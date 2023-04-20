Magic! is a Canadian reggae-pop band that burst onto the music scene in 2013 with their chart-topping hit “Rude.” Since then, the band has become known for their upbeat and infectious sound that blends reggae, pop, and soul into a unique and unforgettable musical experience. With a string of hit singles and two successful albums, Magic! has solidified their place as one of the most popular and beloved bands of the last decade.

In this article, we will explore the top 10 best songs by Magic! of all time. From their breakout hit “Rude” to their more recent releases, we will take a closer look at the band’s most memorable and beloved tracks. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Magic! or new to their music, you’re sure to find something to love in our list of the top 10 best songs by this talented and innovative band. So, get ready to sing, dance, and groove to the sounds of Magic! as we count down their greatest hits.

1. Rude

“Rude” by Magic! is a catchy reggae-pop song that was released in 2013. The song tells the story of a young man who asks his girlfriend’s father for her hand in marriage, only to be met with rejection. Despite the setback, the singer remains determined to be with his love and vows to do whatever it takes to make her his wife. The upbeat tempo, infectious melody, and playful lyrics make “Rude” a popular feel-good anthem that has become a staple at weddings, parties, and on radio playlists around the world. With over 1.7 billion views on YouTube and a number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Rude” has proven to be a timeless hit that continues to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

2. No Way No

“No Way No” by Magic! is an upbeat pop-reggae song that was released in 2015. The song features a catchy chorus and a lively melody that is sure to get listeners dancing and singing along. The lyrics of the song describe a man who is determined to win over the heart of the woman he loves, promising to be there for her through thick and thin. The music video for “No Way No” features the band performing on a beach, adding to the song’s carefree and summery vibe. With over 82 million views on YouTube, “No Way No” has become a fan favorite and a staple in Magic!’s repertoire. The song’s positive message of love and commitment has resonated with audiences around the world, making it a perfect addition to any party or playlist.

3. Let Your Hair Down

“Let Your Hair Down” by Magic! is an upbeat reggae-pop song that was released in 2014. The song features a lively melody and catchy lyrics that encourage listeners to let loose and have a good time. The music video for the song features the band performing in a colorful street parade, adding to the song’s festive and celebratory feel. The lyrics of the song speak to the universal desire to let go of stress and worries and just enjoy life. With over 130 million views on YouTube, “Let Your Hair Down” has become a fan favorite and a go-to song for dance parties and summertime playlists. The song’s upbeat tempo and feel-good message make it a perfect anthem for anyone looking to let loose and have some fun.

4. Red Dress

“Red Dress” by Magic! is a catchy reggae-pop song that was released in 2016. The song features a lively melody and upbeat tempo that is sure to get listeners dancing and singing along. The lyrics of the song describe a man who is enamored by a woman in a red dress, and he can’t help but be drawn to her. The music video for the song features the band performing in a colorful and vibrant street party, adding to the song’s festive and fun-loving vibe. With over 13 million views on YouTube, “Red Dress” has become a fan favorite and a go-to song for dance parties and summer playlists. The song’s infectious beat and playful lyrics make it a perfect addition to any feel-good music collection.

5. Lay You Down Easy

“Lay You Down Easy” by Magic! is a soulful and romantic song that was released in 2016. The song features a smooth melody and warm vocals that express the singer’s desire to take care of his lover and make her feel loved and cherished. The lyrics of the song describe a man who is deeply in love with his partner and wants to be her rock and support through all of life’s ups and downs. The music video for the song features the band performing in a romantic and dreamy setting, further adding to the song’s intimate and emotional tone. With over 20 million views on YouTube, “Lay You Down Easy” has become a fan favorite and a go-to song for romantic evenings and slow dances. The song’s heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody make it a perfect addition to any love song playlist.

6. Perfect Choice

“Perfect Choice” by Magic! is a feel-good reggae-pop song that was released in 2021. The song features an upbeat and catchy melody that is sure to get listeners dancing and singing along. The lyrics of the song describe a man who is grateful to have found the perfect partner in his life, someone who understands him and supports him through all of life’s challenges. The music video for the song features the band performing on a beach and having fun, adding to the song’s carefree and summery vibe. With over 250,000 views on YouTube, “Perfect Choice” has become a fan favorite and a go-to song for beach parties and summer playlists. The song’s uplifting message of love and gratitude is perfect for anyone looking to celebrate the joys of a happy and fulfilling relationship.

7. No Regrets

“No Regrets” by Magic! is a reflective and heartfelt ballad that was released in 2021. The song features a soft and emotional melody that perfectly captures the pain and regret of a failed relationship. The lyrics of the song describe a man who is looking back on a past love with a heavy heart, wishing he had done things differently and not taken their relationship for granted. The music video for the song features the band performing in a dark and moody setting, adding to the song’s emotional and introspective tone. With over 200,000 views on YouTube, “No Regrets” has become a fan favorite and a go-to song for anyone going through a breakup or dealing with heartache. The song’s poignant lyrics and gentle melody make it a perfect addition to any sad or reflective playlist.

8. No More Tears

“No More Tears” by Magic! is an emotional and powerful song that was released in 2021. The song features a soulful and passionate melody that perfectly captures the pain and resilience of someone going through a difficult time. The lyrics of the song describe a person who has been hurt and let down, but is determined to keep moving forward and not let their past hold them back. The music video for the song features the band performing in a dark and moody setting, adding to the song’s intense and introspective tone. With over 300,000 views on YouTube, “No More Tears” has become a fan favorite and a go-to song for anyone dealing with loss, heartache, or personal struggles. The song’s empowering message of strength and resilience make it a perfect addition to any motivational or inspirational playlist.

9. Appreciate You

“Appreciate You” by Magic! is a sweet and romantic song that was released in 2021. The song features a mellow and soothing melody that perfectly captures the tenderness and love of a committed relationship. The lyrics of the song describe a man who is grateful for his partner and all the little things she does that make their life together special. The music video for the song features the band performing in a warm and cozy setting, adding to the song’s intimate and heartfelt tone. With over 100,000 views on YouTube, “Appreciate You” has become a fan favorite and a go-to song for anyone looking to express their love and gratitude to their partner. The song’s gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics make it a perfect addition to any romantic or love song playlist.

10. Expectations

“Expectations” by Magic! is an upbeat and lively song that was released in 2021. The song features a catchy and energetic melody that is sure to get listeners dancing and singing along. The lyrics of the song describe a man who is trying to navigate the ups and downs of a new relationship, and is struggling to live up to his partner’s expectations. The music video for the song features the band performing in a colorful and vibrant setting, adding to the song’s playful and fun-loving vibe. With over 150,000 views on YouTube, “Expectations” has become a fan favorite and a go-to song for anyone in a new relationship or dealing with the challenges of love and dating. The song’s relatable lyrics and upbeat tempo make it a perfect addition to any party or dance playlist.