Megadeth is a legendary heavy metal band formed in 1983 by lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine, after he was fired from Metallica. Over the years, Megadeth has become one of the most influential bands in the metal genre, with a sound that is characterized by fast-paced, complex guitar riffs, technical drumming, and politically charged lyrics. With over 38 years of music-making under their belt, the band has produced numerous iconic songs that have stood the test of time and continue to inspire metal fans around the world.

In this article, we will be counting down the top 10 best Megadeth songs of all time. These songs have been selected based on a variety of factors, including their popularity, cultural impact, and critical acclaim. From early classics like “Peace Sells” and “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due” to later hits like “Sweating Bullets” and “Symphony of Destruction,” this list showcases the very best of Megadeth’s extensive discography. So, whether you’re a die-hard Megadeth fan or simply a casual listener, this article is sure to provide you with an in-depth look at some of the band’s most iconic and memorable tracks.

1. A Tout Le Monde

“A Tout Le Monde” is a powerful ballad by Megadeth that was released in 1994 on their album “Youthanasia”. The song features a slower, more melodic sound than many of Megadeth’s other hits, with acoustic guitars and sweeping orchestration providing the backdrop for lead vocalist Dave Mustaine’s heartfelt lyrics. The song’s title translates to “To Everyone” in French, and the lyrics deal with themes of loss and mortality, with Mustaine reflecting on the fleeting nature of life and the importance of cherishing our time with those we love. “A Tout Le Monde” has become one of Megadeth’s most beloved and enduring songs, with its haunting melody and poignant lyrics resonating with fans around the world. The song’s music video, which features Mustaine singing on a desolate hillside, has also become a classic of the metal genre.

2. Sweating Bullets

“Sweating Bullets” is a high-energy, thrash-metal anthem by Megadeth that was released in 1992 on their album “Countdown to Extinction”. The song features a driving rhythm and aggressive guitar riffs, with lead vocalist Dave Mustaine delivering his trademark snarling vocals as he sings about his descent into madness. The song’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of a man struggling with his inner demons, as Mustaine sings about talking to himself and feeling like he’s losing control. “Sweating Bullets” has become one of Megadeth’s most recognizable and popular songs, with its memorable guitar riffs and catchy chorus making it a staple of their live shows. The song’s music video, which features Mustaine as a paranoid and delusional character, has also become a cult classic of the metal genre.

3. Peace Sells

“Peace Sells” is a classic thrash metal anthem by Megadeth, released in 1986 on their album of the same name. The song opens with a catchy bass riff and features aggressive guitar riffs, pounding drums, and Dave Mustaine’s signature snarling vocals. The song’s lyrics reflect the political and social unrest of the time, with Mustaine railing against the establishment and calling for change. The chorus, with its memorable chant of “Peace sells, but who’s buying?”, has become one of the most iconic in the metal genre. “Peace Sells” has been covered by numerous other bands and has become one of Megadeth’s most enduring and popular songs, regularly appearing in their live setlists. The song’s music video, which features the band performing in front of a backdrop of news clips and political imagery, has also become a classic of the genre.

4. Tornado of Souls

“Tornado of Souls” is a fast-paced and technically complex thrash metal song by Megadeth, released in 1990 on their album “Rust in Peace”. The song features intricate guitar riffs and blistering solos by guitarist Marty Friedman, with Dave Mustaine’s vocals soaring over the top. The lyrics deal with themes of lost love and heartbreak, with Mustaine singing about a relationship that has gone wrong and left him feeling empty inside. “Tornado of Souls” is widely regarded as one of Megadeth’s greatest songs, and its technical virtuosity has made it a favorite among guitar players and metal fans alike. The song has been covered by numerous other bands and has become a staple of Megadeth’s live shows. Its memorable guitar solos and driving rhythm make “Tornado of Souls” a true classic of the thrash metal genre.

