he’s “not gonna let go.” The song’s uplifting message and irresistible groove make it a fan favorite and a highlight of Michael’s live performances. “Solid Ground” is a perfect example of Michael Kiwanuka’s ability to blend different genres and create a sound that is uniquely his own.

8. Black Man in a White World

“Black Man in a White World” is a powerful and politically charged song that tackles issues of race and identity. The track features a catchy beat and a horn section that adds to its energetic and soulful sound. Michael Kiwanuka’s lyrics address the challenges and injustices faced by black people in a predominantly white society, and his soulful vocals capture the frustration and anger of the black experience. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with Michael declaring that he’s a “black man in a white world” and that he’s “not forsaken.” The song’s message is both timely and timeless, and it has resonated with audiences around the world. “Black Man in a White World” is a testament to Michael Kiwanuka’s ability to use his music to address important social issues and to make a powerful statement through his art.

7. Home Again

“Home Again” is the title track from Michael Kiwanuka’s debut album and it’s a beautiful and introspective song that showcases his soulful vocals and poetic songwriting. The track features a simple and understated arrangement, with a gentle acoustic guitar and a subtle string section that add to its dreamy and contemplative atmosphere. Michael’s lyrics reflect on the theme of nostalgia and longing for a sense of belonging, and his emotive delivery captures the bittersweet emotions of the protagonist. The chorus is particularly poignant, with Michael declaring that he’s “home again” but also acknowledging that “it don’t feel like home again.” The song’s emotional depth and sincerity have resonated with fans and critics alike, and it has become one of Michael Kiwanuka’s signature tracks. “Home Again” is a testament to Michael’s talent as a songwriter and his ability to create music that touches the heart and soul of his listeners.

6. Piano Joints

“Piano Joints” is a soulful and introspective track from Michael Kiwanuka’s third studio album, “Kiwanuka.” The song features a stripped-down arrangement, with a simple piano melody and Michael’s soulful vocals taking center stage. The lyrics reflect on the struggles and challenges of life, and Michael’s emotive delivery captures the pain and uncertainty of the protagonist. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Michael singing, “When you’re feeling down and out, that’s when you need to open your heart.” The song’s message of resilience and hope in the face of adversity is both timely and timeless, and it has resonated with fans around the world. “Piano Joints” is a perfect example of Michael Kiwanuka’s ability to create music that is both musically and emotionally rich.

5. One More Night

“One More Night” is a soulful and romantic ballad from Michael Kiwanuka’s sophomore album, “Love & Hate.” The song features a lush and atmospheric arrangement, with a haunting guitar riff and a soaring string section that create a dreamy and ethereal sound. Michael’s vocals are tender and emotive, and his lyrics express the yearning and longing of a lover who wants just one more night with their beloved. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Michael singing, “One more night, to feel your heart next to mine.” The song’s emotional depth and sincerity have made it a fan favorite and a highlight of Michael’s live performances. “One More Night” is a perfect example of Michael Kiwanuka’s ability to create music that is both musically and emotionally rich, and it’s a testament to his talent as a songwriter and performer.

4. I’ll Get Along

“I’ll Get Along” is an uplifting and soulful track from Michael Kiwanuka’s debut album, “Home Again.” The song features a joyful and infectious rhythm, with a lively guitar riff and a groovy bassline that create a celebratory and optimistic sound. Michael’s smooth vocals are the perfect complement to the upbeat instrumentation, and his lyrics express a sense of determination and resilience in the face of adversity. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Michael singing, “I’ll get along, as long as you are by my side.” The song’s message of hope and perseverance has resonated with fans around the world, and it has become one of Michael Kiwanuka’s signature tracks. “I’ll Get Along” is a perfect example of Michael’s ability to create music that is both musically and emotionally rich, and it’s a testament to his talent as a songwriter and performer.

3. Hero

“Hero” is a powerful and soulful track from Michael Kiwanuka’s third studio album, “Kiwanuka.” The song features a driving beat and a catchy guitar riff that create a lively and energetic sound. Michael’s lyrics celebrate the ordinary people who make a difference in the world and become heroes in their own right. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Michael singing, “You’re my hero, in this world you’re my hero.” The song’s message of gratitude and appreciation for everyday heroes has resonated with fans around the world, and it has become one of Michael Kiwanuka’s most beloved tracks. “Hero” is a perfect example of Michael’s ability to use his music to address important social issues and to make a powerful statement through his art. It’s a song that inspires and uplifts, and it’s a testament to Michael’s talent as a songwriter and performer.

2. Cold Little Heart

“Cold Little Heart” is a stunning and cinematic track from Michael Kiwanuka’s third studio album, “Love & Hate.” The song features a sweeping arrangement, with a haunting guitar riff and a lush string section that create a dramatic and emotional sound. Michael’s vocals are powerful and emotive, and his lyrics express a sense of longing and uncertainty in the face of an uncertain future. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Michael singing, “Did you ever want it? Did you want it bad?” The song’s atmospheric sound and evocative lyrics have made it a fan favorite and a standout track in Michael Kiwanuka’s discography. “Cold Little Heart” is a perfect example of Michael’s ability to create music that is both musically and emotionally rich, and it’s a testament to his talent as a songwriter and performer.

1. Tell me a Tale

“Tell Me a Tale” is a soulful and uplifting track from Michael Kiwanuka’s debut album, “Home Again.” The song features a lively and infectious rhythm, with a groovy bassline and a catchy guitar riff that create a joyful and celebratory sound. Michael’s smooth vocals are the perfect complement to the upbeat instrumentation, and his lyrics tell a whimsical story of a fantastical world where the sun and moon dance together. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Michael singing, “Tell me a tale that always was, sing me a song that I’ll always know.” The song’s message of hope and imagination has resonated with fans around the world, and it has become one of Michael Kiwanuka’s signature tracks. “Tell Me a Tale” is a perfect example of Michael’s ability to create music that is both musically and emotionally rich, and it’s a testament to his talent as a songwriter and performer.