5. In My Darkest Hour

“In My Darkest Hour” is a poignant and emotional song by the American thrash metal band Megadeth, released in 1988 as a single from their album “So Far, So Good… So What!”. The song was written by lead singer Dave Mustaine in response to the death of his former Metallica bandmate Cliff Burton in a bus accident, and is widely regarded as a tribute to Burton’s memory. The song’s lyrics explore the themes of loss, grief, and regret, with Mustaine singing about his feelings of pain and loneliness in the aftermath of Burton’s death. The song’s powerful and melodic guitar riffs, featuring intricate solos and Mustaine’s haunting vocals, add to its emotional impact. “In My Darkest Hour” is considered one of Megadeth’s greatest and most personal songs, and has become a fan favorite over the years since its initial release.

6. Symphony of Destruction

“Symphony of Destruction” is a heavy metal song by the American band Megadeth, released in 1992. It is a politically charged song that criticizes the corrupt and destructive nature of world leaders and governments, with lyrics that urge people to open their eyes and take action against the abuse of power. The song features a fast-paced, intense guitar riff and powerful vocals by lead singer Dave Mustaine. “Symphony of Destruction” is one of Megadeth’s most popular and enduring songs, often regarded as a classic in the thrash metal genre. Its catchy melody and powerful message have made it a staple of the band’s live performances and a fan favorite for over three decades since its initial release.

7. Holy Wars… The Punishment Due

“Holy Wars… The Punishment Due” is an iconic thrash metal song by the American band Megadeth, released in 1990 as the opening track of their album “Rust in Peace”. The song is a scathing critique of religious conflicts and the atrocities committed in the name of religion, with lyrics that condemn the hypocrisy and violence perpetrated by extremists. The song is known for its complex and intricate guitar riffs, featuring Dave Mustaine’s signature style of fast-paced, precise playing. The song is divided into two distinct parts, with a slower, melodic section followed by a blistering, high-speed thrash metal section. “Holy Wars… The Punishment Due” is widely regarded as one of Megadeth’s greatest and most influential songs, and has been covered by numerous other metal bands over the years.

8. Hangar 18

“Hangar 18” is a classic thrash metal song by the American band Megadeth, released in 1990 as the second track of their album “Rust in Peace”. The song’s title refers to the infamous military base in New Mexico, where conspiracy theories suggest that the US government has stored evidence of alien life. The song’s lyrics explore the idea of government cover-ups and secret experiments, with a storyline that follows a group of scientists who uncover evidence of extraterrestrial life but are then silenced by the military. The song is characterized by its fast-paced, high-energy guitar riffs, featuring intricate solos and Dave Mustaine’s signature snarling vocals. “Hangar 18” is one of Megadeth’s most popular and enduring songs, and has been covered by numerous other metal bands over the years.

9. Wake Up Dead

“Wake Up Dead” is a classic thrash metal song by the American band Megadeth, released in 1986 as the second track of their album “Peace Sells… but Who’s Buying?”. The song’s lyrics explore the theme of infidelity, with a storyline that follows a man who cheats on his girlfriend and is caught in the act. The song’s title is a play on words, with the protagonist realizing that he will “wake up dead” if he doesn’t escape from his girlfriend’s wrath. The song is characterized by its fast-paced, aggressive guitar riffs, featuring intricate solos and Dave Mustaine’s snarling vocals. “Wake Up Dead” is considered a classic of the thrash metal genre, and has been covered by numerous other metal bands over the years. The song’s dark themes and intense energy have made it a fan favorite for over three decades since its initial release.

10. Ashes in Your Mouth

“Ashes in Your Mouth” is a powerful thrash metal song by the American band Megadeth, released in 1992 as the closing track of their album “Countdown to Extinction”. The song’s lyrics explore the theme of nuclear war and its devastating consequences, with a message that urges people to wake up to the dangers of nuclear weapons and work towards a peaceful resolution. The song’s title refers to the idea that the consequences of a nuclear war would be so catastrophic that the survivors would have “ashes in their mouth” as they struggled to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. The song is characterized by its fast-paced, intense guitar riffs, featuring intricate solos and Dave Mustaine’s powerful vocals. “Ashes in Your Mouth” is considered one of Megadeth’s greatest and most important songs, and has been praised for its powerful message and searing guitar work.